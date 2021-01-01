Do they? Where are the 50/50 decisions Man City have been on the wrong end of that even out the Everton decision, the Wolves decision, the multiple decisions in the Arsenal game?

Where are the 50/50 decisions that even out the ones against us in the West Ham game, the Spurs game?

The Mane arm into the face of Azpilicueta could have been a red card. Keita's challenge in the cup final could have been a red card. Jota's penalty against Palace probably doesn't clear the bar for a clear and obvious error and I was surprised it was over-turned.So I definitely think that there have been some decisions that have gone in our favour, even if none of them were howlers like the Kane, Creswell, or Jota incidents. It's certainly better than last season where it genuinely did feel like every decision went against us.City certainly have only had decisions go in their favour it seems, so let's hope that changes on Sunday or in another key game in the run in.And for what it's worth, I don't buy the corruption arguments, and still steer towards a mixture of incompetence, unconscious bias, and media talk influencing decision making. For example, the media made such a big deal about Grealish being the most fouled player in the league that it became a self-fulfilling prophecy and he was getting way more free-kicks than he should have. Compare that to Salah who was labelled a diver in the media and suddenly couldn't buy a foul and the stats show that he was getting way fewer free-kicks than he should have. I think Romero would have been sent off if he made the challenge on Robertson, but because it's the England captain and media darling Harry Kane it was only a yellow. And somehow Man Utd still end up getting more than their share of decisions going their way even though they are no longer the giant that they were, but Ferguson's legacy and their constant complaining, diving, and crying seems to work in their favour. I certainly don't think that Utd are paying PGMOL to give them decisions.I don't have a massive problem with Taylor refereeing the game (although I agree that it should have been Oliver), but given that Klopp specifically said that he thought that Tierney had a problem with him/ us then it's very surprising that they gave him VAR duties. But still better than Kavanagh.