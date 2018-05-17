« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 493586 times)

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7480 on: March 10, 2022, 01:04:37 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 10, 2022, 12:40:22 pm
When do we think Liverpool v Man United could slot in? I guess there are some free midweeks.

19/20 April
10/11 May
17/18 May

They're the only free midweeks while we are in Europe. Aston Villa also likely to need put on one of those dates. If we get to the FA Cup final, Southampton also needs rescheduled.

Could be any one of those 3 dates really depending on what Sky want. What better for them than Liverpool v Man United in the penultimate game of the season which could decide the outcome of the title?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7481 on: March 10, 2022, 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 10, 2022, 12:40:22 pm
When do we think Liverpool v Man United could slot in? I guess there are some free midweeks.

Whenever United fans can organise their next protest.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7482 on: March 10, 2022, 02:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 10, 2022, 01:04:37 pm

Could be any one of those 3 dates really depending on what Sky want. What better for them than Liverpool v Man United in the penultimate game of the season which could decide the outcome of the title?

Fuck me what better for us? Imagine we have to beat united at anfield to win the league, there's not enough ale in the country.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7483 on: March 10, 2022, 04:09:27 pm »
when will the premier league announce the new date for Liverpool v United  ???? , i am waiting, so i get off work
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7484 on: March 10, 2022, 04:28:22 pm »
Quote from: ronnie74 on March 10, 2022, 04:09:27 pm
when will the premier league announce the new date for Liverpool v United  ???? , i am waiting, so i get off work

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 10, 2022, 12:49:42 pm
You need to factor in that the Premier League and TV companies are a bunch of c*nts and couldn't care less about fans, but these are the dates they stated for TV announcements

We're on 10th March, and still none the wiser when the fixtures for the 2nd half of April will be confirmed. They should've been announced 2 weeks ago.
United game has to be scheduled. Aston Villa game will likely have to be rescheduled.
There was a suggestion that there will be no confirmation of the remaining April fixtures until after the Champions League QF draw is done, and the FA Cup SF participants are known. If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7485 on: March 10, 2022, 05:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on March 10, 2022, 02:32:51 pm
Fuck me what better for us? Imagine we have to beat united at anfield to win the league, there's not enough ale in the country.

Haha ha fuck me. Im not sure id want that. Not enough ale to calm my nerves
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7486 on: March 10, 2022, 05:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 10, 2022, 04:28:22 pm

If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7487 on: March 10, 2022, 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on March 10, 2022, 05:16:10 pm
Haha ha fuck me. Im not sure id want that. Not enough ale to calm my nerves

if we had to play this current united side at anfield to win the league there's a genuine chance we'd win in double figures and I'm honestly not exaggerating.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 02:18:07 am »
Quote from: Sharado on March 10, 2022, 05:27:13 pm
if we had to play this current united side at anfield to win the league there's a genuine chance we'd win in double figures and I'm honestly not exaggerating.

Double figures worth of ales...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 05:23:08 am »
Quote from: ronnie74 on March 10, 2022, 05:19:44 pm
If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters
They need to schedule the weekend games based on the CL/ Europa league draw. If Liverpool play on a Tuesday they cant play on sunday, before same for other clubs. Also PL needs to know If United and Chelsea are though etc. It not being Corrupt it they dont want reschedule a sunday game to a saturday and other way too etc. Also they need to know who goes though in the Europa league if they go though they have schedule them for sunday instead of saturday. Having all the info is way better to do it then rescheduling yea it sucks for fans as less time to schedule travel or change plans etc but they trying to make sure they are as fair as for players, so nobody is on 1 day rest
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7490 on: Yesterday at 07:11:11 am »
Quote from: ronnie74 on March 10, 2022, 05:19:44 pm
If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters

They dont yet know the available dates. Its not corruption. Its called fixture congestion as a result of us being successful and playing lots of cup games.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7491 on: Yesterday at 09:33:46 am »
Quote from: ronnie74 on March 10, 2022, 05:19:44 pm
If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters

I think if you look around in the world, you'll find not knowing when a football match kicks offs is not on the list of current hardships.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7492 on: Yesterday at 10:05:02 am »


"tell me how Liverpool's season will go?

".....it's mid-march, you've won the league cup, you're into the quarters of the CL & FA cup and 3 points behind in the league, Chelsea are about to be in administration and Everton are odds-on to get relegated, with Lampard as their manager. You've beaten United away 5-0, clearing the stadium in the 55th min and spending the next 40mins passing it between the CB's while the rest of them team discuss the night out over near the subs bench. You've signed South America's most exciting talent under 25 for 40m and he has lit the joint on fire. You have no major injuries, and Joe Gomez is your 4th choice CB."

