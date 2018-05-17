I think the CL draw is going to have a massive influence on the PL title.
If we can somehow avoid an English team in the quarters, and in the semis, it would be an enormous help to us.
2 matches against Chelsea or man Utd (for different reasons) would be enormously stressful for us, and hugely beneficial to City. 4 matches v Chelsea and Utd would be worse.
Likewise, if city were to get those games instead of us, I think it would be advantage us.
2 games v city, I'd hate too.
Not sure if Friday's draw will be for both the quarters and the semis, but it's going to be huge.