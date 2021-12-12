« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:27:39 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:27:20 pm
If you didn't laugh ...

Hoping the mods take it easy on Sunday because there could be some very heinous comments made and I imagine I'll end up making a few myself  ;D

Hahaha
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:28:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:52 pm


You've got a ref who claims he supports Altrincham, who was born and brought up in Wythenshawe and his entire family are Utd supporters and season ticket holders. There is no way on earth his is impartial when he refs our games. He's fucking clever though, he refs in a way that disrupts our rythmn

I keep hearing this but is there anything solid on it as surely if there is he shouldnt be refereeing anywhere near a Liverpool game?
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:28:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:52 pm
You've got a ref who claims he supports Altrincham, who was born and brought up in Wythenshawe and his entire family are Utd supporters and season ticket holders. There is no way on earth his is impartial when he refs our games. He's fucking clever though, he refs in a way that disrupts our rythmn

I wonder if Klopp sets us up a certain way to counteract that.  I have no idea how he could, unless maybe hoof it more.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:30:17 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:24:45 pm
Tierney was on-field referee for the match against Spurs, not VAR.  He was also the on-field referee who didn't award the penalty for the Rodri handball against Everton.  Andre Marriner was VAR for the Wolves game where City got a penalty for handball which should have been overturned, and he is 4th official for our game against City.

He's VAR for our game against City

Quote
Referee: Anthony Taylor (pictured). Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:30:46 pm
Said this would be the case to my brother, not even a surprise in the slightest. I really hope Klopp makes a reference to it before the game just to make it make headlines/raise a bit of awareness to hopefully minimise the fuckery.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:31:21 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:14:54 pm
The conspiracy theories on refs are, probably, the best part of this forum. Even Lobo, who wont take the least amount of (perceived)nonsense on anything else, turns when it comes to this. Great entertainment.

This is a good reframe for reading all the guff - im going to try it thanks
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:34:00 pm
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:35:04 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:30:46 pm
Said this would be the case to my brother, not even a surprise in the slightest. I really hope Klopp makes a reference to it before the game just to make it make headlines/raise a bit of awareness to hopefully minimise the fuckery.

Would have been interesting if there was a market at the bookies on it. (the officials that is, though I wonder of the odds moved significantly after the announcement)
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:36:59 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:07:23 pm
Taylor ref, Tierney VAR. Fucking sick.

The club has to do something here.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAAHHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAAHHAAHAHAHAHAH WHAT A FUCKING FARCE
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:37:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:18:10 pm
Thats what I dont understand though. If its not dodgy in any way youd just appoint a ref with no connection to either city wouldnt you? Its not like Taylor is hands down the best ref on the league.

They know this is the biggest League game in years. Millions of eyes on it around the world. Why even open yourself up to any conspiracy chat? The obvious answer is at best they just dont give a shit.

The conspiracy theory talk is so fringe, confined to random corners of the internet, that they dont need to mitigate against it. This idea rests on 2 assumptions. both that the refs in question are deliberately, or unconsciously, bias against us (and when it comes to sub conscious bias that isnt particularly far fetched ) AND that the powers that be know this and, wanting Liverpool to lose to City, are deliberating appointing refs to make it harder for us. Its the 2nd assumption which is mental. Like, why? Why would they want us to lose. Its bad for the premier league product. So it cant be that. So maybe its that Arab money has bought them off? Believe that if you want, but dont expect to be taken seriously about much if you do.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:42:06 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:37:12 pm
So maybe its that Arab money has bought them off? Believe that if you want, but dont expect to be taken seriously about much if you do.

Every other major league has had a match fixing scandal at some point. So either the premier league, which makes easily the most money, is immune to this. Or it's not, and we've not found out yet because no one wants to believe it's possible.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:42:18 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:37:12 pm
Like, why? Why would they want us to lose. Its bad for the premier league product. So it cant be that. So maybe its that Arab money has bought them off? Believe that if you want, but dont expect to be taken seriously about much if you do.

Totally agree, wanting us to lose makes absolutely no sense
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:43:50 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:22:42 pm
You could make the point the other way that surely if it was dodgy you wouldnt be this fucking blatant about it though.

Either way its a ludicrous decision and I just hope that were not stewing over a VAR decision or whatever come Monday morning, hopefully we can just take the game out of the referees hands but thats obviously no mean feat away at City.

