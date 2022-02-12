I agree with this.
If we challenge to the end in the league and make the CL semi-final but win both domestic cups then it will have been a very good season. Some people won't necessarily see it that way but it will be a very good season IMO.
Obviously that's not where everybody hopes this season ends. I'm sure we all want one of the big 2. Winning either PL or CL is do-able but likely difficult given the teams we face in those competitions. Winning both feels less likely to me at this point but that's due to bar being so high to win the league and CL.
Personally I think winning the quadruple feels like a pipe dream at this point. Sure we should dream about it and we should aim for it. But likelihood of doing so feel pretty small to me. Not trying to be defeatist, it's just the nature of the difficulty of progressing and managing 3 comps and not having just 1 off day.
Its a massive ask to expect us to do it.
As we all know, the closest we have come to doing "the treble" was 1977 and also, as we all know, only the Mancs have done it, but they proved it can be done if you get a massive slice of spawny luck, which they did in both the FA Cup, both us and Arsenal should have knocked them out and Bayern battered them. I actually do think this group of players are capable of doing it, but history does suggest we'll not achieve the Treble and therefore the Quad. If I had to choose which of the remaining 3 we win, it'd be the League first, then the CL and finally the FA Cup.