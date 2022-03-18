« previous next »
Quote from: Kekule on March 18, 2022, 11:36:59 am
Once more since the draw?  ;D

TWICE!!
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on March 18, 2022, 11:36:24 am
The CL draw helps us in the short term in the league, I reckon. Ideally City would progress to the semis and get eliminated there, to add two more tough fixtures to their calendar, but I'd also be ok with Atletico doing them in the quarters  ;D

This is Man City's fixture list after the international break:

Burnley (a)
Atletico Madrid (h)
LFC (h)
Atletico Madrid (a)
FA Cup semi-final

Ours:

Watford (h)
Benfica (a)
Man City (a)
Benfica (h)
FA Cup semi-final

Now, I'd really like to get Man City in the FA Cup semi-final ...
Just looking ahead, guessing the game with Everton on April 24th could be brought forward to the Saturday, if our potential CL semi against Bayern/Villarreal is scheduled for Tuesday 26th.

Not the worst fixtures around the potential semi - Everton before it, Newcastle away in between the two legs and then Spurs at home after it.

For City it would be Watford at home, Chelsea/Madrid, Leeds away, Chelsea/Madrid and then Newcastle at home - pretty decent from their perspective. Those league games look absolute walkovers for them, which is why I want them getting to the semis, hopefully complicate things for them a bit.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 18, 2022, 12:51:07 pm
This is Man City's fixture list after the international break:

Burnley (a)
Atletico Madrid (h)
LFC (h)
Atletico Madrid (a)
FA Cup semi-final

Ours:

Watford (h)
Benfica (a)
Man City (a)
Benfica (h)
FA Cup semi-final

Now, I'd really like to get Man City in the FA Cup semi-final ...

I feel that now we WILL get City in that Semi.

In the league I want us to run them ragged. Press like demons and hopefully Atletico will have bothered them physically as well.

From now on it's about a mixture of physicality, a bit of luck and mentality; and on mentality; we're fucking Thanos atm.

The ability to rotate in and out Naby and Thiago will be a massive bonus for us too.

I'm hoping Boro, Southampton, Palace and us are the teams left in the FA Cup.  ::)
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa A/FA Cup SF
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final
It is also possible that city get Chelsea in fa cup semi and end up playing them 3 times in 18 days , which would impact on their league games.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 18, 2022, 06:16:23 pm
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa A/FA Cup SF
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


I think the semi would most likely would end up Wednesday 27th April and Tuesday 3rd May. Looking back the last 10 years would suggest the semi drawn second is usually Weds-Tues with the one drawn first having 2 extra days Tues-Weds. Only two instances where it wasnt that I can see.
Teams with more games get less rest. Weird.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:50:09 am
Teams with more games get less rest. Weird.
Germany, Spain, Italy make sure teams in europe get 3 days if possible. Tuesday game, means playing friday, wed they are playing saturday before then next sunday.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 18, 2022, 06:16:23 pm
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa A/FA Cup SF
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final
Isnt SF of CL a wed then tue or tues then wed? Also If that wed Spurs game should be a sunday game then.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:35:41 am
Isnt SF of CL a wed then tue or tues then wed? Also If that wed Spurs game should be a sunday game then.

Yes, but the dates aren't known.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:05:02 am

https://theathletic.com/3194634/2022/03/19/as-yet-another-fixture-row-rumbles-on-which-premier-league-team-has-really-had-it-toughest-this-season/

Hilarious after seeing this and Arteta's complaining about Arsenal's fixture's.  What is he going to do if they get CL football next year?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 18, 2022, 06:16:23 pm
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa A/FA Cup SF
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final



15 games from greatness!   :o :o ;D ;D
If the chips are down and we definitely need a winner we've got the keeper to come up and score . Be even better fit at the Etihad.
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:47:49 am

15 games from greatness!   :o :o ;D ;D
Steady.
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:47:49 am

15 games from greatness!   :o :o ;D ;D

17
Gerrard will obvs want us to win the league, but will grealishes' former team mates?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:52:06 pm
Gerrard will obvs want us to win the league, but will grealishes' former team mates?
as much as I would love it for villa to do us a favour, they'll likely be on the beach by then unless a European spot of some description can be got
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 12:53:41 pm
as much as I would love it for villa to do us a favour, they'll likely be on the beach by then unless a European spot of some description can be got

Watching them now and the other problem we might have is that theyre just not very good if city need to beat them last day we wont have much hope
Favours don't get done on the last day - especially against Villa and Wolves, 2 sides who won't have anything anything play for at all.

