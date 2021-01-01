For once, they are reliant are a fairly small squad. We have to hope that the number of games and fatigue from the season catches up with them. Maddock had a piece earlier saying they have yet to go more than two matches without dropping points in 2022, so we need that trend to continue. They will be relieved to have our match out of the way, but you would imagine they are frustrated to miss out on three points given the disallowed goal and Mahrez's chance.



With all of this in mind, I still only give us a 10-20% chance of winning the title. You can go through each of their remaining 7 games and make an argument for why each team could get a point (new manager bounce (Leeds), tough away trip (Wolves / West Ham)), but they can grind out wins as well as anyone. We need the CL to distract them and both Madrid sides to give them tough games.