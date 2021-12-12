« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 534156 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,026
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8000 on: Yesterday at 09:47:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm
That was the point as I clarified.

Your clarity wasn't very clear. But fair enough.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,919
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8001 on: Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:31:47 pm
See Lobo's post above. They might give City a tough game, but there's more chance of it being a walk in the park than it being "certain" Burnley won't roll over. There's a reason why they're desperately needing other sides to lose games to stay in the league. They're absolutely terrible with 2 home wins all season.

And that would be enough from Burnley. A tough physical game for Man City, followed by playing the nastiest team in Europe 3 days later. We need them as exhausted as possible for our game at the Emptyhad ...
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8002 on: Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:47:37 pm
Your clarity wasn't very clear. But fair enough.
My bad  :-[
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,026
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8003 on: Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm
And that would be enough from Burnley. A tough physical game for Man City, followed by playing the nastiest team in Europe 3 days later. We need them as exhausted as possible for our game at the Emptyhad ...

Kicking the living fuck out of City would be very welcome  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8004 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm
And that would be enough from Burnley. A tough physical game for Man City, followed by playing the nastiest team in Europe 3 days later. We need them as exhausted as possible for our game at the Emptyhad ...
It depends on whether Burnley can keep it tight. City can hammer any team but seem to struggle when the scores are close like against Soton today.
Logged

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8005 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm »
To win a double, treble or quadruple you have to have some luck in your cup draws and for once, this year we definitely have up until now. But those fixture lists of the PL run in look entirely different now we have shoved in 2 games against Benfica for us, and 2 games against Atleti for Manchester City. They have to play them at home, then us in a vital league game, then Atleti away, then us at Wembley?

Put it this way, if City had Benfica for those games and we had Atleti, I'd be pissed off now and concerned. Further if City had somehow drawn Palace and we'd drawn Chelsea this run in would look a hell of a lot more troublesome.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8006 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm »
As someone said earlier, having to play Benfica, City, Benfica, City is rough. But imagine having to play Atletico, Liverpool, Atletico, Liverpool. I know which I'd prefer.

We're better than them. We don't concede many since the tactical tweaks post Xmas, we're better going forward than them and for the first time in years we have the squad to cope with it too.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8007 on: Yesterday at 10:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm
To win a double, treble or quadruple you have to have some luck in your cup draws and for once, this year we definitely have up until now. But those fixture lists of the PL run in look entirely different now we have shoved in 2 games against Benfica for us, and 2 games against Atleti for Manchester City. They have to play them at home, then us in a vital league game, then Atleti away, then us at Wembley?

Put it this way, if City had Benfica for those games and we had Atleti, I'd be pissed off now and concerned. Further if City had somehow drawn Palace and we'd drawn Chelsea this run in would look a hell of a lot more troublesome.
Yeah. City would do very well to get through that. I'd have loved it if we drew Palace though.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,026
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8008 on: Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm »
We go top if we beat Watford.
City heads are fucked and draw with Burnley in a proper hell for leather kicking match.

We smash Benfica and all but wrap up the tie.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City but narrowly lose 1-0.

We beat City and go 4 points clear.

We play a second string v Benfica. Semi finals here we come.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City. Extra time and penalties. Yet another bottle job by Guardiola. City are out.

We cruise to victory against City's battered squad and reach the cup final where we will play Crystal Palace.


Come on footballing Gods, it's your time to shine.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,699
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8009 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm »
Wed be a point ahead of Abu Dhabi if the refs didnt fuck that up. Everton might sue them after relegation
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,919
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8010 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
Kicking the living fuck out of City would be very welcome  ;D

Well, Burnley can certainly do that ...
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,273
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8011 on: Yesterday at 11:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm
We go top if we beat Watford.
City heads are fucked and draw with Burnley in a proper hell for leather kicking match.

We smash Benfica and all but wrap up the tie.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City but narrowly lose 1-0.

We beat City and go 4 points clear.

We play a second string v Benfica. Semi finals here we come.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City. Extra time and penalties. Yet another bottle job by Guardiola. City are out.

We cruise to victory against City's battered squad and reach the cup final where we will play Crystal Palace.


