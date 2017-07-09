« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:07:54 am
Sorry youre correct, I had it in my head that they played us before they played Burnley.

The point stands though really, anything other than 3 points at the Ethiad (unless they drop points to Burnley) leaves it in their hands.

Yeah - I'm with you. Last night was only a minor change. We still, currently, have to beat them at theirs to take control. Only real change is that doing so takes GD out of the equation if we both win out from there.
Re: The PL run-in
no complicated permutation and combination for me.as Klopp said, win all our games. it is pretty straight forward.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:11:37 am
Obviously last night was important, and I agree with the comments that Silva's post match, unprompted, chat about us and the gap was a bit... weird..
That said, not a massive fan of these posts calling them bottlers, saying they can't handle pressure etc etc. So far every time we've been in a race together it's them that have finished first. 19/20 they never got close.
I think the optimistic view realises they've beaten us in the close races before, but that some of the figures key to that are no longer there .
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:10 am
I asked this about a month ago (without really having a definitive answer myself). Probably even more relevant now:

Would you take a draw at the Etihad?

Obviously a draw there would mean wed have to be at least one point better than them in the remaining games so theyd need to drop points in at least one other game.

Knowing all that, would you take a point there?

I do think City are rattled at the moment - not just Silva's IV but De Bruyne digging out his team-mates and the amount of times they passed out of play last night was very uncharacteristic... I almost wish it was a few more games further down the line that we played them as I think they'd drop at least once more beforehand if it was and we could 'afford' a draw more then.

As it stands I think whoever comes out of that fixture top wins the league. So I wouldn't take a draw yet. Unless Burnley do us a favour too.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:10 am
I asked this about a month ago (without really having a definitive answer myself). Probably even more relevant now:

Would you take a draw at the Etihad?

Obviously a draw there would mean wed have to be at least one point better than them in the remaining games so theyd need to drop points in at least one other game.

Knowing all that, would you take a point there?

If we win, do we have any margin for error?
If not., I'd take the guaranteed point , I think....
If we lose there, we have to outperform them in 2 games from 8?
And the psychology isn't good.
Still let's beat Arsenal first :)
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:20:43 am
I do think City are rattled at the moment - not just Silva's IV but De Bruyne digging out his team-mates mentality monster? and the amount of times they passed out of play last night was very uncharacteristic.unusally good pressing from palace?.. I almost wish it was a few more games further down the line that we played them as I think they'd drop at least once more beforehand if it was and we could 'afford' a draw more then.

As it stands I think whoever comes out of that fixture top wins the league. So I wouldn't take a draw yet. Unless Burnley do us a favour too.

Re: The PL run-in
Its reminding me a bit now of when Chelsea beat United to the title in 2010. They were behind but won at Old Trafford on Easter Saturday I think and then held on to win it.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:10 am
I asked this about a month ago (without really having a definitive answer myself). Probably even more relevant now:

Would you take a draw at the Etihad?

Obviously a draw there would mean wed have to be at least one point better than them in the remaining games so theyd need to drop points in at least one other game.

Knowing all that, would you take a point there?

I'd feel so much more confident about our chances if we only had to get a point there to be honest. The way things are going at the moment, it seems reasonable to think they'll drop points once more. So...yes, I would.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 06:49:30 am
Interesting that City keep dropping points to the same opposition this season: Southampton x2, Spurs x2, Palace x2. So Liverpool x2?  ;)

I like your style!! ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:18:28 am
OK, devil's advocate.

How many times have we beaten them at the Etihad? How many times have we taken a point? How many points have both teams dropped this season? How many times have we reeled a team in and won the title (in the last 30 years)? How many times  have we gone on a 20 match winning run? (which is the only way we can guarantee it)

To paraphrase Klopp "a little bit of humility"
Record at the Etihad since Jürgen's been here (the only win was in the Champions League): -
W 1
D 2
L 3

How many points have both teams dropped this season?
City 17
Us 18

How many times have we reeled a team in and won the title (in the last 30 years)?
Never.

How many times  have we gone on a 20 match winning run?
Never. The record is 18 ending in Feb 2020. Tied with City incidentally.

When you look at it like that the least likely outcome is that both teams win all their remaining games and the winner is decided at the Ethihad.
Re: The PL run-in
I think we play better when we have to go for the win, rather than manage the game,draw will do. So, in that sense, might be better to HAVE to win at Emptihad (assuming Burnley roll over for them, as I suspect they will)...
Re: The PL run-in
i think we need to win at theirs regardless. but last night means drawing a game at some point down the line wont kill us. klopp and the players wont be thinking like that but it sort of gives us a tiny bit of room to be fallible if it comes to it.

