The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:27:22 pm

Most of the horrific decisions have been Kavanaghs in the VAR booth. Tierney as on field referee may not have had a clear sight of the Rodri handball or the Kane red or the Jota pen. I do think he can be criticised for being weak and leaving it for VAR to sort out (which incidentally is absolutely the wrong approach as there is then the clear and obvious hurdle) but Im sure City fans think he is biased in our favour for not sending Milly off at Anfield when we played them.

I cant justify Kavanaghs decisions and I dont understand how he hasnt been demoted to the EFL but the rest are just poor refs. Yes it has absolutely hurt us more than its helped this season but I suspect its more a product of refs assuming the big clubs should win and refereeing subconsciously to that narrative. As fans we forget or discount the ones in our favour but remember forever the ones that cost us.

In the end I suggest we focus on the game as the boys will do.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:31:38 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:19:41 pm
I'm oddly calm about the weekend. I don't fancy us to win at the Etihad, so I still think we will be relying on results going our way as well as getting through a tougher run of fixtures.

Big game tonight in what is our best chance to win a truly major trophy. Let's worry about the City game after that.

Im viewing the run in a bit like 18/19. Just stay in contention for everting for as long as possible and see what falls our way.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:41:56 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:19:41 pm
I'm oddly calm about the weekend. I don't fancy us to win at the Etihad, so I still think we will be relying on results going our way as well as getting through a tougher run of fixtures.

Big game tonight in what is our best chance to win a truly major trophy. Let's worry about the City game after that.

My thoughts exactly about tonight and Sunday. Loads already have their eyes on the weekend, I just hope we're on it tonight. If we can take a lead back to Anfield I'd fancy us to see it through and get to the semis. Even a draw or narrow defeat and I'd be confident of turning around, but hopefully it doesn't come to that.

Out of the two major competitions this is probably the one we're most likely to win. I'm already looking forward to next week and hopefully the semi final at Anfield at the end of April. Massive chance to win big ears again and hopefully we take the chance. Worry about City later  8)
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:56:19 pm
fucking Tierney though.

the tin foil hat argument misses the point. It simply doesn't matter if they are really corrupt or not or intentionally or unintentionally biased, or not.


"Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done

Appointing a manc ref with whom weve had lots of problems in the past and then backing him up with a manc var ref with whom weve had lots of problems in the past including a major shocker in the very last game he reffed us to the biggest game in years, just screams unfair, problematic and biased, even if its not.

Justice is being seen to be absent. Even if its not. its either intentional or stupid. Take your pick. It appears to be a stacking of the decks. and thats if they are clean as the driven snow.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:59:11 pm
It will be so frustrating if we do not win the league. Have had a good amount of bizarreo ref decisions go against us, City have had a good amount go in their favor and we have thrown away several leads. We are the best team that's for sure.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:00:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:09:18 pm
Do they? Where are the 50/50 decisions Man City have been on the wrong end of that even out the Everton decision, the Wolves decision, the multiple decisions in the Arsenal game?
Where are the 50/50 decisions that even out the ones against us in the West Ham game, the Spurs game?

The Mane arm into the face of Azpilicueta could have been a red card.  Keita's challenge in the cup final could have been a red card.  Jota's penalty against Palace probably doesn't clear the bar for a clear and obvious error and I was surprised it was over-turned.

So I definitely think that there have been some decisions that have gone in our favour, even if none of them were howlers like the Kane, Creswell, or Jota incidents.  It's certainly better than last season where it genuinely did feel like every decision went against us.

City certainly have only had decisions go in their favour it seems, so let's hope that changes on Sunday or in another key game in the run in.

And for what it's worth, I don't buy the corruption arguments, and still steer towards a mixture of incompetence, unconscious bias, and media talk influencing decision making.  For example, the media made such a big deal about Grealish being the most fouled player in the league that it became a self-fulfilling prophecy and he was getting way more free-kicks than he should have.  Compare that to Salah who was labelled a diver in the media and suddenly couldn't buy a foul and the stats show that he was getting way fewer free-kicks than he should have.  I think Romero would have been sent off if he made the challenge on Robertson, but because it's the England captain and media darling Harry Kane it was only a yellow.  And somehow Man Utd still end up getting more than their share of decisions going their way even though they are no longer the giant that they were, but Ferguson's legacy and their constant complaining, diving, and crying seems to work in their favour.  I certainly don't think that Utd are paying PGMOL to give them decisions.

