The conspiracy theory talk is so fringe, confined to random corners of the internet, that they dont need to mitigate against it. This idea is both that the refs in question are deliberately, or unconsciously, bias against us (and when it comes to sub conscious bias that isnt particularly far fetched ) AND that the powers that be know this and, wanting Liverpool to lose to City, are deliberating appointing refs to make it harder for us. Its the 2nd assumption which is mental. Like, why? Why would they want us to lose. Its bad for the premier league product. So it cant be that. So maybe its that Arab money has bought them off? Believe that if you want, but dont expect to be taken seriously about much if you do.



Firstly, I'm not sure there's anyone here who is losing sleep that they're not taken seriously by the likes of you, Jack and a few others who don't like to be named (with respect). Particularly when those posters seem absolutely primed for any sort of questioning of officials with 'Haha tin foil hat conspiracy this is great haha' posts the moment they see it.Secondly.....seriously? Why is there absolutely fuck all in the media about the sportswashing exploits of Man City, aside from 'fringe, random corners' of the broadsheets? Why was Guardiola never questioned anywhere nearly as much as Tuchel and Howe about his bosses, even now? The other week journalists were asking his opinion, with no hint of irony, on whether he thought it was fair that those two should be asked questions about his owners human rights records. Why do pundits never once acknowledge the reason for Man Citys 'dominance'? And why would you think its bad for the PL product? Opposition fans hate Liverpool, and are blasé about Man City.Their boss is the most famous 'United fan' referee in history, due to his performances favouring them. Taylor famously supports Altrincham. Of course he does, why wouldnt you choose to support Altrincham when you live in an area hugely populated by United fans and have a United supporting family, and coming into football at a time when United are absolutely dominating English football. Fair point on Paul Tierney though, he's got no reason to be biased against Liverpool. He was born in Salford so I assume he supports them.As a side note....what do you expect from your constant snide digs about conspiracies when you see these sorts of post? Instead of just you know....not replying? We're going into our biggest league game, in a competitive sense, for donkeys years and we get this news....and you want us to know how sensible, logical and grounded you are, is that it? Do you want us to think 'Ahhh that Knight, he's a sensible lad I'm gonna change my opinion'? Because you do know corruption has happened right? Not just in the world, but in football? Involving referees? In a big European League?