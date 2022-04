When looking at who has the tougher games in the league



Watford/Burnley - them

City/Liverpool - all square

United/Brighton - us

Everton/Watford - us

Newcastle/Leeds - us

Spurs/Newcastle - us

Villa/Wolves - them

Southampton/West Ham - them

Wolves/Villa - us



Pretty tight. Wolves and Villa even each other out. They've 2 harder games and we've 4.



Would be one of the greatest achievements of all time if we win the league from 14 points behind those cheating rats.



Including us they play 4 sides in the top half of the table and we play 5. We are the only team they play in the Top 6 though but we have United and Spurs and a derby game as well.No doubt our run in is far more difficult on paper. That said all the games are winnable and the same goes for them. So for me it really comes down to the game at the Etihad. That really is our best chance of winning the league. Otherwise we are hoping that they somehow fail against some lower league team - It's possible but they have proven before they can win every game in their run in just like we can.The only other thing is that the CL games cause a distraction for them as it seems to be the trophy they most want.