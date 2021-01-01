I just think its bizarre some of the angles people are trying to throw out. Most stats have them as the best side in the world and us not far behind and thats over a period of time where they have won a shit load of trophies.



I would say we deal with adversity better mainly because thats how we and our manager are built but then they are second in that trait to another side thats amazing at that.



Even if people think they are mentally weak, which side in that list would you put money on now to take the game to them? What we need is them to be caught where they are massively off their level.



I don't necessarily disagree with you, but I think that they have weaknesses that are greatly exposed when the game doesn't go to plan for a long time. Their game against Palace as an example (I caught the 2nd half), they were shitting their kecks after the 60th min. Started shooting from far without creating a real threat, they passes went astray with increased frequency, their buildup was poor... They were just falling apart. The same was against the Bitters. Had it not been for a non-existent penalty, they'd have dropped two points. That seems to be a pattern for them, not isolated incidents, whereas we fight until the 95th min. Look at today's game, twice coming from behind.So, I'm saying that there will be some games out of the 7 remaining that won't go to their plan, and they'll be likely to drop points in those. Yes, they are capable of winning all 7, and they may do it, but they are definitely not rock-solid.I also expect Atletico to give them a prime lesson on shithousery and that will play on their nerves. Let's see how they handle that.