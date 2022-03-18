« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:44:29 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:36:59 am
Once more since the draw?  ;D

TWICE!!
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 12:51:07 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 11:36:24 am
The CL draw helps us in the short term in the league, I reckon. Ideally City would progress to the semis and get eliminated there, to add two more tough fixtures to their calendar, but I'd also be ok with Atletico doing them in the quarters  ;D

This is Man City's fixture list after the international break:

Burnley (a)
Atletico Madrid (h)
LFC (h)
Atletico Madrid (a)
FA Cup semi-final

Ours:

Watford (h)
Benfica (a)
Man City (a)
Benfica (h)
FA Cup semi-final

Now, I'd really like to get Man City in the FA Cup semi-final ...
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:01:54 pm
Just looking ahead, guessing the game with Everton on April 24th could be brought forward to the Saturday, if our potential CL semi against Bayern/Villarreal is scheduled for Tuesday 26th.

Not the worst fixtures around the potential semi - Everton before it, Newcastle away in between the two legs and then Spurs at home after it.

For City it would be Watford at home, Chelsea/Madrid, Leeds away, Chelsea/Madrid and then Newcastle at home - pretty decent from their perspective. Those league games look absolute walkovers for them, which is why I want them getting to the semis, hopefully complicate things for them a bit.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:16:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:51:07 pm
I feel that now we WILL get City in that Semi.

In the league I want us to run them ragged. Press like demons and hopefully Atletico will have bothered them physically as well.

From now on it's about a mixture of physicality, a bit of luck and mentality; and on mentality; we're fucking Thanos atm.

The ability to rotate in and out Naby and Thiago will be a massive bonus for us too.

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 02:46:37 pm
I'm hoping Boro, Southampton, Palace and us are the teams left in the FA Cup.  ::)
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm

Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa A/FA Cup SF
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:30:56 pm
It is also possible that city get Chelsea in fa cup semi and end up playing them 3 times in 18 days , which would impact on their league games.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal A
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford H
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa A/FA Cup SF
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


I think the semi would most likely would end up Wednesday 27th April and Tuesday 3rd May. Looking back the last 10 years would suggest the semi drawn second is usually Weds-Tues with the one drawn first having 2 extra days Tues-Weds. Only two instances where it wasnt that I can see.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:05:02 am
