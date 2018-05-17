"tell me how Liverpool's season will go?
".....it's mid-march, you've won the league cup, you're into the quarters of the CL & FA cup and 3 points behind in the league, Chelsea are about to be in administration and Everton are odds-on to get relegated, with Lampard as their manager. You've beaten United away 5-0, clearing the stadium in the 55th min and spending the next 40mins passing it between the CB's while the rest of them team discuss the night out over near the subs bench. You've signed South America's most exciting talent under 25 for 40m and he has lit the joint on fire. You have no major injuries, and Joe Gomez is your 4th choice CB."
"I'd like my money back please, that is completely unrealistic"