Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:59:24 am
theyve got a group of highly technical footballers with one clear strategy which usually works but can at times be nullified.

weve got a team of highly adaptable men with five absolute killers up front.

imo our forwards make us favourite at their place. i reckon thatll be the difference.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:09:32 am
Quote from: The Test on Today at 08:59:24 am
theyve got a group of highly technical footballers with one clear strategy which usually works but can at times be nullified.

weve got a team of highly adaptable men with five absolute killers up front.

imo our forwards make us favourite at their place. i reckon thatll be the difference.
Ego isn't always bad and can be harnessed in a positive way. Salah, Jota and Mané feed on goals and NEED to score. Even at 2-0, you could see that Salah was desperate for a goal.

It makes us very difficult to beat because you have to score at least 2 to stand a chance as we are liable to score in every game.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:13:53 am
We have much the tougher run-in with only Everton an 'easy' fixture (and I expect they'll be a bit more up for the battle than Man U were at Man City last week!).  Still, with the form we're in and the depth of talent in the squad it's not impossible that we win them all.  We also took 23/27 points in the reverse fixtures with just the two draws against Man City and Spurs.

It's plausible that our final three fixtures will be against sides without much to fight for (Villa, Southampton and Wolves).  I don't think it generally makes a big difference as the days of teams being "on the beach" are gone but it can't do any harm.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:58:50 am
We've done so well to get it to 1 point. Unbelievably well.

It's about who can hold their nerve, get some luck and stay injury free now.

If the City game was at Anfield I think we'd win the title no question. Can just see the dodgy referee decisions already unfortunately. We are going to need to play our most perfect performance there to get the win.

Let's beat Watford first.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:07:40 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm
Why did we not have a Leage parade once restrictions were lifted?

I'd always imagine they would have done one, but too late now. Will just have to do it the 2nd time

Because it would feel forced and not natural, not in the moment. its just not the same

It sucked massivley we waited 30 years for the trophy and couldnt celebrate it. lets get it done this season so we can celebrate it
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:22:01 am
That Spurs game is the trickiest one I feel. After Man City of course
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:25:36 am
It's the squad depth that gives me so much hope in the run in. I know they did great things for us, but there's no comparison between bringing on Divock or Shaq in '19 Vs bringing on Bobby or Mo last night. Mentally for opponents it must be a head wrecker - 'well at least Mané is off, oh shit now I have to deal with Firmino'.

Jürgen really has the substitution thing down to a tee now. Like away to Inter, them on top, brings on Hendo and Naby on the hour and the game is transformed. Given the schedule being basically a cup final every 3-4 days we'll need the whole squad to contribute. And the brilliant No Dickheads policy means that there won't be anyone sulking on the sideline if they're not in the starting XI.

April is going to be an incredible month. But it'll hardly even compare to May.

Believe.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:26:12 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:30:14 am
Remarkably, thats 17 clean sheets in 29 league matches so far this season. For context, Liverpool only kept 15 across the entire campaign when they won the title two years ago.

Klopps men have let in just two league goals in 13 and a half hours of Premier League football since they last dropped points at Stamford Bridge at the start of January. Since then City have slipped up against Southampton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Over the course of those nine straight league wins, Liverpool have faced just 25 shots on target in total  the equivalent of one every 32 minutes. Thats what you call protection.

Liverpool havent conceded a first-half goal in 16 games in all competitions since Shrewsbury Town opened the scoring in Januarys FA Cup tie. What a platform that solidity gives them in this pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

https://theathletic.com/3191176/2022/03/17/liverpool-dazzling-firepower-defensive-stability-could-prove-biggest-asset/

But if you listen to all the pundits we're way too open and lucky to win games  ::)

Yep and theres always bleating about our high line. Its a perfected tactic that absolutely suffocates the opposition and the risk is largely mitigated with VAR being able to pick up on marginal calls that linesmen miss. Its not luck, its calculated and we are reaping the rewards
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:39:14 am
on paper I think our run in is harder but our squad depth is much better than previous years - more goal threats but also I think our mental strength is much better than citys. even if we drop points i don't think we'll panic - just regroup and go again.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:40:08 am
Definitely time for the old mantra of one game at a time.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:43:35 am
No league game until April 2nd then the games come thick and fast with some tough fixtures. The squad is filled out with absolute quality though so we can handle it. One game at a time. Its going to but fucking ace, not good on the finger nails though.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:48:59 am
Didnt even notice Mo didnt start for 20.

