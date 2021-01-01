« previous next »
The PL run-in

Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9080 on: Today at 08:38:06 pm
The next 2 (non-pl) games this week are massive.  If we beat them and/or they lose to Atleico, it will be hard for them to reset for the remaining 7 games.

Not sure what more City could've done to beat us apart from finish their chances. We have a bit more we could  show, hopefully we can do that and get in their heads again.

No doubt we are going to have to be perfect and it's a long shot but we keep going. Our lowest point of 18/19 was facing a Barca side 3 nil down having watched City snatch another win. We still did ok then.
Persephone

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9081 on: Today at 08:46:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:31:41 pm
I checked their forum. They are gutted.
Did you have a full body and mind sanitization after braving that shit storm?
Peabee

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9082 on: Today at 08:48:37 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:20:00 pm
They stepped up, we didn't.

Ali was great.  We were lucky.  They should've had us 3 -1.

I sit Mo, start Diaz on Saturday.

3-1? What is that based on?
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9083 on: Today at 08:55:37 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:46:56 pm
Did you have a full body and mind sanitization after braving that shit storm?
I wore PPE before going in ;)
liversaint

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9084 on: Today at 08:55:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:31:41 pm
I checked their forum. They are gutted.

Some of the bitter c*nts should be filleted and hung as well as gutted.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9085 on: Today at 09:05:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:51:47 pm
The goal that was ruled out will have really hurt them. I was made up when they confirmed that Sterling was off.
Was great. Although I failed to understand Micah Richards afterwards. He seemed to hint it should stand. Was as baffling as Hodgson after our game.
PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9086 on: Today at 09:33:54 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 11:23:55 am
putting your hopes on Brighton  :lmao

I am not expecting that Brighton will get points against Man City. I am just hoping they will give them a tough game. Their away games are the real banana skins, but they must be tired for those ...

13.04. Atletico Madrid (A)
16.04. LFC (N)
20.04. Brighton (H)
23.04. Watford (H)
26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
22.05. Aston Villa (H)
Lynndenberries

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9087 on: Today at 09:41:48 pm
For once, they are reliant are a fairly small squad. We have to hope that the number of games and fatigue from the season catches up with them. Maddock had a piece earlier saying they have yet to go more than two matches without dropping points in 2022, so we need that trend to continue. They will be relieved to have our match out of the way, but you would imagine they are frustrated to miss out on three points given the disallowed goal and Mahrez's chance.

With all of this in mind, I still only give us a 10-20% chance of winning the title. You can go through each of their remaining 7 games and make an argument for why each team could get a point (new manager bounce (Leeds), tough away trip (Wolves / West Ham)), but they can grind out wins as well as anyone. We need the CL to distract them and both Madrid sides to give them tough games.
Lynndenberries

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9088 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:33:54 pm
I am not expecting that Brighton will get points against Man City. I am just hoping they will give them a tough game. Their away games are the real banana skins, but they must be tired for those ...

13.04. Atletico Madrid (A)
16.04. LFC (N)
20.04. Brighton (H)
23.04. Watford (H)
26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
22.05. Aston Villa (H)
Has Wolves been rescheduled yet? If so, away to Wolves and West Ham in four day is our best hope. The bolded games is a tough stretch for them.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9089 on: Today at 10:01:24 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:41:48 pm
For once, they are reliant are a fairly small squad. We have to hope that the number of games and fatigue from the season catches up with them. Maddock had a piece earlier saying they have yet to go more than two matches without dropping points in 2022, so we need that trend to continue. They will be relieved to have our match out of the way, but you would imagine they are frustrated to miss out on three points given the disallowed goal and Mahrez's chance.

With all of this in mind, I still only give us a 10-20% chance of winning the title. You can go through each of their remaining 7 games and make an argument for why each team could get a point (new manager bounce (Leeds), tough away trip (Wolves / West Ham)), but they can grind out wins as well as anyone. We need the CL to distract them and both Madrid sides to give them tough games.

That stat from Maddock is encouraging because we saw in 19-20 that we fully believed we would win the league because up to Christmas (i was celebrating a title win when we beat Leicester and they lost to Wolves) they were never putting up a consistent set of wins.
the_red_pill

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9090 on: Today at 10:13:40 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:19:53 am
Atletico making it a bastard of a game for them and dragging it to extra time wouldnt be unwelcome.
Ideal scenario would be that, coupled with an exit on pelanties.
Then... having to face us in an FA Cup Semi- and promptly being knocked out.
Meanwhile, we've got a HOME return in the CL, with little to worry about.

Anyway, they will drop points in the league. We just need them to draw a game, that's all. Hopefully, we do our business.
PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #9091 on: Today at 10:50:41 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:43:15 pm
Has Wolves been rescheduled yet? If so, away to Wolves and West Ham in four day is our best hope. The bolded games is a tough stretch for them.

Well, that is their first free midweek, if they beat Atletico Madrid. And you can add Real Madrid at home to that stretch ...

26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
