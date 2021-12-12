« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 531437 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,008
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8000 on: Yesterday at 09:47:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm
That was the point as I clarified.

Your clarity wasn't very clear. But fair enough.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,919
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8001 on: Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:31:47 pm
See Lobo's post above. They might give City a tough game, but there's more chance of it being a walk in the park than it being "certain" Burnley won't roll over. There's a reason why they're desperately needing other sides to lose games to stay in the league. They're absolutely terrible with 2 home wins all season.

And that would be enough from Burnley. A tough physical game for Man City, followed by playing the nastiest team in Europe 3 days later. We need them as exhausted as possible for our game at the Emptyhad ...
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8002 on: Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:47:37 pm
Your clarity wasn't very clear. But fair enough.
My bad  :-[
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,008
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8003 on: Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm
And that would be enough from Burnley. A tough physical game for Man City, followed by playing the nastiest team in Europe 3 days later. We need them as exhausted as possible for our game at the Emptyhad ...

Kicking the living fuck out of City would be very welcome  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8004 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm
And that would be enough from Burnley. A tough physical game for Man City, followed by playing the nastiest team in Europe 3 days later. We need them as exhausted as possible for our game at the Emptyhad ...
It depends on whether Burnley can keep it tight. City can hammer any team but seem to struggle when the scores are close like against Soton today.
Logged

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8005 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm »
To win a double, treble or quadruple you have to have some luck in your cup draws and for once, this year we definitely have up until now. But those fixture lists of the PL run in look entirely different now we have shoved in 2 games against Benfica for us, and 2 games against Atleti for Manchester City. They have to play them at home, then us in a vital league game, then Atleti away, then us at Wembley?

Put it this way, if City had Benfica for those games and we had Atleti, I'd be pissed off now and concerned. Further if City had somehow drawn Palace and we'd drawn Chelsea this run in would look a hell of a lot more troublesome.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8006 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm »
As someone said earlier, having to play Benfica, City, Benfica, City is rough. But imagine having to play Atletico, Liverpool, Atletico, Liverpool. I know which I'd prefer.

We're better than them. We don't concede many since the tactical tweaks post Xmas, we're better going forward than them and for the first time in years we have the squad to cope with it too.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8007 on: Yesterday at 10:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm
To win a double, treble or quadruple you have to have some luck in your cup draws and for once, this year we definitely have up until now. But those fixture lists of the PL run in look entirely different now we have shoved in 2 games against Benfica for us, and 2 games against Atleti for Manchester City. They have to play them at home, then us in a vital league game, then Atleti away, then us at Wembley?

Put it this way, if City had Benfica for those games and we had Atleti, I'd be pissed off now and concerned. Further if City had somehow drawn Palace and we'd drawn Chelsea this run in would look a hell of a lot more troublesome.
Yeah. City would do very well to get through that. I'd have loved it if we drew Palace though.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,008
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8008 on: Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm »
We go top if we beat Watford.
City heads are fucked and draw with Burnley in a proper hell for leather kicking match.

We smash Benfica and all but wrap up the tie.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City but narrowly lose 1-0.

We beat City and go 4 points clear.

We play a second string v Benfica. Semi finals here we come.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City. Extra time and penalties. Yet another bottle job by Guardiola. City are out.

We cruise to victory against City's battered squad and reach the cup final where we will play Crystal Palace.


Come on footballing Gods, it's your time to shine.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,699
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8009 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm »
Wed be a point ahead of Abu Dhabi if the refs didnt fuck that up. Everton might sue them after relegation
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,919
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8010 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
Kicking the living fuck out of City would be very welcome  ;D

Well, Burnley can certainly do that ...
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,272
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8011 on: Yesterday at 11:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm
We go top if we beat Watford.
City heads are fucked and draw with Burnley in a proper hell for leather kicking match.

We smash Benfica and all but wrap up the tie.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City but narrowly lose 1-0.

We beat City and go 4 points clear.

We play a second string v Benfica. Semi finals here we come.
Atletico kick the fuck out of City. Extra time and penalties. Yet another bottle job by Guardiola. City are out.

We cruise to victory against City's battered squad and reach the cup final where we will play Crystal Palace.


Come on footballing Gods, it's your time to shine.
Sweat dreams are made of these. Who am i to disagree?  :)
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Up
« previous next »
 