« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 588153 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,670
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8920 on: Today at 01:01:41 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:38:37 am
They are though . If you get on the front foot with them they shit themselves. 

They went behind to us twice and came back at Anfield. We are a front foot side and havent beaten them since Nov 2019. It takes more than just being front foot to beat them.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8921 on: Today at 01:10:34 am »
City have looked vulnerable recently, even against us they weren't as good in possession or defensively as they usually are. I think if West Ham, Wolves, Brighton or Villa catch them on a good day they can drop points.

We just need to hold our end of the bargain.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8922 on: Today at 01:25:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:01:41 am
They went behind to us twice and came back at Anfield. We are a front foot side and havent beaten them since Nov 2019. It takes more than just being front foot to beat them.

Theyve also drawn two games against us with deflected goals
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,670
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8923 on: Today at 01:32:34 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 01:25:49 am
Theyve also drawn two games against us with deflected goals

Yes, we are both great sides. The fact that they scored deflected goals against us doesnt make them mentally poor though.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:43 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,817
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8924 on: Today at 01:41:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:32:34 am
Yes, we are both great sides. The fact that they scored deflected goals against us doesnt make them mentally poor though.


Perhaps this conversation will have a different nuance next week. Let's see them how they will play in the cup if they lose to Atleti...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,670
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8925 on: Today at 01:52:32 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:41:59 am
Perhaps this conversation will have a different nuance next week. Let's see them how they will play in the cup if they lose to Atleti...

I just think its bizarre some of the angles people are trying to throw out. Most stats have them as the best side in the world and us not far behind and thats over a period of time where they have won a shit load of trophies.

I would say we deal with adversity better mainly because thats how we and our manager are built but then they are second in that trait to another side thats amazing at that.

Even if people think they are mentally weak, which side in that list would you put money on now to take the game to them? What we need is them to be caught where they are massively off their level.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,817
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8926 on: Today at 02:03:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:52:32 am
I just think its bizarre some of the angles people are trying to throw out. Most stats have them as the best side in the world and us not far behind and thats over a period of time where they have won a shit load of trophies.

I would say we deal with adversity better mainly because thats how we and our manager are built but then they are second in that trait to another side thats amazing at that.

Even if people think they are mentally weak, which side in that list would you put money on now to take the game to them? What we need is them to be caught where they are massively off their level.
I don't necessarily disagree with you, but I think that they have weaknesses that are greatly exposed when the game doesn't go to plan for a long time. Their game against Palace as an example (I caught the 2nd half), they were shitting their kecks after the 60th min. Started shooting from far without creating a real threat, they passes went astray with increased frequency, their buildup was poor... They were just falling apart. The same was against the Bitters. Had it not been for a non-existent penalty, they'd have dropped two points. That seems to be a pattern for them, not isolated incidents, whereas we fight until the 95th min. Look at today's game, twice coming from behind.

So, I'm saying that there will be some games out of the 7 remaining that won't go to their plan, and they'll be likely to drop points in those. Yes, they are capable of winning all 7, and they may do it, but they are definitely not rock-solid.

I also expect Atletico to give them a prime lesson on shithousery and that will play on their nerves. Let's see how they handle that.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,670
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8927 on: Today at 02:10:49 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:03:55 am
I don't necessarily disagree with you, but I think that they have weaknesses that are greatly exposed when the game doesn't go to plan for a long time. Their game against Palace as an example (I caught the 2nd half), they were shitting their kecks after the 60th min. Started shooting from far without creating a real threat, they passes went astray with increased frequency, their buildup was poor... They were just falling apart. The same was against the Bitters. Had it not been for a non-existent penalty, they'd have dropped two points. That seems to be a pattern for them, not isolated incidents, whereas we fight until the 95th min. Look at today's game, twice coming from behind.

So, I'm saying that there will be some games out of the 7 remaining that won't go to their plan, and they'll be likely to drop points in those. Yes, they are capable of winning all 7, and they may do it, but they are definitely not rock-solid.

I also expect Atletico to give them a prime lesson on shithousery and that will play on their nerves. Let's see how they handle that.

Ultimately we will see I guess. I personally think both sides now win all their games. Dont think winning 7 in a row is that big a deal for either side.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8928 on: Today at 02:17:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:10:49 am
Ultimately we will see I guess. I personally think both sides now win all their games. Dont think winning 7 in a row is that big a deal for either side.
Both are capable of it and both have done it numerous times over the last few years. Will likely go down to the final day again like 18/19.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,162
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8929 on: Today at 02:49:53 am »
Surprised to see so much negativity in this thread. The Emptyhad is our unhappiest hunting ground in recent years, and a draw is a good result. I understand all the business about having outcomes in our hands, but I don't see this year's race working out the same way as past years. Sorry if this has already been pointed out (I tired of reading all the posts), but ADFC have only won 5 of their last 9 league games (1 loss, 3 draws). It's not like they had momentum before yesterday's game, and they still don't have it now. It's a big ask even for them to flip a switch and crush 7 opponents in a row, despite what they've done before. We have been the best team in the league since recruiting Diaz, and I still think we're going to overhaul ADFC.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Up
« previous next »
 