Of course everyone saying history means nothing is correct, but I really feel like this time weve got to the tools to go to their place and destroy them. If we score 1st theyll 100% lose their shit. anyway, few more games to tick off before then.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:40:38 am
I think we play better when we have to go for the win, rather than manage the game,draw will do. So, in that sense, might be better to HAVE to win at Emptihad (assuming Burnley roll over for them, as I suspect they will)...

They can't afford to do it knowlingly. They could easily be four points from safety at that point
Re: The PL run-in
The thing about City at the moment is that if they don't blitz teams early, they visibly struggle. Burnley can be difficult if they go in 0-0 at HT.

Like I said, I felt they'd drop points against Palace. For Burnley, it depends on whether Burnley can actually score first or frustrate them for long periods.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:11:06 am
Yeah - I'm with you. Last night was only a minor change. We still, currently, have to beat them at theirs to take control. Only real change is that doing so takes GD out of the equation if we both win out from there.

It was a pretty major change for me. If they'd won, we would still have needed to win every game and depend on them not overhauling the GD in their easier games.
Now we can just win out and goal difference is irrelevant.

Obviously that's still going to be pretty fucking difficult  :D
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:40:38 am
I think we play better when we have to go for the win, rather than manage the game,draw will do. So, in that sense, might be better to HAVE to win at Emptihad (assuming Burnley roll over for them, as I suspect they will)...

Burnley when at their best are very good at turning a game into a game which is either going to finish in a draw or be won by one goal. Obviously they do sometimes roll over, and did for us last season and the previous one but, as was the case this season, they can make it awkward, horrible and a grind. Its the kind of game which City hate, so hopefully when they play then its gale force winds, horrible rain, the kinds of conditions that youd imagine Dyche has somehow managed to make default in his house, and Burnley can make it really hard for them.

City are still favourites, and Silva was right in that Id rather be in their position points/fixture wise than ours (it was just weird he volunteered the information without really being asked it), but it really isnt a big difference anymore as it was prior to the Spurs game.

Really interesting end to the season and one which looked unlikely after that Chelsea game.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:37:48 am
Record at the Etihad since Jürgen's been here (the only win was in the Champions League): -
W 1
D 2
L 3

How many points have both teams dropped this season?
City 17
Us 18

How many times have we reeled a team in and won the title (in the last 30 years)?
Never.

How many times  have we gone on a 20 match winning run?
Never. The record is 18 ending in Feb 2020. Tied with City incidentally.

When you look at it like that the least likely outcome is that both teams win all their remaining games and the winner is decided at the Ethihad.

None of that is relevant though is it?

We'd won 0 games there under Jurgen before we won for the first time.
Points dropped after 38 games is more important than points dropped after 28.
This Liverpool side has no relevance to any of the previous sides in the last 30 years that weren't able to reel in a team to win the league. Plus many of the current side already know what it takes to win it. 
The record winning run for any side was lower than 18 before it was 18. Just because the record is 18 it doesn't mean we can't do 20.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:50:39 am
It was a pretty major change for me. If they'd won, we would still have needed to win every game and depend on them not overhauling the GD in their easier games.
Now we can just win out and goal difference is irrelevant.

Obviously that's still going to be pretty fucking difficult  :D

Hence 'minor' change ;D

Don't get me wrong, last night I was celebrating Palace clearing the ball and blocking shots like it was Istanbul! Calmed down a bit now and bigger picture has tempered my excitement slightly.

Dropped points at Burnley would be a major change. That (along with two preceding wins for us) would give us two viable results at the Etihad.
Re: The PL run-in
I wonder if the entire social environment regarding ownership models will distract/discourage Pep this season and maybe not renewing either?
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:56:40 am
Hence 'minor' change ;D

Don't get me wrong, last night I was celebrating Palace clearing the ball and blocking shots like it was Istanbul! Calmed down a bit now and bigger picture has tempered my excitement slightly.

Dropped points at Burnley would be a major change. That (along with two preceding wins for us) would give us two viable results at the Etihad.

Actually you're right. I suppose it just becomes major when our next game isn't a must win and we can afford to draw a game.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:37:48 am
Record at the Etihad since Jürgen's been here (the only win was in the Champions League): -
W 1
D 2
L 3

How many points have both teams dropped this season?
City 17
Us 18

How many times have we reeled a team in and won the title (in the last 30 years)?
Never.

How many times  have we gone on a 20 match winning run?
Never. The record is 18 ending in Feb 2020. Tied with City incidentally.

When you look at it like that the least likely outcome is that both teams win all their remaining games and the winner is decided at the Ethihad.

I thought Klopp had won twice there    4-1 and 2-1
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: fintanmar on Today at 11:10:04 am
I thought Klopp had won twice there    4-1 and 2-1

Yeah he has, the 4-1 was very early on