"I'd like my money back please, that is completely unrealistic"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7493 on: Yesterday at 10:30:36 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:33:46 am
I think if you look around in the world, you'll find not knowing when a football match kicks offs is not on the list of current hardships.

Agreed, they should just announce all the fixtures the day before because there are worse things happening  ::)
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7494 on: Yesterday at 10:42:37 am »
Quote from: ronnie74 on March 10, 2022, 05:19:44 pm
If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters

Whats corrupt about it exactly?

Poor treatment of football fans? Typical of the English footballing authorities etc? Sure. But its not corrupt is it? That term seems to get thrown around incredibly readily these days.

Theyre obviously going to want to televise the Liverpool v United game, you can have your own opinions on whether that should affect the date of the match (in my opinion it shouldnt) but were taking hundreds of millions in TV money and part of the deal is that were on the tele for matches like this. Nothing corrupt about it, its the deal that was made.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7495 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:30:36 am
Agreed, they should just announce all the fixtures the day before because there are worse things happening  ::)

C'mon don't be sarky man, the poster was talking about hardships and fans under stress. Not really.

Let's hope the PL do organise fixtures in a forward thinking and helpful way.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7496 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:10:50 am
C'mon don't be sarky man, the poster was talking about hardships and fans under stress. Not really.

Let's hope the PL do organise fixtures in a forward thinking and helpful way.

Just because there are people in a worse situation, it doesn't mean football fans should be treated like shit.
Someone coming from Belfast for example is looking at having to for out travel and accommodation costs for 4 home games and likely out of 1 pay packet. For that person, that is going to be tough.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7497 on: Yesterday at 12:10:29 pm »
Away at Palace on a Monday evening, there's a bit of hope with that one. But we need to do our business tomorrow, which is no sure fire thing given our recent record against Brighton.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 02:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on March  9, 2022, 02:15:01 pm
I appreciate there's an enormous amount of what if involved in what I'm about to post...but if we can take care of ourselves, and the palace game went our way, we could be top going into the international break.

Hell of a thought.

1/3
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 02:43:25 pm »
We have so many games at the moment and we aren't overexerting ourselves if it isn't necessary. Cruising
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 02:45:03 pm »
Away at Palace on a Monday evening, there's a bit of hope with that one. But we need to do our business tomorrow, which is no sure fire thing given our recent record against Brighton.
We are the best team in the league without a doubt. That's a tantalising thought I must say.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 02:46:23 pm »
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sun 10th Apr      Man City
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa/FA Cup SF
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sat 23rd Apr      Everton
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves
Sat 28th May          CL Final

Still lots of games and United to slot in.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 04:13:48 pm »
Win all our games avoid defeat to city = title imo

But literally no worse than that. Thats how absurd theyve made it with their financial doping
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 06:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:46:23 pm
Wed 16th Mar        Arsenal
Sun 20th Mar      Nottingham Forest
21-29 Mar      International break
Sat 2nd Apr      Watford
Wed 6th Apr      CL QF
Sun 10th Apr      Man City
Wed 13th Apr      CL QF
Sat 16th Apr      Aston Villa/FA Cup SF
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sat 23rd Apr      Everton
Wed 27 Apr      CL SF
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle
Wed 4th May      CL SF
Sat 7th May      Tottenham
FREE MIDWEEK      
Sun 15th May      Southampton/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves
Sat 28th May          CL Final

Still lots of games and United to slot in.

Would United be slotted in on a weekday?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 08:09:28 pm »
I think the CL draw is going to have a massive influence on the PL title.
If we can somehow avoid an English team in the quarters, and in the semis, it would be an enormous help to us.
2 matches against Chelsea or man Utd (for different reasons) would be enormously stressful for us, and hugely beneficial to City. 4 matches v Chelsea and Utd would be worse.
Likewise, if city were to get those games instead of us, I think it would be advantage us.
2 games v city, I'd hate too.
Not sure if Friday's draw will be for both the quarters and the semis, but it's going to be huge.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 08:13:59 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 08:09:28 pm
I think the CL draw is going to have a massive influence on the PL title.
If we can somehow avoid an English team in the quarters, and in the semis, it would be an enormous help to us.
2 matches against Chelsea or man Utd (for different reasons) would be enormously stressful for us, and hugely beneficial to City. 4 matches v Chelsea and Utd would be worse.
Likewise, if city were to get those games instead of us, I think it would be advantage us.
2 games v city, I'd hate too.
Not sure if Friday's draw will be for both the quarters and the semis, but it's going to be huge.
I'd love it if we drew City because them 3 times in the space of a week will be cool.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7506 on: Today at 08:20:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:13:59 pm
I'd love it if we drew City because them 3 times in the space of a week will be cool.
No ... lol.
We could beat them 3 times that week, and still end up not winning the league, nor the CL......
