« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 546383 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,978
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8120 on: March 22, 2022, 03:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 22, 2022, 01:25:45 pm
2001 Liverpool - league cup, FA cup, UEFA cup

1984 - Liverpool

League Cup, First Division, European Cup
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8121 on: March 22, 2022, 03:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on March 22, 2022, 02:45:35 pm
I'd like City to play Atleti next, Chelsea in the semi final, and then us to play Madrid in the final. Not a lot to ask is it?
Sadly can't happen.
If it can't be us, Bayern are the only side I wouldn't mind seeing win the CL. The asprin cheats.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8122 on: March 22, 2022, 03:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on March 22, 2022, 02:45:35 pm
I'd like City to play Atleti next, Chelsea in the semi final, and then us to play Madrid in the final. Not a lot to ask is it?
It's got a very Paris, 1-0 win to Liverpool with Robbo scoring late in the second half vibe to it hasn't it...
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8123 on: March 22, 2022, 04:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on March 22, 2022, 02:45:35 pm
I'd like City to play Atleti next, Chelsea in the semi final, and then us to play Madrid in the final. Not a lot to ask is it?

How can someone play Chelsea in the semi-final and madrid in the final? THats literally impossible as one of Chelsea and Madrid are going out in the Quarters. Unless you mean Atletico Madrid? Which no thanks, as much as I know we can beat them, Atletico are the most boring team to play against along with trying to con the ref and injure your plays. Hate playing them.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8124 on: March 22, 2022, 04:19:51 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March 22, 2022, 04:14:15 pm
How can someone play Chelsea in the semi-final and madrid in the final? THats literally impossible as one of Chelsea and Madrid are going out in the Quarters. Unless you mean Atletico Madrid? Which no thanks, as much as I know we can beat them, Atletico are the most boring team to play against along with trying to con the ref and injure your plays. Hate playing them.

Yes. That's the joke.

I won't open with it.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8125 on: March 22, 2022, 04:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on March 22, 2022, 03:49:15 pm
It's got a very Paris, 1-0 win to Liverpool with Robbo scoring late in the second half vibe to it hasn't it...

Ha ha - I went to a meal/talk thing at Anfield that AK did. Unbelievable fella.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,951
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8126 on: March 23, 2022, 09:57:51 am »
Quote from: Sharado on March 22, 2022, 04:19:51 pm
Yes. That's the joke.

I won't open with it.
Best not to.
Season 1 Mrs Maisel.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8127 on: March 23, 2022, 12:14:44 pm »
Hey, is it OK to be a Burnley fan, right now?

I want to send all my love vibrations their way next 10 days.

I just sent the team a box of shortbread, and 22 pairs of burgundy mittens they can wear in the cold. With some cool sky blue piping along the inside of the fingers. My Vietnamese girlfriends stayed up all night knitting them.

"Burnley 1, Manchester City 0".  "Burnley 1, Manchester City 0".  Every night, 888 times, before I go to sleep.




Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8128 on: March 23, 2022, 12:26:29 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 23, 2022, 12:14:44 pm
Hey, is it OK to be a Burnley fan, right now?

I want to send all my love vibrations their way next 10 days.

I just sent the team a box of shortbread, and 22 pairs of burgundy mittens they can wear in the cold. With some cool sky blue piping along the inside of the fingers. My Vietnamese girlfriends stayed up all night knitting them.

"Burnley 1, Manchester City 0".  "Burnley 1, Manchester City 0".  Every night, 888 times, before I go to sleep.
Yes, I always was a burnley fan at heart. Sean dyche football is glorious and I think weghorst is the best player in the world.
Logged
YNWA

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8129 on: March 23, 2022, 06:54:28 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 23, 2022, 12:14:44 pm
Hey, is it OK to be a Burnley fan, right now?

I want to send all my love vibrations their way next 10 days.

I just sent the team a box of shortbread, and 22 pairs of burgundy mittens they can wear in the cold. With some cool sky blue piping along the inside of the fingers. My Vietnamese girlfriends stayed up all night knitting them.

"Burnley 1, Manchester City 0".  "Burnley 1, Manchester City 0".  Every night, 888 times, before I go to sleep.





How many Vietnamese girlfriends do you have?