What a squad.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:06:05 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:40:08 am
Definitely time for the old mantra of one game at a time.

Already? Bloody hell, we'll be staring down the barrel at squeaky bum time next!
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:18:57 am
Can't see Liverpool floundering any of the games, however the only one I have reservations on are City at the Etihad. We've started a few games on the backfoot and struggle to retain possession, so we would need to be on top of it from the off
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:31:08 am
I think Klopp has gotten better with game management. 50mins for our forwards last night apart from Mane. That will be crucial as we try to keep our bodies and minds fresh.

Diaz has been running himself to the ground every single match so I wouldnt mind if he sits out of the FA cup with Forest.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:35:35 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:31:08 am
I think Klopp has gotten better with game management. 50mins for our forwards last night apart from Mane. That will be crucial as we try to keep our bodies and minds fresh.

Diaz has been running himself to the ground every single match so I wouldnt mind if he sits out of the FA cup with Forest.

Agreed - he didn't look like the same energizer bunny last night (conditions didn't help either).
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:37:14 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:18:57 am
We've started a few games on the backfoot and struggle to retain possession, so we would need to be on top of it from the off

This has been reported a bit but I think its illusory.  There have been early periods which have been more challenging but I think its an element of oppos emptying the energy tank and us seeing that period out whilst they do so.  Almost like a calculated what have you got approach
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:42:43 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 11:37:14 am
This has been reported a bit but I think its illusory.  There have been early periods which have been more challenging but I think its an element of oppos emptying the energy tank and us seeing that period out whilst they do so.  Almost like a calculated what have you got approach

Maybe, but thats not my perspective watching our matches. Whatever it is, need to be on it from the start vs City
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:44:42 am
Happy enough with this international break you know. A few players will get a rest this weekend, some won't play too much for their country, and they get away from the pressure that's building for a bit. Could barely have hand picked a better game to resume with too.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:51:19 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:44:42 am
Happy enough with this international break you know. A few players will get a rest this weekend, some won't play too much for their country, and they get away from the pressure that's building for a bit. Could barely have hand picked a better game to resume with too.

First international break that I think I've ever not been pissed about.  The squad probably can use a break from the intensity and pressure.  I'd guess that the mental fatigue is probably more draining then the physical one when you have to always be at your absolute best and can't let off for even a second.  It's amazing the level that Klopp has us on and the level that Pep's City is pushing us to get to, and vice versa. 
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:53:01 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:51:19 am
First international break that I think I've ever not been pissed about.  The squad probably can use a break from the intensity and pressure.  I'd guess that the mental fatigue is probably more draining then the physical one when you have to always be at your absolute best and can't let off for even a second.  It's amazing the level that Klopp has us on and the level that Pep's City is pushing us to get to, and vice versa. 

If State money wasn't the issue then Klopp would have easily had 3 more titles. I mean Utd won it with 75 points
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:28:58 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:51:19 am
First international break that I think I've ever not been pissed about.  The squad probably can use a break from the intensity and pressure.  I'd guess that the mental fatigue is probably more draining then the physical one when you have to always be at your absolute best and can't let off for even a second.  It's amazing the level that Klopp has us on and the level that Pep's City is pushing us to get to, and vice versa. 

Mane and Salah have a massive playoff
Alisson and Fab are being called up for meaningless games
Diaz will be playing 2 big games (probably too late for Colombia)
Jota has a massive WC qualifier


Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:30:52 pm
Feel that the FA Cup, and the rescheduled games as a result, will have a massive impact. Actually hope that City make it to the final, so they're not playing a league game while we're in the Cup.

Fairly likely we both progress to the semis, which would mean our games on April 16th (away to Villa for us, away to Wolves for City) are pushed into a spare midweek. And because the FA Cup final is happening before the end of the league season, it means if either or both of us make it then we'll have another round of games postponed into the final midweek of the season (that would be Southampton away for us, West Ham away for them).
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:31:32 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:58 pm
Mane and Salah have a massive playoff
Alisson and Fab are being called up for meaningless games
Diaz will be playing 2 big games (probably too late for Colombia)
Jota has a massive WC qualifier

Yes, all huge games (except for the Brazilian boys) but getting away into a different atmosphere gives them that mental break, even if it is a small one. 
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:29:29 pm
Bizarre to think we could be getting 96 points this season to win the prem. Was thinking we might end up in the 80's. Even a draw at City could leave us finishing on 94 and them on 95 if we both win our other games.
