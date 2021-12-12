I reckon Mo and Sadio might only be on the bench for Watford. Diaz/Bobby/Jota [maybe even Harvey/Minamino in there]. As has been said we're still going to see a lot of rotation across this month, depending on how things look after the international break. I think the only games where we might see the exact same team start [injuries permitting] are Benfica away followed by City.



The positive with Mo and Sadio is that their second game of the double header is next Tuesday night, which means they'll be back in the UK on Wednesday. They may end up rested, but don't think they absolutely have to be. Jota should be nice and fresh too, Portugal have a big playoff game with Turkey on Thursday but it's their only fixture of the international break so he should be in training all of next week ahead of Watford.In general there's none of the nonsense we've seen in previous breaks where some of our lads are playing Thursday into Friday ahead of a league game two days. Everyone should be back by Wednesday at the latest, so two full days of training ahead of Watford.