You could. Which means if its not dodgy, Riley just doesnt care about the furore it will cause. Which probably makes him a spiteful little prick. Either way, doesnt say much for them does it.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:46:03 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:37:12 pm
The conspiracy theory talk is so fringe, confined to random corners of the internet, that they dont need to mitigate against it. This idea rests on 2 assumptions. both that the refs in question are deliberately, or unconsciously, bias against us (and when it comes to sub conscious bias that isnt particularly far fetched ) AND that the powers that be know this and, wanting Liverpool to lose to City, are deliberating appointing refs to make it harder for us. Its the 2nd assumption which is mental. Like, why? Why would they want us to lose. Its bad for the premier league product. So it cant be that. So maybe its that Arab money has bought them off? Believe that if you want, but dont expect to be taken seriously about much if you do.
They are both from Greater Manchester, mancs. Whether they prefer City or United they want City to win the league. They have already impacted the title race this season in City's favour. Taylor, was the ref that did not send off Kompany while it was 1 - 1 in the game at the etihad 3 seasons ago and City won 2 - 1, a possible 6 point swing and they pipped us by a point for the league.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:46:09 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:20:34 pm
Didn't Tierney also send the Ref to the screen against Spurs for Robertson tackle but turned a blind eye for the Kane challenge.

Yeah nothing to see here from Riley and his thugs :lmao
Tierney was ref for the Spurs game and Kavanagh on VAR.

They also did  the Arsenal game where Rodri should be have been sent off then scored the winner in injury time, Arsenal should have had a pen as well.

They also did the Wolves game where the ball hit the side of Moutinho and said it was his arm.

Newcastle game where Ederson hacked down for a Pen, Kavanagh never saw it Tierney  on VAR said goal kick.

Both did the Everton game as well.

That's like a ten point swing in City's favour from those two working games together.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:50:22 pm
Taylor and Tierney  :lmao

It's really going to be the biggest achievement of all time if we pull this off.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:54:09 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:37:12 pm
The conspiracy theory talk is so fringe, confined to random corners of the internet, that they dont need to mitigate against it. This idea rests on 2 assumptions. both that the refs in question are deliberately, or unconsciously, bias against us (and when it comes to sub conscious bias that isnt particularly far fetched ) AND that the powers that be know this and, wanting Liverpool to lose to City, are deliberating appointing refs to make it harder for us. Its the 2nd assumption which is mental. Like, why? Why would they want us to lose. Its bad for the premier league product. So it cant be that. So maybe its that Arab money has bought them off? Believe that if you want, but dont expect to be taken seriously about much if you do.

So youre ok with it?

And you think is Taylor is by far the best ref in the league and therefore the only choice for a game of this magnitude?
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:56:52 pm
Wonder how many points we'd be clear by if we had European refs
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:58:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:54:09 pm
So youre ok with it?

And you think is Taylor is by far the best ref in the league and therefore the only choice for a game of this magnitude?

Just looking at it from the ref's themselves perspective: They themselves either know they're biased and don't care. Or they get EVERY decision right [borderline impossible]. Or they 'even things up' by being biased some way in our favour [again, causing fucking mayhem].

It was a decision we joked about on here not long ago. Absolutely mind blowing that it's happened.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:59:26 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:37:12 pm
The conspiracy theory talk is so fringe, confined to random corners of the internet, that they dont need to mitigate against it. This idea is both that the refs in question are deliberately, or unconsciously, bias against us (and when it comes to sub conscious bias that isnt particularly far fetched ) AND that the powers that be know this and, wanting Liverpool to lose to City, are deliberating appointing refs to make it harder for us. Its the 2nd assumption which is mental. Like, why? Why would they want us to lose. Its bad for the premier league product. So it cant be that. So maybe its that Arab money has bought them off? Believe that if you want, but dont expect to be taken seriously about much if you do.

Firstly, I'm not sure there's anyone here who is losing sleep that they're not taken seriously by the likes of you, Jack and a few others who don't like to be named (with respect). Particularly when those posters seem absolutely primed for any sort of questioning of officials with 'Haha tin foil hat conspiracy this is great haha' posts the moment they see it.

Secondly.....seriously? Why is there absolutely fuck all in the media about the sportswashing exploits of Man City, aside from 'fringe, random corners' of the broadsheets? Why was Guardiola never questioned anywhere nearly as much as Tuchel and Howe about his bosses, even now? The other week journalists were asking his opinion, with no hint of irony, on whether he thought it was fair that those two should be asked questions about his owners human rights records. Why do pundits never once acknowledge the reason for Man Citys 'dominance'? And why would you think its bad for the PL product? Opposition fans hate Liverpool, and are blasé about Man City.

Their boss is the most famous 'United fan' referee in history, due to his performances favouring them. Taylor famously supports Altrincham. Of course he does, why wouldnt you choose to support Altrincham when you live in an area hugely populated by United fans and have a United supporting family, and coming into football at a time when United are absolutely dominating English football. Fair point on Paul Tierney though, he's got no reason to be biased against Liverpool. He was born in Salford so I assume he supports them.

