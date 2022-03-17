It's the squad depth that gives me so much hope in the run in. I know they did great things for us, but there's no comparison between bringing on Divock or Shaq in '19 Vs bringing on Bobby or Mo last night. Mentally for opponents it must be a head wrecker - 'well at least Mané is off, oh shit now I have to deal with Firmino'.



Jürgen really has the substitution thing down to a tee now. Like away to Inter, them on top, brings on Hendo and Naby on the hour and the game is transformed. Given the schedule being basically a cup final every 3-4 days we'll need the whole squad to contribute. And the brilliant No Dickheads policy means that there won't be anyone sulking on the sideline if they're not in the starting XI.



April is going to be an incredible month. But it'll hardly even compare to May.



Believe.