Come on footballing Gods, it's your time to shine.
Sweat dreams are made of these. Who am i to disagree?  :)
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 12:23:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
I'd have been happier with Real on our side than Bayern but Chelsea are well set up for knockout football and always give us a tough game. I say Real or Chelsea expecting Chelsea to win the tie.

It was always going to be City and/or Chelsea we'd need to beat to win trophies this season (obviously others along the way before I get pulled up again).

I've said it before but I'd have preferred Chelsea and City over two legs. Bayern will be tough but we'll do them over two legs. No problem
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8013 on: Today at 01:00:12 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm
Wed be a point ahead of Abu Dhabi if the refs didnt fuck that up. Everton might sue them after relegation

Well technically, we should be 5 points ahead (assuming the chances were converted)

City with a non penalty vs Wolves
Liverpool should have had a pen and Kane sent off vs Tottenham
City get away with pen vs Everton

Thats the thing, City don't seem to suffer from these decisions, infact VAR has been very favourable to them.

Dont get me started on Kompany avoiding red a few seasons back, which would probably have resulted in us winning the league with 100 points (plus unbeaten/invincible)
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8014 on: Today at 01:33:53 am »
I actually have a feeling that we will rotate a bit for the first leg of the Benfica tie in anticipation of the City game.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,955
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8015 on: Today at 07:14:44 am »
I doubt we will ever see a rivalry like this City/Liverpool one.

Whilst we are talking about the potential of a quadruple, they'll be on their forums saying the treble is within reach...

Surpasses the Utd/Arsenal one from the early 00's in terms of quality and dominance from both for me.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8016 on: Today at 07:54:25 am »

That run of games in April is fucking mental
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,499
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8017 on: Today at 08:23:44 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:54:25 am
That run of games in April is fucking mental
And it will separate the good teams from the great ones!!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8018 on: Today at 08:54:03 am »
On the rescheduled Villa game, looks likely that it will have to take place around Wed 10 May - unless we fail to get past Benfica, in which case it could go in either of the midweeks set aside for the CL semis (Wed 27 Apr/Wed 5 May).

Genuinely mad run of fixtures if we go the distance, or even if we go out both the cups in the semis. Go all the way and we won't have a spare midweek for the rest of the season, with yet another PL match postponed as a result - Southampton away on the 15 May is the same date as the FA Cup final, so will get pushed to around 18 May, which is the last midweek before the end of the league season. At least we'd have the relative luxury of a full six days to prepare for the CL final! Compare and contrast with the 18/19 season, when there were three full weeks between the last game of the season and the CL final.

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,789
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8019 on: Today at 08:59:49 am »
We definitely need more Barneys and Bobbys than......nameless others
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,955
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8020 on: Today at 09:01:02 am »
Next month has potential to be one of the best months of our lives as LFC supporters, so many season defining games.

Nervous but thats what you want
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8021 on: Today at 09:17:10 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:00:12 am
Well technically, we should be 5 points ahead (assuming the chances were converted)

City with a non penalty vs Wolves
Liverpool should have had a pen and Kane sent off vs Tottenham
City get away with pen vs Everton

Thats the thing, City don't seem to suffer from these decisions, infact VAR has been very favourable to them.

Dont get me started on Kompany avoiding red a few seasons back, which would probably have resulted in us winning the league with 100 points (plus unbeaten/invincible)
All those games had the Tierney Kavanagh Ref/Var combination.

If that isn't Football corruption then I don't know what it is.

After the World knows their obvious bias and allegiances, i'd be stunned if they did any of ours or City's games for the rest of the season, the fallout would be epic.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,567
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8022 on: Today at 09:17:42 am »
So after Benfica and City twice we have to play United and Everton. On paper they should be two of our easier games left but going to need a big squad effort to dig out every last win. Same for Newcastle away on the back of (hopefully) a CL semi final.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8023 on: Today at 09:21:17 am »
If we win the quad, we'll become the best team in the history of English football. It's exciting to be in with a shout in late March.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8024 on: Today at 09:22:49 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:17:10 am
All those games had the Tierney Kavanagh Ref/Var combination.

