True. Football isn't played on paper. Who expected them to drop 9 points to Palace and Southampton?



Precisely. Look, we could win 7 out of the next 9, draw 1 and lose 1, and fall short. That run in isolation would be great - 22 points from a possible 27 - but given the heights you need to reach and the consistency you need to keep up with City it likely wouldn't be enough. We have to hope City have another couple of games where they just don't get it done, have an off day, the other side take their chances, luck deserts them or whatever it might be. We have it in our hands but I just hope City have another blip in them before they inevitably go on a winning run again.