It will come down to our result vs City plus our games vs Everton and United. I think 7 points from that and we're winning the title. Anything less and we won't. That's how fine I see the margins being.
Pep admitted that they were nervous against Palace. We'll play before them in the coming gameweeks and we can pile a lot of pressure on them by focusing on ourselves and winning.
With Leeds and Everton winning, this adds pressure on Burnley to go for it against City. Wouldn't be surprised with City dropping points
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 03:12:38 pm
With Leeds and Everton winning, this adds pressure on Burnley to go for it against City. Wouldn't be surprised with City dropping points

I really dont get why people are writing off Burnley at Home vs Man City.

Turf Moor is a very TOUGH place to go and even touger when Burnley are fighting for their lives. They always seem to up their game against the top teams

Ive been saying for a while that this game is huge imo as if we win vs Watford before them it means we will be above City in the league before they play them which will %100 be on their minds

Also just a reminder, Sean Dyche is a liverpool fan. Hes admitted it.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 04:18:06 pm
I really dont get why people are writing off Burnley at Home vs Man City.

Turf Moor is a very TOUGH place to go and even touger when Burnley are fighting for their lives. They always seem to up their game against the top teams

Ive been saying for a while that this game is huge imo as if we win vs Watford before them it means we will be above City in the league before they play them which will %100 be on their minds

Also just a reminder, Sean Dyche is a liverpool fan. Hes admitted it.
Pity the game wasn't in the depths of winter though. Cold, rainy, windy.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 04:18:06 pm
I really dont get why people are writing off Burnley at Home vs Man City.

Turf Moor is a very TOUGH place to go and even touger when Burnley are fighting for their lives. They always seem to up their game against the top teams

Ive been saying for a while that this game is huge imo as if we win vs Watford before them it means we will be above City in the league before they play them which will %100 be on their minds

Also just a reminder, Sean Dyche is a liverpool fan. Hes admitted it.

Because Burnley are shit and have won 2 games there all season. They've known all season they need the points and generally they roll over for City.
Unfortunately Burnley never gives City much trouble, was a few games in a row they didn't even register a shot on goal against them.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 04:18:06 pm
I really dont get why people are writing off Burnley at Home vs Man City.

Turf Moor is a very TOUGH place to go and even touger when Burnley are fighting for their lives. They always seem to up their game against the top teams

Ive been saying for a while that this game is huge imo as if we win vs Watford before them it means we will be above City in the league before they play them which will %100 be on their minds

Also just a reminder, Sean Dyche is a liverpool fan. Hes admitted it.

Of their last 16 home games v us, City and Chelsea they've lost 15 and drawn 1. It's not that tough, they do get the occasional result against the lesser "top" teams but it's not really that tough a place. It'd be great if you are right though and after an international break is always a little extra tricky but I'd be amazed if they got a result.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 04:18:06 pm
I really dont get why people are writing off Burnley at Home vs Man City.

Turf Moor is a very TOUGH place to go and even touger when Burnley are fighting for their lives. They always seem to up their game against the top teams

Ive been saying for a while that this game is huge imo as if we win vs Watford before them it means we will be above City in the league before they play them which will %100 be on their minds

Also just a reminder, Sean Dyche is a liverpool fan. Hes admitted it.

Well I did say don't be surprised if Burnley get something, however Burnley are abysmal and even worse this season. They would be lucky to survive come the end of this campaign, but in order to do so, need to start racking up points.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:15:15 pm
Favours don't get done on the last day - especially against Villa and Wolves, 2 sides who won't have anything anything play for at all.

It will come down to our result vs City plus our games vs Everton and United. I think 7 points from that and we're winning the title. Anything less and we won't. That's how fine I see the margins being.
Presumably three of those seven have to be against city?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:09:22 pm
Presumably three of those seven have to be against city?

I dont think a draw is a horrible result now that we are 1 pt behind. As that means we just need them to draw 1 team if we win all game. But obviously a win is ideal. Draw would have been more favourable to them if we were still 3 points behind
Not expecting anything from Burnley especially in the bright sunshine of spring.
