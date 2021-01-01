« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 523796 times)

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7880 on: Yesterday at 03:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:41:01 pm
I think the odds are really slim, but I don't think it's impossible to imagine City struggling at Burnley straight after the internatinoal break - especially if we've beat Watford earlier the same day. Burnley will have loads of time during the break to work on their shape, and can't just roll over because they desperately need points. Of course the likelihood is that City win comfortably, but they could get in their own heads if things don't go their way quickly - doubly so if they know we're now ahead of them in the league and they're playing us the following week.
The best we can hope for is what happened earlier this week against Crystal Palace. Burnley almost pulled off a similar scenario back in 2019, but City (barely) scored around the 70th minute. Perhaps this time around it will be different...
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7881 on: Yesterday at 03:59:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:43:35 pm
Genuinely don't understand this narrative that has arisen. Easier maybe, but much easier?!

If we go game-by-game...

We have Watford at home whilst they have Burnley away. Our game is much easier on account of being at home.

We have Villa away, they have Wolves away. The perception seems to be that this is trickier for us, but Wolves are higher in the league than Villa and much more difficult to score against?

We have United at home, they have Brighton at home. Harder for us, but maybe in name only. Both should be comfortable home wins.

We have Everton at home, they have Watford at home. Seems harder for us because its Everton, but in reality they're both relegation contenders.

We have Newcastle away, they have Leeds away. Again, both very similar in terms of league position, albeit Newcastle are in better form. Doesn't mean they will be in 5 games time though.

We have Spurs at home, they have Newcastle at home - harder for us.

We have Southampton away, they have West Ham away - harder for them.

We have Wolves at home, they have Villa at home - harder for us, in my opinion, but whichever way you look at it, it's just the reverse of a fixture above.

It's right there in your post: United/Spurs at home is simply much harder than Brighton/Newcastle at home. It's not close.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7882 on: Yesterday at 04:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 03:59:59 pm
It's right there in your post: United/Spurs at home is simply much harder than Brighton/Newcastle at home. It's not close.

Spurs I will give you, but United is not difficult in anything other than name.

And 1 or 2 harder fixtures does not make our fixture list "much harder". And there are weeks where City undoubtedly have harder games than us (such as their next one).
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,770
  • YNWA
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7883 on: Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm »
As long as we don't get beat by City at their place I think we'll win the league.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7884 on: Yesterday at 04:43:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:43:35 pm
Genuinely don't understand this narrative that has arisen. Easier maybe, but much easier?!

If we go game-by-game...

We have Watford at home whilst they have Burnley away. Our game is much easier on account of being at home.

We have Villa away, they have Wolves away. The perception seems to be that this is trickier for us, but Wolves are higher in the league than Villa and much more difficult to score against?

We have United at home, they have Brighton at home. Harder for us, but maybe in name only. Both should be comfortable home wins.

We have Everton at home, they have Watford at home. Seems harder for us because its Everton, but in reality they're both relegation contenders.

We have Newcastle away, they have Leeds away. Again, both very similar in terms of league position, albeit Newcastle are in better form. Doesn't mean they will be in 5 games time though.

We have Spurs at home, they have Newcastle at home - harder for us.

We have Southampton away, they have West Ham away - harder for them.

We have Wolves at home, they have Villa at home - harder for us, in my opinion, but whichever way you look at it, it's just the reverse of a fixture above.

Those four are significantly harder for us than for them. In the space of 4 games we have two derbies, play Spurs and have Newcastle who won 6 of their last 8. Imo our fixture list couldnt be much harder expect if we also had Chelsea in there.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7885 on: Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 04:43:01 pm
Those four are significantly harder for us than for them. In the space of 4 games we have two derbies, play Spurs and have Newcastle who won 6 of their last 8. Imo our fixture list couldnt be much harder expect if we also had Chelsea in there.

Maybe it's just because I'm not seeing United at home or Everton at home as being hard games. Away maybe, but even when they're both decent I expect us to beat them at Anfield.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7886 on: Yesterday at 04:56:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm
Maybe it's just because I'm not seeing United at home or Everton at home as being hard games. Away maybe, but even when they're both decent I expect us to beat them at Anfield.