( And apostrophe police mode off)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8130 on: March 23, 2022, 06:58:15 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,203
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 01:28:59 pm »

Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK/Aston Villa
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


International break out of the way and seemingly no injuries. Miracles do happen.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8132 on: Yesterday at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:28:59 pm

FREE MIDWEEK/Aston Villa



International break out of the way and seemingly no injuries. Miracles do happen.

I know villa are shit. But not quite a free midweek!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:49:07 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,203
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8133 on: Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:46:52 pm
I know villa are shit. But not quite a free midweek!

 :D

Just waiting confirmation of it being on that date.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,753
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8134 on: Yesterday at 02:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:28:59 pm
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern H

That's a potentially sensational run of games in a 3 week and 1 day period.

The way the 3 league fixtures are City, United and Everton weaved in between an FA Cup semi final, 2 CL QF's against a European great and a potential CL SF against a European powerhouse makes it potentially quite unique in our history.

I can't remember a run of fixtures like this in a 3 week period that are all so big in terms of importance to the competition but also the rivalry and/or quality of the opposition.

EDIT: I had a look back at United's fixtures in 1998/99 and they had the following:

April 7th    Juve (H) CL SF 1st leg
April 11th  Arsenal (N) FA Cup SF
April 14th  Arsenal (N) FA Cup SF replay
April 17th  Sheff Wed (H) PL
April 21st   Juve (A) CL SF 2nd leg
April 25th  Leeds Utd (A) PL

That's an intense run of fixtures over 18 days. Our potential fixture list looks more intense on paper. Plus the fact there's no rom for error in the PL nowadays adds a level of pressure (United drew 4 out of their last 8 league games and still won the league)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:11:32 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,203
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8135 on: Yesterday at 03:04:21 pm »
That 98/99 treble win will always piss me off. They got massively lucky in all 3 comps.

Bergkamp's penalty miss, Vieira's shit pass giving possession to Giggs, the Arsenal defence not making a challenge, Seaman falling down letting the ball go over his head like a c*nt.
Juventus fucking things up in the semi final and Bayern hitting the woodwork a couple of times in the final.
Winning the league with 79 points.

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8136 on: Yesterday at 03:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:04:21 pm
That 98/99 treble win will always piss me off. They got massively lucky in all 3 comps.

Bergkamp's penalty miss, Vieira's shit pass giving possession to Giggs, the Arsenal defence not making a challenge, Seaman falling down letting the ball go over his head like a c*nt.
Juventus fucking things up in the semi final and Bayern hitting the woodwork a couple of times in the final.
Winning the league with 79 points.

Gonna take a bit of luck for us to do it. Part and parcel of winning loads.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8137 on: Yesterday at 03:15:13 pm »
The two week period from this Saturday is the most integral part of the season so far.

By 6pm on 16th April well either be in pole position in the league, semi finals of the CL and the final of the FA Cup, none of the above or some combination of it. Absolutely crucial period. Exciting times and hopefully itll still look that way by then
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8138 on: Yesterday at 03:28:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2022, 03:23:03 pm
1984 - Liverpool

League Cup, First Division, European Cup
Talking of which. This article was a nice trip down that particular memory lane.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/that-1980s-sports-blog/2022/mar/30/liverpool-english-club-treble-european-cup-league-cup-jurgen-klopp
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8139 on: Yesterday at 03:40:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 03:15:13 pm
The two week period from this Saturday is the most integral part of the season so far.

By 6pm on 16th April well either be in pole position in the league, semi finals of the CL and the final of the FA Cup, none of the above or some combination of it. Absolutely crucial period. Exciting times and hopefully itll still look that way by then
The Reds are coming up the hill boys...
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8140 on: Yesterday at 03:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:04:21 pm
That 98/99 treble win will always piss me off. They got massively lucky in all 3 comps.

Bergkamp's penalty miss, Vieira's shit pass giving possession to Giggs, the Arsenal defence not making a challenge, Seaman falling down letting the ball go over his head like a c*nt.
Juventus fucking things up in the semi final and Bayern hitting the woodwork a couple of times in the final.
Winning the league with 79 points.



I think Ronaldo was injured when Man U faced Inter and Del piero might have been injured when they faced Juve, if my memory serves me right
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,753
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8141 on: Yesterday at 04:13:31 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:54:33 pm
I think Ronaldo was injured when Man U faced Inter and Del piero might have been injured when they faced Juve, if my memory serves me right

Ronaldo missed the 1st leg when Inter played United in QFs. They did have Baggio and Zamarano up front though!