I don't have a massive problem with Taylor refereeing the game (although I agree that it should have been Oliver), but given that Klopp specifically said that he thought that Tierney had a problem with him/ us then it's very surprising that they gave him VAR duties.  But still better than Kavanagh.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:02:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:09:18 pm

Where are the 50/50 decisions that even out the ones against us in the West Ham game, the Spurs game?

Milner avoiding red card versus City

Mane avoiding red card in 1st minute at Chelsea

Jota's penalty versus Crystal Palace

Keita challenge on Chalobah in League Cup final

There's 4 potential 50:50 decisions that went in our favour. Rightly so in some instances. The refereeing performance against Spurs was really poor. Multiple things going against us when it felt like the decision should have been in our favour. All the other games the decisions have evened themselves out in my opinion.

I can see the obvious decision City got. Wolves, Everton, Newcastle being the obvious examples. Not sure if there's lot of decisions that have gone against them. I don't take too much notice.

There's some evidence that say City have had the rub of the green with decisions. That rub of the green might be absolutely pivotal. I get that and acknowledge it. That doesn't mean officials are on the take like you have suggested or there is some concerted effort in the world of officiating to aid City and punish us. It's more that refs make mistakes. Some worse than others and City have in all likelihood benefitted from a handful of these poor decision at most.

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:02:57 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:59:11 pm
It will be so frustrating if we do not win the league. Have had a good amount of bizarreo ref decisions go against us, City have had a good amount go in their favor and we have thrown away several leads. We are the best team that's for sure.

I don't view it this way. We were off the pace for a couple of games and ended up quite far back. We have somehow clawed that back to a one-point margin.

If we win the league it would be down to an incredible second half of the season and winning it against all odds.

If you want to talk about frustration that would be 18/19 for me, where we were all but perfect. It won't hurt anywhere near as much as that if we don't win the league this year. Especially if we can add another Big Ears to the growing collection.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:06:35 pm
Just seen this from Paddy Power  ;D

The Premier League has announced that Anthony Taylor will referee Man City v Liverpool, with Paul Tierney on VAR duty. The PL also confirmed that the Gallagher brothers will be the linesmen for the game, with Chesney from Coronation Street as fourth official.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:08:05 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 05:02:20 pm

There's some evidence that say City have had the rub of the green with decisions. That rub of the green might be absolutely pivotal. I get that and acknowledge it. That doesn't mean officials are on the take like you have suggested or there is some concerted effort in the world of officiating to aid City and punish us. It's more that refs make mistakes. Some worse than others and City have in all likelihood benefitted from a handful of these poor decision at most.

We all know they've flagrantly bent the rules like no other team in history... they have literally every possible advantage money can buy. A handful of decisions in their favour on top of that is just taking the piss.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:26:44 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:20:30 pm
In the nicest way possible Jack,

Funniest thing you've ever posted on here.
Thanks for the pm btw - you should've stuck to it. The irony of telling me to ignore a debate while you're incapable of ignoring my posts, despite promising yourself you would, is pretty funny you have to admit.
I'll continue to post my POV btw .... but thanks for your continued feedback.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 06:24:36 pm
I'm pretty sure if I were picked to ref the game, no matter how much I want Liverpool to win, I'd put doing my job first. And do my best to be fair. So much so I might be biased toward City.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:24:36 pm
I'm pretty sure if I were picked to ref the game, no matter how much I want Liverpool to win, I'd put doing my job first. And do my best to be fair. So much so I might be biased toward City.

I wouldn't. We'd have a pen within the first minute, they'd be down to 8 within 15 and I'd Pep would be in A and E with a heart attack after how awful I'd been. Then I'd laugh, pick up my pay check and never buy a pint in Liverpool again.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 07:10:05 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:24:36 pm
I'm pretty sure if I were picked to ref the game, no matter how much I want Liverpool to win, I'd put doing my job first. And do my best to be fair. So much so I might be biased toward City.