Looking at every single fixture I expect us to win all of them, but the same goes for city. But would you really rather play United/Everton at home than Brighton/Watford. If I could chose between the two lists I would def take Citys fixtures.
Logged

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7887 on: Yesterday at 04:56:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:19:54 pm
Spurs I will give you, but United is not difficult in anything other than name.

And 1 or 2 harder fixtures does not make our fixture list "much harder". And there are weeks where City undoubtedly have harder games than us (such as their next one).

As bad as United have been they are still far more dangerous than Brighton. They will relish playing the spoiler, they're still fighting for a Champions League place, and they have players who can score goals from nothing. Brighton have lost 6 in a row and might already be on the beach.

2 significantly harder fixtures over the course of just 7 games is definitely a big difference. We know better than anyone the margin for error against City is almost 0.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,730
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7888 on: Yesterday at 04:58:27 pm »
Might perversely keep us more focussed. We're not going to take those games lightly regardless. If Man City for example have a couple of CL games against Chelsea and then an 'easy' PL game in between.....you never know.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7889 on: Yesterday at 04:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 04:56:12 pm
Looking at every single fixture I expect us to win all of them, but the same goes for city. But would you really rather play United/Everton at home than Brighton/Watford. If I could chose between the two lists I would def take Citys fixtures.

No I acknowledge that those fixtures are tougher for us. But similarly, I'd rather play Villa and Southampton away than Wolves and West Ham, or Watford at home as opposed to Burnley away. So all things considered, I don't get where the "much harder" opinion comes from. But it's all subjective isn't it!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7890 on: Yesterday at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm
Maybe it's just because I'm not seeing United at home or Everton at home as being hard games. Away maybe, but even when they're both decent I expect us to beat them at Anfield.

Those two teams will be desperate for us to drop points. Not sure if it is still the same for the players, but the fans will want it. For both from a fan point of view that game is the biggest of their season now. They would love to say we lost the league because of them. It's just a case of how much of that does translate to the players. Both teams might be fighting for something as well. Don't really see any easy games from now till the end apart from the one at the Etihad.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7891 on: Yesterday at 05:47:24 pm »

City's run-in is slightly better than ours but there is no game other than our game against them that either they or us are not heavy favourites to win. As someone pointed out, they were more likely to gain ground this week but in fact we closed the gap. We also play before them more times so strength of opposition is not a huge factor in my opinion.

I actually think West Ham away is the hardest one left for either side but Man U and Everton at home are harder than their home games simply because they try harder and come flying into tackles and referees are loath to do anything about it. I still fancy us to win both games.

The single most important factor is that our game with City is at the Etihad and that alone makes them slight favourites (and their 1 pt lead). I strongly suspect that if there is a winner of our game with City then that team will go on to win the title.

It's good that they will have 2 weeks to stew now but the CL draw and the FA Cup games may also affect the psychology of the run-in.

Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,612
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7892 on: Yesterday at 05:54:48 pm »
No-one expected City to lose points to Tottenham, Southampton and Crystal Palace, so its all moot
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7893 on: Yesterday at 06:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 04:56:12 pm
Looking at every single fixture I expect us to win all of them, but the same goes for city. But would you really rather play United/Everton at home than Brighton/Watford. If I could chose between the two lists I would def take Citys fixtures.
Yes, I'd rather play them. Anfield will be rocking and beating them will be huge momentum wise.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7894 on: Yesterday at 06:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 03:59:59 pm
It's right there in your post: United/Spurs at home is simply much harder than Brighton/Newcastle at home. It's not close.
Brighton took a point off us at Anfield, we beat United 5 nil away from home after turning the last half hour into a training session.

They're hard on paper but we will be red hot favourites for both United and Everton. I honestly think the fixture list overcomplicates things especially when it's teams like us and city who are so far ahead of the rest. The mental strength of both teams under pressure and the ability to keep fitness levels high and key players fit will decide it more than us or them supposedly having easier fixtures.