Del Piero didn't play in either leg though it wasn't like he just missed those games. He had a knee injury before Xmas that kept him out for the season. United didn't have Giggs in the 2nd leg and the 'good as Gerrard' 24 year old Scholes started a CL SF on the bench. Seems mad to do so for a midfielder better than Lampard and Gerrard. Maybe Nicky Butt was in great form.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,784
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8142 on: Yesterday at 04:19:02 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:54:33 pm
I think Ronaldo was injured when Man U faced Inter and Del piero might have been injured when they faced Juve, if my memory serves me right

He was. Think Simeone (who was pantomime villain number 1 at the time because of the World Cup) had a perfectly good goal disallowed at Old Trafford too. Think Ronaldo came in as a sub in the second leg but was far from fit.

Juve were 1 up at Old Trafford before United for a bit of a stuffy equaliser in injury time.

As Barney said, that Arsenal semi was a real sliding doors moment.

And in the league, we had that 2-2 draw with United when Ince equalised. On the same night Arsenal beat Spurs and that put them in pole position with only 2 games to go. They slipped up at Leeds midweek, losing late on (think they needed to win, rather than just draw) which put it back in Uniteds hands.

Just reminded me I was at the Leicester game when Ian Marshall scored a last minute winner at the same time United were coming back from 2 down away at Juve and things like that are why I will never feel sorry for them or laugh at them becoming so irrelevant in recent years. That season was the crowning turd on top of a decade long cake of shit.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,753
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8143 on: Yesterday at 04:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:04:21 pm
That 98/99 treble win will always piss me off. They got massively lucky in all 3 comps.

Bergkamp's penalty miss, Vieira's shit pass giving possession to Giggs, the Arsenal defence not making a challenge, Seaman falling down letting the ball go over his head like a c*nt.
Juventus fucking things up in the semi final and Bayern hitting the woodwork a couple of times in the final.
Winning the league with 79 points.


You are going to need some luck along the way to win multiple trophies. United had that in 1999. We had it in 2001. We'll need it again this year.

The United Arsenal semi-final in the FA Cup was the turning point of that season. In a similar way the Gary Mac goal at Everton was for us in 2001. From my recollection it wasn't that much luck though. Arsenal equalised with a massive deflected shot and then Schmiechel saved Bergkamp's pen. It wasn't a great pen but it isn't luck if a pen is saved. It's either poor execution from the taker, a good save or a bit of both. Giggs then scored an amazing goal despite the obvious poor defending from Arsenal.

To be honest, even after that point Arsenal should still have won the league. The loss in the penultimate game did for them. Leeds were much the better team throughout. Seaman saved a pen but unlike United in the semi-final, Arsenal couldn't take advantage. Arsenal just didn't score enough goals that season. Incredible that a team that conceded only 17 league goals over 38 games should come 2nd. That season precipitated the changes for Arsenal as Wenger moved from his 1st great team to the one he built in 2001-2004.

I've never seen the CL semi-final 2nd leg versus Juventus since I was watching Liverpool get beat 1-0 at home to Leicester at the time. Never had the appetite to go back and watch it. Similarly I didn't watch the Bayern CL final game. I've still never seen the goals from that game. That might have been hugely lucky in both games but I wouldn't have a clue.

So while I don't discount United had some luck, I don't think it was all lick or that they were unusual in having luck contribute to a season where multiple trophies were won.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,978
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8144 on: Yesterday at 04:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:04:21 pm
That 98/99 treble win will always piss me off. They got massively lucky in all 3 comps.

Bergkamp's penalty miss, Vieira's shit pass giving possession to Giggs, the Arsenal defence not making a challenge, Seaman falling down letting the ball go over his head like a c*nt.
Juventus fucking things up in the semi final and Bayern hitting the woodwork a couple of times in the final.
Winning the league with 79 points.



We've 9 games left, so a potential 27 more pts to win, from where we are now, we need 10 more points to overhaul that total.