Fuck that. Like Sharado, I'd be dishing yellow cards to City, couple sent off for diving, Pep sent off for abusing the 4th offical/being a gobshite, never play the advantage for City, let us go wherever I could, I'd do everything in my power to ensure we won.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:03:16 pm
Does Klopp manage the squad in five games spells, or was that just a predictions thing for us. MASSIVE five game spell if so.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:00:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:10:05 pm
Fuck that. Like Sharado, I'd be dishing yellow cards to City, couple sent off for diving, Pep sent off for abusing the 4th offical/being a gobshite, never play the advantage for City, let us go wherever I could, I'd do everything in my power to ensure we won.

This is just totally ridiculous.

Pep gets sent off for being a bald fraud, but not until we've let him abuse the 4th official for way too long because he probably deserved it, fussing about with cleat checks and coaching box lines like anybody gives af anyway. In fact, when i walk over to him as he does it and i say "hey, i understand you reaming this fool because hes old slow and blind, but are you sure youre not overthinking it a bit?" and he loses it totally and rounds on me, that's when the red comes out.

Professional detachment. Very important in the best league in the world.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:04:16 pm
Worked out pretty nicely - City will know an intense 2nd leg is coming while we can give everything to Sunday knowing we can probably rotate a bit and get through.

Fingers crossed everyone stays fit.

We need to play the game of Klopp's reign so far on Sunday.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:25:39 pm

Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


This is it now ladies and gents. No hiding behind the sofa ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:25:50 pm
Good set of results for us tonight. No matter how much Guardiola wants it, Man City won't be able to get the secong leg out of their heads before Sunday ...
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:29:22 pm
So what does tonight tell us about Sunday?

Alisson, Trent, Robbo, Virg, Matip, Hendo, Fab, Thiago all look like starting for me based on rotation Saturday and tonight....but who's the front 3? You'd imagine Mo starts because it's mo, with him being rested next week. And you'd imagine Diaz doesn't start given he was the only one to play the full 90 here. Who's the last two?
Logged
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:30:46 pm
Jota and Mane for me. Bring Diaz and Bobby on when they're already dead.
Logged
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:32:50 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:30:46 pm
Jota and Mane for me. Bring Diaz and Bobby on when they're already dead.

Bobby starts for me. I think we need him to sit on Rodri in the same way he did to Partey v Arsenal. Bobby's ball retention is better than the other two as well, which I think it important.

to be honest I'd be tempted to go with 'the old guard'. Of Mane, Bobby and Mo. Both Jota and Diaz feel like they can create havoc from the bench.
Logged
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:33:00 pm
Hard on Keita not to start
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:51:21 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:32:50 pm
Bobby starts for me. I think we need him to sit on Rodri in the same way he did to Partey v Arsenal. Bobby's ball retention is better than the other two as well, which I think it important.

to be honest I'd be tempted to go with 'the old guard'. Of Mane, Bobby and Mo. Both Jota and Diaz feel like they can create havoc from the bench.

I tend to agree...Bobby is coming into form now and with a henderson-fabinho-thiago midfield in my view will be more defensive... bobby dropping in will add some offensive guile and link the midfield to attack
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:51:23 pm

Wouldnt start Mane down the middle as he doesnt keep the ball well enough. It will be Mane Bobby Salah although you could make a case on form to start Jota over Mo I dont see Jurgen doing that. It would be typical of Mo to score a wonder goal.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:54:19 pm
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:00:24 pm
Any iteration of the 5 would be nice. Think well see Mo-Jota-Mane, Diaz and Bobby have been great options from the bench. But equally wouldnt mind seeing either start - think a Mo-Jota-Diaz front three could be particularly lethal
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:10:19 pm
Diaz has to start, hes currently in the best form of all of them. Rest him against Benfica
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:13:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:25:39 pm
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


This is it now ladies and gents. No hiding behind the sofa ;D
The sofa is and will be my only option Im afraid. I dont do this jeopardy and small margins.