We will both be favourites for every game we play (obviously except the game we face each other), both teams can reel off winning runs in the double figures regardless of who we face.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,855
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 07:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 04:43:01 pm
Those four are significantly harder for us than for them. In the space of 4 games we have two derbies, play Spurs and have Newcastle who won 6 of their last 8. Imo our fixture list couldnt be much harder expect if we also had Chelsea in there.

So basically, you expected for Man City to drop points against Southampton and Crystal Palace, because those were tough fixtures?
Logged

Online thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 08:22:32 pm »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7897 on: Yesterday at 08:32:43 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:31:08 am


Diaz has been running himself to the ground every single match so I wouldnt mind if he sits out of the FA cup with Forest.
Yea he was pretty gassed after the 90 plus some at the League Cup final. 3 games a week with Klopp level Intensity without having the preseason to help build up to it is understandable why he looks a little gassed
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7898 on: Yesterday at 08:35:39 pm »
Our hardest games, except City, are at home, which is significant.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7899 on: Yesterday at 08:51:34 pm »
Quote from: keyop on March  5, 2022, 11:11:51 pm
Just putting this here for posterity, as a reminder of just how good this season has been, regardless of what else happens from here:

Premier League: P27 W19 D6 L2 F71 A20 GD+51
Champions League: P7 W7 D0 L0 F19 A6 GD+13
League Cup: P6 W5 D1 L0 F10 A3 GD+7
FA Cup: P3 W3 D0 L0 F9 A3 GD+7

Total: P43 W34 D7 L2 F109 A32 GD+77

 League Cup already in the cabinet
 2-0 up after the first leg against Inter, 2nd leg at Anfield
 Championship opposition in the FA Cup Quarter finals
 3 points behind City with 33 points still up for grabs
 Ranked 3rd in Europe by UEFA
 Premier League top scorers
 Top of the Fair Play table
 Quadruple still possible

We now have arguably the best squad we've had under Jurgen, and one of the greatest in our history. By any measure, this has been an incredible season already, no matter how many trophies we end up with.

Whatever the next few months brings us, these are amazing times to be a red.
Updated:

Premier League: P29 W21 D6 L2 F75 A20 GD+55
Champions League: P8 W7 D0 L1 F19 A7 GD+12
League Cup: P6 W5 D1 L0 F10 A3 GD+7
FA Cup: P3 W3 D0 L0 F9 A3 GD+7

Total: P46 W36 D7 L3 F113 A33 GD+80

 CL Quarter finals to come
 Championship opposition in the FA Cup Quarter finals
 14 point gap demolished
 1 point behind City with 27 points still up for grabs
 Unbeaten at home in the PL for over a year
 PL top scorers (incl. 3 of the top 5 players)
 18 clean sheets in the league (26 in all comps)
 Won 36 and drawn 7 in 46 games
 17th March and the Quadruple is still possible


Relentless.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:38:40 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7900 on: Yesterday at 08:51:52 pm »
Looking at our next game, Watford is an incredibly early kick-off on Saturday. So I'm guessing it might be populated by players who are either not called by their national teams or have played very little. Not been following international squads closely but I'm guessing that the following won't be traveling or playing much:

  • Thiago
  • Firmino
  • Fabinho
  • Matip
  • Milner
  • Allison (he will definitely play but should be okay for Watford unless injury/illness
  • Kostas (?)
  • Jones
  • Elliot
  • Ox

Who else?

Not sure but I'm guessing Diaz and Jota are both traveling and will be involved for their national teams. The slight worry is that both Salah and Mane have really important games which will be really taxing.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7901 on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 08:51:52 pm
Looking at our next game, Watford is an incredibly early kick-off on Saturday. So I'm guessing it might be populated by players who are either not called by their national teams or have played very little. Not been following international squads closely but I'm guessing that the following won't be traveling or playing much:

  • Thiago
  • Firmino
  • Fabinho
  • Matip
  • Milner
  • Allison (he will definitely play but should be okay for Watford unless injury/illness
  • Kostas (?)
  • Jones
  • Elliot
  • Ox

Who else?

Not sure but I'm guessing Diaz and Jota are both traveling and will be involved for their national teams. The slight worry is that both Salah and Mane have really important games which will be really taxing.
Fabinho was called up hopefully he only plasy the first game for Brazil. He needs a rest
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7902 on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:19:54 pm
Spurs I will give you, but United is not difficult in anything other than name.