Whoever wins it this season will be on over 90pts and depending on if its Us or City could finish on 96 or 97 pts

Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,753
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8145 on: Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:19:02 pm
Just reminded me I was at the Leicester game when Ian Marshall scored a last minute winner at the same time United were coming back from 2 down away at Juve and things like that are why I will never feel sorry for them or laugh at them becoming so irrelevant in recent years. That season was the crowning turd on top of a decade long cake of shit.

In my time supporting Liverpool, from a footballing perspective, that Leicester game is one of the biggest lows I can remember. Being at Anfield that night there was an obvious dichotomy between our own status and that of United's, The only other comparable times I can think of were getting beat 2-0 at home by Arsenal at the start of the 1992/93 season and getting beat at home by Blackpool under the Hodgson. All 3 occasions I've been stood in Anfield thinking we've reached rock bottom from a sporting perspective.I laugh when I think back to those low moments and compare it some fans nowadays cry arsing about the quality of our 6th choice forward not being up to standard.

Being at those types of games and experiencing those lows does give some perspective to the journey we've been on the last few years. One that will hopefully culminate in multiple trophies at the end of this season. These are golden times of being a Liverpool fan. It probably won't get much better than what we've experienced over the last 5 years. It's unfair to expect this to last forever as well. Drink it in and enjoy it while it happens.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,753
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8146 on: Yesterday at 04:55:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:32:36 pm
We've 9 games left, so a potential 27 more pts to win, from where we are now, we need 10 more points to overhaul that total.

Whoever wins it this season will be on over 90pts and depending on if its Us or City could finish on 96 or 97 pts



As part of our treble in 1983/84 we won the league with 80 points from 42 games. Obviously squads were slightly smaller and there were more subs.

I think using point total as a marker of luck isn't correct and it's a slippery slope given we've won many a league with 70 odd or low 80's points totals.

The advent of bigger squads, more subs and a bigger discrepancy between the richer and poorer clubs in the PL is what has driven league winning points totals from the high 70's/low 80's to the high 80's/90's.

It look a bit odd and suspect when you see team winning the league with 76 points but it doesn't take anyway from any league title winner's achievements. They beat the best of the rest in that given season and were the best team. Doesn't;t matter if they needed 79 points or 100 points to do so.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,016
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8147 on: Yesterday at 05:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:32:03 pm
Similarly I didn't watch the Bayern CL final game.

Unfortunately I watched it.

Was in total horror shock at the final whistle.

I literately couldn't speak for about half an hour after. 
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,753
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8148 on: Yesterday at 05:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:14:13 pm
Unfortunately I watched it.

Was in total horror shock at the final whistle.

I literately couldn't speak for about half an hour after. 

Never seen the Bayern final.

Never seen the Chelsea (Moscow) final or goals since.

Never seen the Barcelona- United final in 2009 (2-0 Barcelona).

Never watched the Chelsea Bayern final but have seen the Chelsea goal once since.

Never seen the last Chelsea CL final win versus City or the goals since.

The only CL finals I've watched with an English team in are Arsenal-Barcelona and Barcelona v United in 2012(?). Watched both of them for differing reasons but mainly because the people I was with insisted I do (Arsenal fan and same Arsenal fan who wanted to watch United get beat).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,978
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8149 on: Yesterday at 06:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:55:07 pm
As part of our treble in 1983/84 we won the league with 80 points from 42 games. Obviously squads were slightly smaller and there were more subs.

I think using point total as a marker of luck isn't correct and it's a slippery slope given we've won many a league with 70 odd or low 80's points totals.

The advent of bigger squads, more subs and a bigger discrepancy between the richer and poorer clubs in the PL is what has driven league winning points totals from the high 70's/low 80's to the high 80's/90's.

It look a bit odd and suspect when you see team winning the league with 76 points but it doesn't take anyway from any league title winner's achievements. They beat the best of the rest in that given season and were the best team. Doesn't;t matter if they needed 79 points or 100 points to do so.

Very fair points. Just checked and only 4 points covered the top 3, Forest finished bottom on 30 pts that season. It is galling that we have to get 96pts to win the league due to the cheats.

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:40:44 pm
Never seen the Bayern final.

Never seen the Chelsea (Moscow) final or goals since.

Never seen the Barcelona- United final in 2009 (2-0 Barcelona).

Never watched the Chelsea Bayern final but have seen the Chelsea goal once since.

Never seen the last Chelsea CL final win versus City or the goals since.

