Iska

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7600 on: Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
This has been the first half of us doing to them what they did to us in 2019.  The margins are so fine.
DelTrotter

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7601 on: Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
Hopefully the CL draw favours us too, could be a big help as our squad is now better than City's so think a tough CL draw is much more exhausting for them than us. We play each other in between the quarters and a few days after they have Wolves away and we have Villa away.

Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7602 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm
Occasionally, when Henderson is absent in a game of ours, we inexplicably play badly, until Henderson comes on and plays his captain's role. Generally, this is not a major issue for us, because we have such strong characters in Alisson, Van Dijk, Robertson, TAA, Fabinho, Mane, Salah. It reminds me of the days when Arsenal had Vieira, Henry, etc. and Man United had their equivalents.

What I saw today in Man City's game is that I couldn't really identify who their equivalents are. They have elite technicians, but few leaders and captains. Klopp's Liverpool are made in his image, and that is of a very mentally healthy individual with great leadership skills, humility and groundedness.

Their football seems more robotic than ever this year. It's usually enough for them all the same. What costs them is it's not always enough when you need to grind a result out. Hence Guardiola tends to fall short in the CL later stages.
Samie

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7603 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
10 Games,10 Wins, 10 Crates of Beer for RAWK.
Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7604 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
Great resuly for us, gives us a big boost ahead of Wednesday but still a big job to do there. 2 more league wins and we can go to the Etihad with everthing we have.

Long way to go though, 1 at a time!
keyop

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7605 on: Yesterday at 10:29:04 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:08:26 pm
They aren't as good as they were. Then, leaders like Silva, Aguero and Kompany used to pull them out of tight spots. Now, they are just of team of fannies.
Definitely. It's been said many times on here before but it's worth repeating - the best players at City by some distance over the years have been Kompany, Aguero, Silva, Fernandinho and De Bruyne - all of them digging their team out time and again when it matters. Three of them are gone, one is in decline, and not a single one of them signed by Guardiola. He signs expensive players as cogs in a machine, but none of them know what to do when the system isn't working. Their Plan A is to use a £billion squad to dominate possession and score lots of goals. Their plan B doesnt exist.

Game on.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7606 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:23:50 pm
Don't want this to sound like I'm putting any kind of negative spin on it, quite the opposite really, but it feels now like we should be favourites and we don't have any excuses not to go on and win it.

We've been in this position twice against City under two different managers and we've come up short both times. But those times both felt like we were the big underdogs, particularly in 13/14 but in 2019 as well. We were miles behind them the season before and the strength of their squad was far beyond ours. To take them to the wire was a magnificent achievement.

Now, for the first time really, you look at the squads and we look much stronger. We've got more goals in us, we've got quality depth all over the pitch and on the bench. We've got 5 unreal attacking options and a midfield where we are spoiled for choice. Guardiola didn't even want to use his bench to help him out tonight.

To go from 14 points behind to having a chance to get within 1 feels like an achievement in itself but it isn't. We've got to make it count and keep piling the pressure on. We've got an opportunity, we more than match them at the moment and there's no reason not to expect us to do the business in the coming weeks.

People play down the rivalry and say they don't care about them etc but I have grown to loathe these dickheads. But it's time to put aside the oil club, buying refs stuff. Its in our hands now, we've got them on a level playing field and we can step up and show that we are better than them. No excuses. There are huge huge opportunities coming up for this team and we need to make them count.
No. They are the ones that had an 11-point lead. They can't bottle it.
Armand9

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7607 on: Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
well well well

i had a feeling palace might get something from them, was hoping they'd beat them but i'll take the draw all day long, bit of a bogey side for pep's boys

now we need to do our part at arsenal, i see a tough game but if you wanna be champs you go get the win
stockdam

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7608 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm
96 points will do for us..just like my avatar photo predicts.
Red_Rich

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7609 on: Yesterday at 11:11:47 pm
Remember when Neville said "There's something not quite right at Liverpool" early in the season?

He can't praise us enough at the minute, obviously trying reverse psychology.
farawayred

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7610 on: Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm
96 points will do for us..just like my avatar photo predicts.
I can't see us winning all 10 games, but your avatar deserves it (that brought a tear in my eye that day). 
Ghost Town

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7611 on: Yesterday at 11:13:54 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm

Nope but Manchester United might have to give us one...
Are you saying we're their sister club?
PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7612 on: Yesterday at 11:24:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
We can really dent their confidence tomorrow.
Is it Tuesday there already?
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7613 on: Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:24:00 pm
Is it Tuesday there already?
Just 25 minutes in :-[
TipTopKop

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7614 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm
There'll be quite a few twists and turns before all this is done, but tonight's result is welcome for sure.
PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7615 on: Yesterday at 11:29:36 pm
He's too classy to do it, but I'd love klopp to wind up arteta before kick off just to see him explode.
88_RED

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7616 on: Today at 02:11:48 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:29:36 pm
He's too classy to do it, but I'd love klopp to wind up arteta before kick off just to see him explode.

Klopp doesn't need to.. Arteta overthinks like Pep and will probably wind himself up into a frenzy and explode..
CanuckYNWA

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7617 on: Today at 03:49:43 am
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 02:11:48 am
Arteta overthinks like Pep and will probably wind himself up into a frenzy and explode..

Pep panicking and winding himself up into a frenzy was so evident here today with not making a single subsitution. Like why would you not try and change things up to see if that makes a difference

Actually mind boggling how much Pep overthinks shit sometimes
AmanShah21

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7618 on: Today at 04:34:44 am
I think Klopp and the lads will not read too much into this. When people bring comparisons to 13/14 and 18/19 you have to remember that in 13/14 we were punching above our weight, and massively so. In 18/19, the pressure never got to us either because we kept churning out wins, but City had the longer streak having won 14 in a row at the end while we won our last 9 in a row. It would win the title every single time but those 2 years. So no, i cant see this affecting us, not after what these lads have lived through and fought against. I can see it affecting City though, because they've blown a massive lead and should have expected to be home and hosed by now. You can already hear it in Bernardo Silva's interview.
Every point gain on city makes Pep re-think/overthink and he lacks leaders like Kompany around him. He's built a team of star players but none of them really lead on the pitch. That comes entirely from the dugout. Add to that City and Pep are still desperate for that Champions League and were probably planning to keep enough distance to not feel the pressure in domestic games. Us chasing them to breathing distance means that at the very least, they will feel very uncomfortable going into most games as long as we keep winning.
Lastly, we are not favorites. Not yet. Dont buy that crap. We'll only become favorites if we leave Etihad at the top of the table. Until then, they still bear the favorites tag.
88_RED

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7619 on: Today at 04:39:19 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 03:49:43 am
Pep panicking and winding himself up into a frenzy was so evident here today with not making a single subsitution. Like why would you not try and change things up to see if that makes a difference

Actually mind boggling how much Pep overthinks shit sometimes

Last night almost bordered on arrogance from Pep for me.. Plan A isn't working, so try something new..
Almost like he was trying to prove a point or make a statement by not making any subs.. Long may it continue i say..
Armand9

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #7620 on: Today at 05:01:28 am
it's the origi moment - klopp will throw him on with ten to go even tho we know he's not as good as the starters and even if we're creating chances

if you've spent 70+ minutes not being able to get a goal, fair to say the defence at least knows what you're doing, throwing on something different has the chance for chaos in the box when you're piling it on, it's what we do with origi

sterling, gunda and jesus on the bench, regardless of the fact you're making chances at some point you need something different if you're not getting it over the line

city dropped a bollock there, we need to captialise