If that isn't Football corruption then I don't know what it is.

After the World knows their obvious bias and allegiances, i'd be stunned if they did any of ours or City's games for the rest of the season, the fallout would be epic.

The thing about Klopp is, he doesn't like talking about refs and if he was to start into that I strongly think it would impact his and our performance. So if we were to get Tierney/Kavanagh involved in any of our games this season we need to keep Klopp away from that shit and have someone else at the club mount a very strong PR campaign against them.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8025 on: Today at 09:27:12 am »
I know our sights are set higher, but it's only 21 March and we've likely already boxed off Champions League qualifcation for next season - don't think either Spurs or United will be getting 69 points.
Logged

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8026 on: Today at 09:34:15 am »
Hell of a month of fixtures ahead.

Bit concerning that there's no really obvious opportunity to rotate. Watford maybe but even that's an early ko after an international break so far from ideal. Newcastle might be in holiday mode by time we play them.

Hopefully we get the bulk of the work done against Benfica in the first leg and can maybe ring a change or two at Anfield.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8027 on: Today at 10:00:12 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:34:15 am
Hell of a month of fixtures ahead.

Bit concerning that there's no really obvious opportunity to rotate. Watford maybe but even that's an early ko after an international break so far from ideal. Newcastle might be in holiday mode by time we play them.

Hopefully we get the bulk of the work done against Benfica in the first leg and can maybe ring a change or two at Anfield.

I think we'll see at least 2-3 changes in pretty much every game. Personally reckon Klopp will be working backwards/forwards from the City game.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,789
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8028 on: Today at 10:03:31 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:27:12 am
I know our sights are set higher, but it's only 21 March and we've likely already boxed off Champions League qualifcation for next season - don't think either Spurs or United will be getting 69 points.

I'm sure there were posters in January talking about it 'being a fight for 4th now' after we drew against Chelsea :D

It actually makes last season all the more annoying. That must still be Evertons greatest season in 30 years, because if we don't get that hatchet job on VVD and Thiago I reckon we'd have steamrolled the league.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8029 on: Today at 10:28:07 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:34:15 am
Hell of a month of fixtures ahead.

Bit concerning that there's no really obvious opportunity to rotate. Watford maybe but even that's an early ko after an international break so far from ideal. Newcastle might be in holiday mode by time we play them.

Hopefully we get the bulk of the work done against Benfica in the first leg and can maybe ring a change or two at Anfield.

CL & FA Cup have 5 subs so allows rotation in game. Trent (once fit), VVD & Robertson will likely be the ones playing most 90 mins Id guess. Outside of that we can move stuff around hopefully. City in the exact same boat, and have a smaller squad
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8030 on: Today at 10:37:11 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:28:07 am
CL & FA Cup have 5 subs so allows rotation in game. Trent (once fit), VVD & Robertson will likely be the ones playing most 90 mins Id guess. Outside of that we can move stuff around hopefully. City in the exact same boat, and have a smaller squad
And hopefully, we kill many games off early and go into energy conservation mode.

We don't need to win 10-0. A professional 2-0 is perfect.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8031 on: Today at 10:40:47 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:34:15 am
Hell of a month of fixtures ahead.

Bit concerning that there's no really obvious opportunity to rotate. Watford maybe but even that's an early ko after an international break so far from ideal. Newcastle might be in holiday mode by time we play them.

Hopefully we get the bulk of the work done against Benfica in the first leg and can maybe ring a change or two at Anfield.

Luckily the squad is strong enough to allow players to be rested without it necessarily being the kind of traditional rotation that people think of which is usually swapping a player for one not as good.

Realistically the front 3 can be rotated without any significant drop off as can the midfield 3 and Van Dijks centre half partner.

Its only really Van Dijk, the 2 full backs and Fabinho which are pretty much always required to play, the rest can be rotated a bit without any obvious detriment to the side, even Kelleher is an able deputy for Alisson is required.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,026
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8032 on: Today at 11:06:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:21:17 am
If we win the quad, we'll become the best team in the history of English football. It's exciting to be in with a shout in late March.