As a side note....what do you expect from your constant snide digs about conspiracies when you see these sorts of post? Instead of just you know....not replying? We're going into our biggest league game, in a competitive sense, for donkeys years and we get this news....and you want us to know how sensible, logical and grounded you are, is that it? Do you want us to think 'Ahhh that Knight, he's a sensible lad I'm gonna change my opinion'? Because you do know corruption has happened right? Not just in the world, but in football? Involving referees? In a big European League?
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:02:03 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:37:12 pm
The conspiracy theory talk is so fringe, confined to random corners of the internet, that they dont need to mitigate against it. This idea rests on 2 assumptions. both that the refs in question are deliberately, or unconsciously, bias against us (and when it comes to sub conscious bias that isnt particularly far fetched ) AND that the powers that be know this and, wanting Liverpool to lose to City, are deliberating appointing refs to make it harder for us. Its the 2nd assumption which is mental. Like, why? Why would they want us to lose. Its bad for the premier league product. So it cant be that. So maybe its that Arab money has bought them off? Believe that if you want, but dont expect to be taken seriously about much if you do.

Do you believe the Premier League is immune to corruption? Absolutely not possible at all?

Lets say the corruption talk is nonsense and it's just outright incompetence. How come that incompetence is seemingly always in favour of 1 club? The richest club in the league (pre Saudi). The club that has been proven (but time barred  ::)) to have financially cheated. The club that is so desperate to be accepted and sells out every single game despite having tickets on general sale for their biggest games the day before. The club that has the biggest revenue in world football despite having no fans outside of their own City.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:02:35 pm
@Tactical_Times
Anthony Taylor officiates his 46th Liverpool game on Sunday. Ten more than any other club.

*raises eyebrow Spock-style so high it flies off my forehead*
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:10:16 pm
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:10:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:02:03 pm
Do you believe the Premier League is immune to corruption? Absolutely not possible at all?

Lets say the corruption talk is nonsense and it's just outright incompetence. How come that incompetence is seemingly always in favour of 1 club? The richest club in the league (pre Saudi). The club that has been proven (but time barred  ::)) to have financially cheated. The club that is so desperate to be accepted and sells out every single game despite having tickets on general sale for their biggest games the day before. The club that has the biggest revenue in world football despite having no fans outside of their own City.

To be fair the claim has previously been that Man United are also favoured by the referees, a couple of years ago it was that the referees were trying to get them back into Europe or whatever. Now I dont know how corruption at high level works, but if Id paid the refs off Id be a bit pissed off if they were also on the coin from my local rivals to get them back into the most lucrative club competition in the world meaning that they can compete with my club for the top players.

The decision to appoint Taylor and Tierney is just fucking stupid beyond belief, for a number of reasons. I dont personally believe that its got anything to do with a ploy to favour Man City as I think that theyd surely be a bit more intelligent but they dont help themselves with stuff like this at all and it will invariably lead to people making that claim.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:16:49 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:10:18 pm
The decision to appoint Taylor and Tierney is just fucking stupid beyond belief, for a number of reasons. I dont personally believe that its got anything to do with a ploy to favour Man City as I think that theyd surely be a bit more intelligent but they dont help themselves with stuff like this at all and it will invariably lead to people making that claim.

I'd agree with this.

Speak to other fans and they think refs and the media favour us loads.

I don't think there's a conspiracy to help City win the league. That's proper tinfoil hat territory IMO. The refs in this country just aren't very good. They are also run by an organisation that isn't very good or has much self awareness.

The decision to appoint Taylor is more an indication of the quality of refs in this country than anything else.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:21:13 pm
Its certainly not ideal.

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:24:05 pm
For me, and whilst doing my best to keep off my tin foil hat, this means anything other than a win and I'll always wonder.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:25:56 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:16:49 pm
I'd agree with this.

Speak to other fans and they think refs and the media favour us loads.

I don't think there's a conspiracy to help City win the league. That's proper tinfoil hat territory IMO. The refs in this country just aren't very good. They are also run by an organisation that isn't very good or has much self awareness.

The decision to appoint Taylor is more an indication of the quality of refs in this country than anything else.

I think its also an indication that the head of PGMOL either finds it funny, is too thick to realise, or just doesnt give a shit about annoying one of the biggest clubs in the league.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:29:23 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:16:49 pm
I'd agree with this.

Speak to other fans and they think refs and the media favour us loads.

I don't think there's a conspiracy to help City win the league. That's proper tinfoil hat territory IMO. The refs in this country just aren't very good. They are also run by an organisation that isn't very good or has much self awareness.

The decision to appoint Taylor is more an indication of the quality of refs in this country than anything else.