The only CL finals I've watched with an English team in are Arsenal-Barcelona and Barcelona v United in 2012(?). Watched both of them for differing reasons but mainly because the people I was with insisted I do (Arsenal fan and same Arsenal fan who wanted to watch United get beat).


Bayern I was at the gun club and was gutted when I heard the score.
2008, missus was 8 months pregnant, so watched it at her Dads, I saw the shootout.
2009 - went for a ride on the bikes, was in KFC in Wallasey when my mate found out it was 1-0 HT
The other Barca Final I was working that day and saw thousands of Mancs in the services on their way to Wembley, missus watched it next door at her Brothers, no idea what I watched.

Refused to watch either Chelsea win, especially last year, was in the garden drinking as it was my sister in laws wedding.

Watched both of Forests wins and Villas
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8150 on: Yesterday at 08:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:04:21 pm
That 98/99 treble win will always piss me off. They got massively lucky in all 3 comps.

Bergkamp's penalty miss, Vieira's shit pass giving possession to Giggs, the Arsenal defence not making a challenge, Seaman falling down letting the ball go over his head like a c*nt.
Juventus fucking things up in the semi final and Bayern hitting the woodwork a couple of times in the final.
Winning the league with 79 points.



That Giggs goal within that fixture list was massive, that was probably when they felt they could win them all. Heres to hoping we have our own in the semi for the Quad!!
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8151 on: Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:28:59 pm
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK/Aston Villa
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final

They reckon on digital spy that the Spurs match will probably be Saturday 17:30 as Sky need us to be available for the Tuesday night for the Villa game as they may need to put West Ham v City on the Wednesday night in case they get to the Europa league final.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8152 on: Yesterday at 11:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:28:59 pm
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK/Aston Villa
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


International break out of the way and seemingly no injuries. Miracles do happen.
So, if we get past Benfica and also make the FA Cup Final then every midweek from now until Wolves will be filled.
It's just occurred to me that Chelsea have a game in hand on us in the league already, so if they also make the CL semis and the FA Cup Final, they'll have to fit two games into a midweek sometime.
The relevance to us is if we both come through in the FA Cup, because, as I look at it, the only midweek for them to do that is leading up to the final. So, they'd have to play Saturday 7 May, Tuesday 10 May and Thursday 12 May before the final on Sunday 15th. If their CL semi 2nd leg was on the Tuesday beforehand rather than Wednesday, they could potentially change these games to Friday, Monday, Thursday, but either way it's going to be tiring for them. (Having said that, I haven't checked to see who they're playing.)
The other possible week for them to do that had been the midweek we play the Mancs, but Chelsea have arranged to play Arsenal on Wednesday 20th, so they can't now fit in another game then.
It reminds me of when we were trying to win the treble in 2001 - we had a similar week (around Easter I think) when we had to fit in two midweek games. It's not easy.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,590
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8153 on: Today at 12:15:26 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:04:43 pm
So, if we get past Benfica and also make the FA Cup Final then every midweek from now until Wolves will be filled.
It's just occurred to me that Chelsea have a game in hand on us in the league already, so if they also make the CL semis and the FA Cup Final, they'll have to fit two games into a midweek sometime.
The relevance to us is if we both come through in the FA Cup, because, as I look at it, the only midweek for them to do that is leading up to the final. So, they'd have to play Saturday 7 May, Tuesday 10 May and Thursday 12 May before the final on Sunday 15th. If their CL semi 2nd leg was on the Tuesday beforehand rather than Wednesday, they could potentially change these games to Friday, Monday, Thursday, but either way it's going to be tiring for them. (Having said that, I haven't checked to see who they're playing.)
The other possible week for them to do that had been the midweek we play the Mancs, but Chelsea have arranged to play Arsenal on Wednesday 20th, so they can't now fit in another game then.
It reminds me of when we were trying to win the treble in 2001 - we had a similar week (around Easter I think) when we had to fit in two midweek games. It's not easy.
Assuming they make it, the FA Cup Final is on Sat 14th May, not Sun 15th May.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8154 on: Today at 12:37:35 am »
Dias doesn't play this weekend i cannot see him being risked midweek in the CL or against us as his first game back from injury.

And if Stones is really injured, we could have a Ake/Laporte pairing against our attack.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 