To win a double, treble or quadruple you have to have some luck in your cup draws and for once, this year we definitely have up until now. But those fixture lists of the PL run in look entirely different now we have shoved in 2 games against Benfica for us, and 2 games against Atleti for Manchester City. They have to play them at home, then us in a vital league game, then Atleti away, then us at Wembley?



Put it this way, if City had Benfica for those games and we had Atleti, I'd be pissed off now and concerned. Further if City had somehow drawn Palace and we'd drawn Chelsea this run in would look a hell of a lot more troublesome.