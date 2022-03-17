I don't see how it's a coinflip. I think it's safe to say the teams are pretty even, but they are still up a point, play us at home, and have a much easier list of fixtures remaining. They are clear favorites.



I think we'll need to win at the Etihad to get this done, which is a huge ask. And when I envision us actually doing that, we'd still have to play the CL 2nd leg, Villa away, and United home with little rest in between.



It's amazing we've gotten to this position but we still have to run the gauntlet.



I think we can afford to draw at the Etihad, but we obviously won't know for sure until all is said and done. Just think if we come out of the game there only a point behind, we'll back ourselves to win the remaining seven. All it would take is one City draw in there, and I think there's enough tricky games in there to make it a distinct possibility. Of course, they're more than strong enough to win out from that point too.Would agree that you'd take City's circumstances though. The extra point, the home game against us and the fixture list. Put it this way, I think if we were in City's position the vast majority of neutrals would back us to win. That so many think we can do it despite the advantages City have, shows that we're the stronger team at the moment.