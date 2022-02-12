Im at an amazing season just with a league and European Cup/Premier League. Any season we win either of those two makes it surpass excellent.



I think in today's difficult biased doped up City and CHelsea teams/wages to be competiting for 3 trophies after winning one is a fantastic season and what LFC is about.Winining depends on getting lucky in a few situations - like City not conceding pen vs Everton - those 2 gifted points could be the margin of winning or comin 2nd in League.I think the 30 years wait for the Prem and also our lack of competitiveness in the local cups over the last 32 years shows how far we have come.The last 6 years have been extraordinary and apart from a few years under Rafa and Houllier we have not had anything close to what we are doing now.Plus the style and way we play our football - scoring goals, dominating and controlling the ball and creating so many goal scoring opportunities.Trophies are the cheeries on top and all to be cherised - we now expect to be competiting for all trophies at the end of every season (long may that last) and everybody in Prem and across Europe respects us and fears us as a team. A lot of opposition fans like this Liverpool team and what we do on a football pitch.