I might be in the minority but I wouldnt be distraught with a draw today. I have always felt we need to beat City anyway and if we beat them I reckon we beat every other side.
Quote from: nico 8 on Today at 11:32:26 am

Should we make it through to the FA Cup final, I guess we will play catch up (of the x2 PL games) in the 2 midweeks marked free.

Yes, most likely Aston Villa before the cup final and Southampton after it.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 01:19:08 pm
City have been getting closer and closer in the last few years, with the closest last season, losing in the FA Cup Semi final to Chelsea and also the Champions League Final. So its not a stretch to think we are now doing the same, but it obviously may require an easier FA Cup semi and Champions League quarter final for us to pull it off.

What's that, you say? Everton in the semi? And Benfica in the quarters?

Time to call Guido and warm up those balls .   .   .
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 02:23:50 pm
What's that, you say? Everton in the semi? And Benfica in the quarters?

Time to call Guido and warm up those balls .   .   .

Everton wont beat Palace! 🤣🤣
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:01 pm
I might be in the minority but I wouldnt be distraught with a draw today. I have always felt we need to beat City anyway and if we beat them I reckon we beat every other side.

Realistically we aren't winning every single game.

If you offered me 4 points from today and City but we win the City one then absolutely you'd take it.

If you won today and drew vs City you'd need City to drop points elsewhere.

Personally think we will drop points in 2 more games, maybe 3.

Arsenal
Spurs
City
United

Are games where you can't expect 12 points- it's just not fair to expect that and for us to compete in all the other cups as well. We are an excellent side but even the very best title winners would find those fixtures difficult and would probably draw at least one of them.

Tonight is big for momentum though I feel - if you were a City player or fan and you saw us drop points tonight you'd suddenly feel like you got away with the Burnley game.
