Premier League clubs who play in the Champions League on a Wednesday evening will no longer have to play in the maligned 12.30pm slot the following Saturday.
BT Sport has not ruled out selecting Champions League teams who play on Wednesday for its single Saturday game, however, and would move the kick-off to a prime evening slot of 7.45pm. It is a move which may appease managers but is unlikely to sooth the frustrations of fans, particularly those away supporters who will have to travel home late from matches on Saturday nights.
