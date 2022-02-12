« Reply #8121 on: Today at 03:37:32 pm »
I'd like City to play Atleti next, Chelsea in the semi final, and then us to play Madrid in the final. Not a lot to ask is it?
Sadly can't happen.
If it can't be us, Bayern are the only side I wouldn't mind seeing win the CL. The asprin cheats.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.