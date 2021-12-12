I might be in the minority but I wouldnt be distraught with a draw today. I have always felt we need to beat City anyway and if we beat them I reckon we beat every other side.



Realistically we aren't winning every single game.If you offered me 4 points from today and City but we win the City one then absolutely you'd take it.If you won today and drew vs City you'd need City to drop points elsewhere.Personally think we will drop points in 2 more games, maybe 3.ArsenalSpursCityUnitedAre games where you can't expect 12 points- it's just not fair to expect that and for us to compete in all the other cups as well. We are an excellent side but even the very best title winners would find those fixtures difficult and would probably draw at least one of them.Tonight is big for momentum though I feel - if you were a City player or fan and you saw us drop points tonight you'd suddenly feel like you got away with the Burnley game.