On the rescheduled Villa game, looks likely that it will have to take place around Wed 10 May - unless we fail to get past Benfica, in which case it could go in either of the midweeks set aside for the CL semis (Wed 27 Apr/Wed 5 May).



Genuinely mad run of fixtures if we go the distance, or even if we go out both the cups in the semis. Go all the way and we won't have a spare midweek for the rest of the season, with yet another PL match postponed as a result - Southampton away on the 15 May is the same date as the FA Cup final, so will get pushed to around 18 May, which is the last midweek before the end of the league season. At least we'd have the relative luxury of a full six days to prepare for the CL final! Compare and contrast with the 18/19 season, when there were three full weeks between the last game of the season and the CL final.



