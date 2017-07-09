I think we play better when we have to go for the win, rather than manage the game,draw will do. So, in that sense, might be better to HAVE to win at Emptihad (assuming Burnley roll over for them, as I suspect they will)...



Burnley when at their best are very good at turning a game into a game which is either going to finish in a draw or be won by one goal. Obviously they do sometimes roll over, and did for us last season and the previous one but, as was the case this season, they can make it awkward, horrible and a grind. Its the kind of game which City hate, so hopefully when they play then its gale force winds, horrible rain, the kinds of conditions that youd imagine Dyche has somehow managed to make default in his house, and Burnley can make it really hard for them.City are still favourites, and Silva was right in that Id rather be in their position points/fixture wise than ours (it was just weird he volunteered the information without really being asked it), but it really isnt a big difference anymore as it was prior to the Spurs game.Really interesting end to the season and one which looked unlikely after that Chelsea game.