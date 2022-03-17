Feel that the FA Cup, and the rescheduled games as a result, will have a massive impact. Actually hope that City make it to the final, so they're not playing a league game while we're in the Cup.
Fairly likely we both progress to the semis, which would mean our games on April 16th (away to Villa for us, away to Wolves for City) are pushed into a spare midweek. And because the FA Cup final is happening before the end of the league season, it means if either or both of us make it then we'll have another round of games postponed into the final midweek of the season (that would be Southampton away for us, West Ham away for them).