That 98/99 treble win will always piss me off. They got massively lucky in all 3 comps.



Bergkamp's penalty miss, Vieira's shit pass giving possession to Giggs, the Arsenal defence not making a challenge, Seaman falling down letting the ball go over his head like a c*nt.

Juventus fucking things up in the semi final and Bayern hitting the woodwork a couple of times in the final.

Winning the league with 79 points.





You are going to need some luck along the way to win multiple trophies. United had that in 1999. We had it in 2001. We'll need it again this year.The United Arsenal semi-final in the FA Cup was the turning point of that season. In a similar way the Gary Mac goal at Everton was for us in 2001. From my recollection it wasn't that much luck though. Arsenal equalised with a massive deflected shot and then Schmiechel saved Bergkamp's pen. It wasn't a great pen but it isn't luck if a pen is saved. It's either poor execution from the taker, a good save or a bit of both. Giggs then scored an amazing goal despite the obvious poor defending from Arsenal.To be honest, even after that point Arsenal should still have won the league. The loss in the penultimate game did for them. Leeds were much the better team throughout. Seaman saved a pen but unlike United in the semi-final, Arsenal couldn't take advantage. Arsenal just didn't score enough goals that season. Incredible that a team that conceded only 17 league goals over 38 games should come 2nd. That season precipitated the changes for Arsenal as Wenger moved from his 1st great team to the one he built in 2001-2004.I've never seen the CL semi-final 2nd leg versus Juventus since I was watching Liverpool get beat 1-0 at home to Leicester at the time. Never had the appetite to go back and watch it. Similarly I didn't watch the Bayern CL final game. I've still never seen the goals from that game. That might have been hugely lucky in both games but I wouldn't have a clue.So while I don't discount United had some luck, I don't think it was all lick or that they were unusual in having luck contribute to a season where multiple trophies were won.