Sat 2nd Apr Watford H
Tue 5th Apr Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr Man City A
Wed 13th Apr Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr Man City N
Tue 19th April Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr Everton H
Wed 27 Apr Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr Newcastle A
Wed 4th May Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK/Aston Villa
Sun 15th May Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK
Sun 22nd May Wolves H
Sat 28th May CL Final
International break out of the way and seemingly no injuries. Miracles do happen.
So, if we get past Benfica and also make the FA Cup Final then every midweek from now until Wolves will be filled.
It's just occurred to me that Chelsea have a game in hand on us in the league already, so if they also make the CL semis and the FA Cup Final, they'll have to fit two games into a midweek sometime.
The relevance to us is if we both come through in the FA Cup, because, as I look at it, the only midweek for them to do that is leading up to the final. So, they'd have to play Saturday 7 May, Tuesday 10 May and Thursday 12 May before the final on Sunday 15th. If their CL semi 2nd leg was on the Tuesday beforehand rather than Wednesday, they could potentially change these games to Friday, Monday, Thursday, but either way it's going to be tiring for them. (Having said that, I haven't checked to see who they're playing.)
The other possible week for them to do that had been the midweek we play the Mancs, but Chelsea have arranged to play Arsenal on Wednesday 20th, so they can't now fit in another game then.
It reminds me of when we were trying to win the treble in 2001 - we had a similar week (around Easter I think) when we had to fit in two midweek games. It's not easy.