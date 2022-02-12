« previous next »
Might be worth it? :D

For a few weeks maybe ;)
For me now 2 trophies (one being the FA cup) would be a very good season. If one of them is the Champions League it's an excellent season. If one of them is the league title it's possibly the best season I'll have witnessed as a fan of 30 years. If we somehow manage to win more than 2 trophies nothing will possibly come close for a long long time.

If we only end up with the league cup it will be a disappointment, there's no doubt. But that's football, you might need to get your heart broken sometimes.



I agree with this.

If we challenge to the end in the league and make the CL semi-final but win both domestic cups then it will have been a very good season. Some people won't necessarily see it that way but it will be a very good season IMO.

Obviously that's not where everybody hopes this season ends. I'm sure we all want one of the big 2. Winning either PL or CL is do-able but likely difficult given the teams we face in those competitions. Winning both feels less likely to me at this point but that's due to bar being so high to win the league and CL.

Personally I think winning the quadruple feels like a pipe dream at this point. Sure we should dream about it and we should aim for it. But likelihood of doing so feel pretty small to me. Not trying to be defeatist, it's just the nature of the difficulty of progressing and managing 3 comps and not having just 1 off day.

I agree with this.

If we challenge to the end in the league and make the CL semi-final but win both domestic cups then it will have been a very good season. Some people won't necessarily see it that way but it will be a very good season IMO.

Obviously that's not where everybody hopes this season ends. I'm sure we all want one of the big 2. Winning either PL or CL is do-able but likely difficult given the teams we face in those competitions. Winning both feels less likely to me at this point but that's due to bar being so high to win the league and CL.

Personally I think winning the quadruple feels like a pipe dream at this point. Sure we should dream about it and we should aim for it. But likelihood of doing so feel pretty small to me. Not trying to be defeatist, it's just the nature of the difficulty of progressing and managing 3 comps and not having just 1 off day.



Its a massive ask to expect us to do it.

As we all know, the closest we have come to doing "the treble" was 1977 and also, as we all know, only the Mancs have done it, but they proved it can be done if you get a massive slice of spawny luck, which they did in both the FA Cup, both us and Arsenal should have knocked them out and Bayern battered them. I actually do think this group of players are capable of doing it, but history does suggest we'll not achieve the Treble and therefore the Quad. If I had to choose which of the remaining 3 we win, it'd be the League first, then the CL and finally the FA Cup.
Its a massive ask to expect us to do it.

As we all know, the closest we have come to doing "the treble" was 1977 and also, as we all know, only the Mancs have done it, but they proved it can be done if you get a massive slice of spawny luck, which they did in both the FA Cup, both us and Arsenal should have knocked them out and Bayern battered them. I actually do think this group of players are capable of doing it, but history does suggest we'll not achieve the Treble and therefore the Quad. If I had to choose which of the remaining 3 we win, it'd be the League first, then the CL and finally the FA Cup.

Plus Utd won that title with, I think, 79 points! Definitely easier if that's a title winning points total.

I'd be made up with either of the big two. Whatever happens from here (assuming we best Benfica) it's been a brilliant season. Desperately hope for the teams sake that they pick up at least one more pot, and hopefully the CL.
Its a massive ask to expect us to do it.

As we all know, the closest we have come to doing "the treble" was 1977 and also, as we all know, only the Mancs have done it, but they proved it can be done if you get a massive slice of spawny luck, which they did in both the FA Cup, both us and Arsenal should have knocked them out and Bayern battered them. I actually do think this group of players are capable of doing it, but history does suggest we'll not achieve the Treble and therefore the Quad. If I had to choose which of the remaining 3 we win, it'd be the League first, then the CL and finally the FA Cup.

It's not a lack of faith in the qualities of this team that makes me doubt the quadruple is possible. It's more the weight of history that says it's extremely difficult to do a treble (that includes league and/or CL), never mind a quadruple.

Agree about you priority order: League then CL then FA Cup. That's the order I'd choose in terms of what I'd want us to win.
In any given season Id be happy with the PL or CL. Id take it now although we of course go for the lot.
City's at West Ham will be moved to probably the last free midweek game due to the Cup Final.


Shame, as by that point West Ham will likely be out of the running for the CL (possibly even the EL). If they're still in the EL then they'll be going all out in that to try to win it (in order to qualify for the CL that way). Meaning they'll probably rest loads and it'll be an easy game for City. If it's played on the currently scheduled date it'd be far better for us!

Meaning, we'll just have to knock them out so it can go ahead as scheduled :)
