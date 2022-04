Wolves may be on the beach at this point (maybe they'll go for Europe), but they play City tough. Could've gotten a result at City earlier this year and did the double over them in 19/20.



It will be very hard to win all our remaining fixtures, but let's see where we end up. As much as United and Everton are crap, we'll have a lot of games and little time to turn around. Hopefully being at Anfield with the crowd and depth off the bench should see us through. City have Brighton and Watford and you wouldn't expect much there. Outside shot that Roy will frustrate them (like he used to do at Palace), but who knows? Could use a break like Laporte getting sent off right before half against Palace earlier this year. It doesn't take much. I think Wolves were 2-0 down at Molineux in late 2019 before Ederson got sent off, and Wolves came back and won 3-2. Any PL side is capable of creating problems if they can stay in it.



The FA Cup and CL games will be difficult for both sides as well.