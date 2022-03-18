Just looking ahead, guessing the game with Everton on April 24th could be brought forward to the Saturday, if our potential CL semi against Bayern/Villarreal is scheduled for Tuesday 26th.



Not the worst fixtures around the potential semi - Everton before it, Newcastle away in between the two legs and then Spurs at home after it.



For City it would be Watford at home, Chelsea/Madrid, Leeds away, Chelsea/Madrid and then Newcastle at home - pretty decent from their perspective. Those league games look absolute walkovers for them, which is why I want them getting to the semis, hopefully complicate things for them a bit.