Irrespective of being one point behind I think we just look a better team than they do right now. The win tonight was huge from a psychological perspective. They will really be feeling the pressure now after being 14 points up at one stage. They know we aren’t going away. We’ve had some luck go our way in their games but we’ve also played phenomenally well to get back within 1 point.



I think we just go game by game like we have done all season. Don’t think too far ahead or worry about which teams we play in the run in. No game will be straight forward for us, just as it won’t be for them. I can see them dropping more points in some tricky away games but so could we. It will go down to the wire. The game at the Etihad is obviously enormous and I think we’ll be full of confidence going in to that, but even a point from that game won’t be a bad result.