100%. It's honestly like people on here haven't seen united play a semi-organized side this year, or are ignoring how we got on at their place. Turn up with something vaugely resembling a plan and you beat them. They're complete and utter dogshit, and if anything they're getting worse.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,870
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7903 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm
Maybe it's just because I'm not seeing United at home or Everton at home as being hard games. Away maybe, but even when they're both decent I expect us to beat them at Anfield.

Its one of the aligning stars for our league campaign this year that both Everton and United are so terrible. Usually wed be looking at 4 points for each, now we expect 6.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7904 on: Today at 12:17:34 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 08:51:52 pm
Looking at our next game, Watford is an incredibly early kick-off on Saturday. So I'm guessing it might be populated by players who are either not called by their national teams or have played very little. Not been following international squads closely but I'm guessing that the following won't be traveling or playing much:

  • Thiago
  • Firmino
  • Fabinho
  • Matip
  • Milner
  • Allison (he will definitely play but should be okay for Watford unless injury/illness
  • Kostas (?)
  • Jones
  • Elliot
  • Ox

Who else?

Not sure but I'm guessing Diaz and Jota are both traveling and will be involved for their national teams. The slight worry is that both Salah and Mane have really important games which will be really taxing.

Kostas has been called up but Robbo only has one friendly for Scotland.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7905 on: Today at 09:18:58 am »
Anyone know what the hell happens to West Ham v City if City make the cup final and West Ham europa final? (aside from City feasting on West Ham reserves!). May 11th or something?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:55 am by DelTrotter »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,439
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7906 on: Today at 09:21:50 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:18:58 am
Anyone know what the hell happens to West Ham v City if City make the cup final and West Ham europa final? (aside from City feasting on West Ham reserves!)

In theory do the two Cup finalists play their game in the midweek between the final and the last PL fixture? And is that when the Europa is also scheduled?

Hate it when the cup final comes before the final game (although if it adds to the 2001 parallels so be it).
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7907 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:21:50 am
In theory do the two Cup finalists play their game in the midweek between the final and the last PL fixture? And is that when the Europa is also scheduled?

Hate it when the cup final comes before the final game (although if it adds to the 2001 parallels so be it).

Yeah it's super annoying. And yeah couldn't move there as it's europa final. Bringing it forward a few days to before the fa cup final looks available if I'm reading it right (May 11th ish). Hopefully they think of this shit now and not wait until West Ham potentially qualify in May!
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,316
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7908 on: Today at 09:39:52 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 03:44:43 pm
How do you think we approach the City game? We don't seem to have had an effective plan there other than the brilliant Champions League second leg in 2018.

We probably need to be a bit more tactical and really slow it down at times. A City quick start with them getting in behind the channels and crossing balls in isn't going to be good. We need to really silence the crowd in the first 10 minutes.

You do what other teams haven't thought of - because they don't have the team to do it.

Go for the throat.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,426
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7909 on: Today at 09:50:11 am »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm
It was after the chelsea game and it was 14 points but 2 games in hand. So 8 points. They drew 2 and lost 1 so dropped 7 points since then.
It was still 14 points, the two games in hand were irrelevant at the time
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,927
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7910 on: Today at 09:52:14 am »
All eyes on the Champions League Draw then. 11am start. Faffing around for 20 mins.

Might get some hands on balls by 11.25am...

And the draw will start as well.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,426
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7911 on: Today at 10:50:52 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:52:14 am
All eyes on the Champions League Draw then. 11am start. Faffing around for 20 mins.

Might get some hands on balls by 11.25am...

And the draw will start as well.
11:25, that's highly optimistic!!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,367
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7912 on: Today at 10:53:48 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:52:14 am
All eyes on the Champions League Draw then. 11am start. Faffing around for 20 mins.

Might get some hands on balls by 11.25am...

And the draw will start as well.

Such self restraint. Plenty on here will have been doing that all morning.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,598
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7913 on: Today at 10:55:28 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:53:48 am
Such self restraint. Plenty on here will have been doing that all morning.

TWICE!!! TWICE!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 