Other fans are absolute fucking morons though and can never point to a series of decisions to back up what they claim.
When decisions against us are put in front of them, they refuse to acknowledge that they may indeed be an absolute fucking moron.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:33:20 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:10:18 pm
To be fair the claim has previously been that Man United are also favoured by the referees

That has been confirmed by ex-refs who officiated during Ferguson's reign over the league.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:33:37 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:37:12 pm
The conspiracy theory talk is so fringe, confined to random corners of the internet, that they dont need to mitigate against it. This idea rests on 2 assumptions. both that the refs in question are deliberately, or unconsciously, bias against us (and when it comes to sub conscious bias that isnt particularly far fetched ) AND that the powers that be know this and, wanting Liverpool to lose to City, are deliberating appointing refs to make it harder for us. Its the 2nd assumption which is mental. Like, why? Why would they want us to lose. Its bad for the premier league product. So it cant be that. So maybe its that Arab money has bought them off? Believe that if you want, but dont expect to be taken seriously about much if you do.

Take Kane tackle on Robertson for example. VAR reply showed its a clear red. Kavanagh saw the reply and ignored the laws of the game. He even didn't advise Tierney to look back at the challenge.
Why ?
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:33:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:29:23 pm
Other fans are absolute fucking morons though and can never point to a series of decisions to back up what they claim.
When decisions against us are put in front of them, they refuse to acknowledge that they may indeed be an absolute fucking moron.

There's so many stats to back up how little rub of the green we get. We were top of the league without VAR decisions the other day I saw. And then there's the fact Salah is one of the least fouled players in the league despite everyone knocking fuck out of him every other game. Fuck what other fans think, as you say, they're morons.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:35:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:33:20 pm
That has been confirmed by ex-refs who officiated during Ferguson's reign over the league.

Im not talking about in Fergusons tenure I mean as recently as last season when they seemed to get a penalty every week.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:44:12 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:35:35 pm
Im not talking about in Fergusons tenure I mean as recently as last season when they seemed to get a penalty every week.

There is only so much a ref can do. They can't blame the referees for their own failings on and off the pitch. That streak of penalties was indeed bizarre as fuck. Double the amount of penalties that any other side got.
Were Man Utd involved in paying the PL and/or PGMOL to get decisions? I don't think so, but they undeniably got favourable decisions.
Are Man City paying the PL and/or PGMOL to get decisions? I couldn't sit here and say I 100% believe they are not.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:50:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:44:12 pm

Are Man City paying the PL and/or PGMOL to get decisions? I couldn't sit here and say I 100% believe they are not.

The problem with decisions like this is - if everything is above board and people are just being 'cranks' or whatever - this sort of thing pours petrol on the fire. Michael Oliver is reffing burnley norwich on the same weekend. Fucking why?
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:52:44 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:59:26 pm
Firstly, I'm not sure there's anyone here who is losing sleep that they're not taken seriously by the likes of you, Jack and a few others who don't like to be named (with respect). Particularly when those posters seem absolutely primed for any sort of questioning of officials with 'Haha tin foil hat conspiracy this is great haha' posts the moment they see it.

Secondly.....seriously? Why is there absolutely fuck all in the media about the sportswashing exploits of Man City, aside from 'fringe, random corners' of the broadsheets? Why was Guardiola never questioned anywhere nearly as much as Tuchel and Howe about his bosses, even now? The other week journalists were asking his opinion, with no hint of irony, on whether he thought it was fair that those two should be asked questions about his owners human rights records. Why do pundits never once acknowledge the reason for Man Citys 'dominance'? And why would you think its bad for the PL product? Opposition fans hate Liverpool, and are blasé about Man City.

Their boss is the most famous 'United fan' referee in history, due to his performances favouring them. Taylor famously supports Altrincham. Of course he does, why wouldnt you choose to support Altrincham when you live in an area hugely populated by United fans and have a United supporting family, and coming into football at a time when United are absolutely dominating English football. Fair point on Paul Tierney though, he's got no reason to be biased against Liverpool. He was born in Salford so I assume he supports them.

As a side note....what do you expect from your constant snide digs about conspiracies when you see these sorts of post? Instead of just you know....not replying? We're going into our biggest league game, in a competitive sense, for donkeys years and we get this news....and you want us to know how sensible, logical and grounded you are, is that it? Do you want us to think 'Ahhh that Knight, he's a sensible lad I'm gonna change my opinion'? Because you do know corruption has happened right? Not just in the world, but in football? Involving referees? In a big European League?


Well said.  Couldnt have put it better myself. 
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:55:51 pm
Meanwhile I understand that Liam Gallagher is being drafted in as the lino.
