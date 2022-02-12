For me now 2 trophies (one being the FA cup) would be a very good season. If one of them is the Champions League it's an excellent season. If one of them is the league title it's possibly the best season I'll have witnessed as a fan of 30 years. If we somehow manage to win more than 2 trophies nothing will possibly come close for a long long time.



If we only end up with the league cup it will be a disappointment, there's no doubt. But that's football, you might need to get your heart broken sometimes.







I agree with this.If we challenge to the end in the league and make the CL semi-final but win both domestic cups then it will have been a very good season. Some people won't necessarily see it that way but it will be a very good season IMO.Obviously that's not where everybody hopes this season ends. I'm sure we all want one of the big 2. Winning either PL or CL is do-able but likely difficult given the teams we face in those competitions. Winning both feels less likely to me at this point but that's due to bar being so high to win the league and CL.Personally I think winning the quadruple feels like a pipe dream at this point. Sure we should dream about it and we should aim for it. But likelihood of doing so feel pretty small to me. Not trying to be defeatist, it's just the nature of the difficulty of progressing and managing 3 comps and not having just 1 off day.