It's annoying when people don't consider this side in the discussion simply because we've only got 1 league and 1 champions league to show for it. Without the doped oil cheats, we'd have at least 2 league titles, and likely a third this season. Consecutive champions league finals, winning 1. 98 and 99 points in consecutive league seasons, with another 90+ possible this season.
This side would likely beat any of the great Arsenal, United and Abramovic sides from the Sky Sports era. We'd be utterly dominant domestically if Abu Dhabi weren't given free reign.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,026
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8033 on: Today at 11:11:07 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:34:15 am
Hell of a month of fixtures ahead.

Bit concerning that there's no really obvious opportunity to rotate. Watford maybe but even that's an early ko after an international break so far from ideal. Newcastle might be in holiday mode by time we play them.

Hopefully we get the bulk of the work done against Benfica in the first leg and can maybe ring a change or two at Anfield.

There's plenty of games and plenty of players if the bulk of them stay fit. The only position where there is a serious drop off in quality from our best XI, whatever that is these days, is Trent at right back. We've almost got 2 players for every position, and most of them you wouldn't complain about 1 playing over the other.
People had us fucked in January with Salah, Mane and Keita and we won every game without them bar the 1st leg of the league cup semi. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,026
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8034 on: Today at 11:14:36 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:03:31 am
I'm sure there were posters in January talking about it 'being a fight for 4th now' after we drew against Chelsea :D

That will make for some amusing reading at the end of the season even if we don't manage to finish on top. 14 points behind mid January to 1 point in mid March is incredible and just shows how stupid it is to throw the towel in with so long to go.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,392
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8035 on: Today at 11:52:58 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:06:00 am
It's annoying when people don't consider this side in the discussion simply because we've only got 1 league and 1 champions league to show for it. Without the doped oil cheats, we'd have at least 2 league titles, and likely a third this season. Consecutive champions league finals, winning 1. 98 and 99 points in consecutive league seasons, with another 90+ possible this season.
This side would likely beat any of the great Arsenal, United and Abramovic sides from the Sky Sports era. We'd be utterly dominant domestically if Abu Dhabi weren't given free reign.

I guess 'other' clubs\fans don't care because they aren't even close to competing.  It's like me complaining I don't get enough dates with supermodels, because you get all the dates because of your huge ... wallet.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,887
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8036 on: Today at 12:12:33 pm »
Just hoping Egypt and Senegal do not kick lumps out of each other. I'm still hoping for Egypt to win as Mo would be shattered to lose out on both the AFCON and the world cup, tho Senegal are clearly the better side.

Apart from Jota, I don't think the rest will have the same kind of mentally intense games.

Just gotta hope everyone makes it back ok and Trent can be back for the City game tho that's a stretch.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,026
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8037 on: Today at 12:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:12:33 pm
Just hoping Egypt and Senegal do not kick lumps out of each other. I'm still hoping for Egypt to win as Mo would be shattered to lose out on both the AFCON and the world cup, tho Senegal are clearly the better side.

Apart from Jota, I don't think the rest will have the same kind of mentally intense games.

Just gotta hope everyone makes it back ok and Trent can be back for the City game tho that's a stretch.

Never really considered it until now but it could be a bit of a concern re Mo. I assume they were left out altogether yesterday due to this. With Mo picking up a knock recently and only being on the bench v Arsenal, he could still be carrying whatever slight injury it was. Egypt won't have the same consideration as us with his fitness and will absolutely keep him on the pitch for 90/120 minutes unless his leg has fallen off.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8038 on: Today at 12:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:20:25 pm
Never really considered it until now but it could be a bit of a concern re Mo. I assume they were left out altogether yesterday due to this. With Mo picking up a knock recently and only being on the bench v Arsenal, he could still be carrying whatever slight injury it was. Egypt won't have the same consideration as us with his fitness and will absolutely keep him on the pitch for 90/120 minutes unless his leg has fallen off.

Mo probably will not care either, unfortunately. This is for his country - he will probably push himself to the limits and past in needed (not that he doesn't also give us 100%)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Up
« previous next »
 