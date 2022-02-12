« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 555361 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8240 on: Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm
There is no debate as far as I'm concerned. The only result that will put us ahead of them is a win so why consider accepting a draw beforehand????

Let's go there with for a win. Whatever the result is, we'll deal with it.

This.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Caps4444

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8241 on: Yesterday at 07:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:38:35 pm
A draw next week still needs them to be pretty much perfect

After what they did in 2018/2019, I think they can easily rack off 7 wins.so would prefer to be ahead of them. I feel we have to win next week.

Although they will probably set-up like they did in the Anfield game of the 18/19 season, which had almost no chances, apart from the Mahrez penalty miss.
Offline paisley1977

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8242 on: Yesterday at 07:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:38:35 pm
A draw next week still needs them to be pretty much perfect

If we can't beat them nobody else will.
Offline Dougle

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8243 on: Yesterday at 07:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 06:54:10 pm
Win 14 games and we win the lot - CL, FA cup and PL. And we don't even have to win both legs of a CL match so just win 12 and draw 2.

I think though we are going to need to beat City next week. Just don't see them slipping up with 8 games to go.

I think we will beat them next week. Actually think the Benfica game will help. Mo needs to play (score) himself into form because that is the biggest conundrum for us. Who starts up front ? Thiago back and firing is huge for us. Trent obviously as well. I am confident, given a fair shake by the ref, that we will beat them. And while a draw wouldn't be a disaster a win will give the squad an unbelievable boost. It's the most important league game we've had for yonks. I think we will win.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8244 on: Yesterday at 08:01:39 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 07:57:03 pm
If we can't beat them nobody else will.

We will see.
Offline PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8245 on: Yesterday at 08:11:56 pm »
IF we beat them on Sunday, it will be incredibly disappointing for us to drop points in the other games. Not taking anything for granted, and football's a funny old game, but they are all winnable.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8246 on: Yesterday at 08:27:15 pm »
A draw there wouldn't be a bad result. But would I take it before a ball is kicked? Absolutely not. We go there to win.

As someone else said, if we aren't able to beat them then there's a very strong possibility that nobody will.
Online Caps4444

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8247 on: Yesterday at 08:44:45 pm »
If we beat them then it allows to potentially draw one game and then match them to win on GD. But anything less than a win and its no longer in our hands, 18/19 was awful wanting them to drop points and they never did.
Offline Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8248 on: Yesterday at 08:49:22 pm »
Burnley's record against City is pathetic so i'd have took a matching score today. Happy enough they didn't make ground on us goal difference wise. Being at home might have been an advantage on paper but given that record and all our main forwards had World Cup play offs in the week any win would do for us.
Offline scottys3k

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8249 on: Yesterday at 09:19:33 pm »
So which greater Manchester ref are we getting for Sunday? Tierney for var?
Offline Realgman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8250 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 07:59:29 pm
I think we will beat them next week. Actually think the Benfica game will help. Mo needs to play (score) himself into form because that is the biggest conundrum for us. Who starts up front ? Thiago back and firing is huge for us. Trent obviously as well. I am confident, given a fair shake by the ref, that we will beat them. And while a draw wouldn't be a disaster a win will give the squad an unbelievable boost. It's the most important league game we've had for yonks. I think we will win.

Yeah, the feeling of how big this game is is almost too much, if we beat them, it feels like it could be the last spur to a mega focused finish... fingers crossed
Offline G Richards

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8251 on: Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm »
We are already on an amazing run. 10 Prem wins on the spin. I really think we will need to win every league game that remains, 8 more I think, in order to win the Premier League again.

Man City are easily capable of polishing off 7 wins after our game. We need to make sure we beat them, and if we do, at that point I would put it at 50-50 for the title, given our more difficult run in.

Arguably if we beat them they might wobble and drop points in another, and then perhaps focus on the elusive CL, but we wont know that unless we beat them.

If we fail to win at Man City its obviously not over, but they will get a huge boost, staying ahead of us with their hardest game out of the way.

Just win it, and lets take it from there!
Offline killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8252 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm »
I think we need to be winning next week and i believe we will.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8253 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 07:59:29 pm
I think we will beat them next week. Actually think the Benfica game will help. Mo needs to play (score) himself into form because that is the biggest conundrum for us. Who starts up front ? Thiago back and firing is huge for us. Trent obviously as well. I am confident, given a fair shake by the ref, that we will beat them. And while a draw wouldn't be a disaster a win will give the squad an unbelievable boost. It's the most important league game we've had for yonks. I think we will win.
Rest Mo against Benfica.

Offline koptommy93

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8254 on: Yesterday at 10:16:02 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 07:57:03 pm
If we can't beat them nobody else will.
We don't need anyone else to beat them, just to take points on them. I don't think we necessarily have to win there.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8255 on: Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm »
Just relax and enjoy the ride ...
Offline Red1976

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8256 on: Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:49:22 pm
Burnley's record against City is pathetic so i'd have took a matching score today. Happy enough they didn't make ground on us goal difference wise. Being at home might have been an advantage on paper but given that record and all our main forwards had World Cup play offs in the week any win would do for us.

Burnley are playing like a team that are close to accepting they will be relegated - so not surprising they lost today. They also give up against Man City and losing only 0-2 must feel like a win to them! The joke of people saying how good Sean Dyche is as a manager gets showed up more and more this season - I will be glad if Burnley get relegated!

I said before that Man City will lose again before the season ends -just hope it is against us!

Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8257 on: Yesterday at 11:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 06:54:10 pm
Win 14 games and we win the lot - CL, FA cup and PL. And we don't even have to win both legs of a CL match so just win 12 and draw 2.

I think though we are going to need to beat City next week. Just don't see them slipping up with 8 games to go.



Technically it could be done with just 7 wins, 8 draws and 0 defeats as long as we win 5 penalty shootouts! 🤪🤪
Offline jckliew

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8258 on: Yesterday at 11:55:14 pm »
Beat them next week, their balloon will deflate.
Emotionally, who ever gets some result out of the game will be on a high going into the final games.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 12:38:39 am »
Im afraid to say this but we are going to have to go there and win. Draw and you just know they can roll over the rest of their opponents before the end.
