Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 492003 times)

Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 01:04:37 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:40:22 pm
When do we think Liverpool v Man United could slot in? I guess there are some free midweeks.

19/20 April
10/11 May
17/18 May

They're the only free midweeks while we are in Europe. Aston Villa also likely to need put on one of those dates. If we get to the FA Cup final, Southampton also needs rescheduled.

Could be any one of those 3 dates really depending on what Sky want. What better for them than Liverpool v Man United in the penultimate game of the season which could decide the outcome of the title?
sinnermichael

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:40:22 pm
When do we think Liverpool v Man United could slot in? I guess there are some free midweeks.

Whenever United fans can organise their next protest.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 02:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:04:37 pm

Could be any one of those 3 dates really depending on what Sky want. What better for them than Liverpool v Man United in the penultimate game of the season which could decide the outcome of the title?

Fuck me what better for us? Imagine we have to beat united at anfield to win the league, there's not enough ale in the country.
ronnie74

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm »
when will the premier league announce the new date for Liverpool v United  ???? , i am waiting, so i get off work
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 04:28:22 pm »
Quote from: ronnie74 on Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm
when will the premier league announce the new date for Liverpool v United  ???? , i am waiting, so i get off work

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:49:42 pm
You need to factor in that the Premier League and TV companies are a bunch of c*nts and couldn't care less about fans, but these are the dates they stated for TV announcements

We're on 10th March, and still none the wiser when the fixtures for the 2nd half of April will be confirmed. They should've been announced 2 weeks ago.
United game has to be scheduled. Aston Villa game will likely have to be rescheduled.
There was a suggestion that there will be no confirmation of the remaining April fixtures until after the Champions League QF draw is done, and the FA Cup SF participants are known. If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.
Songs to Sing

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 05:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:32:51 pm
Fuck me what better for us? Imagine we have to beat united at anfield to win the league, there's not enough ale in the country.

Haha ha fuck me. Im not sure id want that. Not enough ale to calm my nerves
ronnie74

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:28:22 pm

If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Yesterday at 05:16:10 pm
Haha ha fuck me. Im not sure id want that. Not enough ale to calm my nerves

if we had to play this current united side at anfield to win the league there's a genuine chance we'd win in double figures and I'm honestly not exaggerating.
afc turkish

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7488 on: Today at 02:18:07 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm
if we had to play this current united side at anfield to win the league there's a genuine chance we'd win in double figures and I'm honestly not exaggerating.

Double figures worth of ales...
RedG13

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7489 on: Today at 05:23:08 am »
Quote from: ronnie74 on Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm
If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters
They need to schedule the weekend games based on the CL/ Europa league draw. If Liverpool play on a Tuesday they cant play on sunday, before same for other clubs. Also PL needs to know If United and Chelsea are though etc. It not being Corrupt it they dont want reschedule a sunday game to a saturday and other way too etc. Also they need to know who goes though in the Europa league if they go though they have schedule them for sunday instead of saturday. Having all the info is way better to do it then rescheduling yea it sucks for fans as less time to schedule travel or change plans etc but they trying to make sure they are as fair as for players, so nobody is on 1 day rest
Brain Potter

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7490 on: Today at 07:11:11 am »
Quote from: ronnie74 on Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm
If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters

They dont yet know the available dates. Its not corruption. Its called fixture congestion as a result of us being successful and playing lots of cup games.
lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7491 on: Today at 09:33:46 am »
Quote from: ronnie74 on Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm
If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters

I think if you look around in the world, you'll find not knowing when a football match kicks offs is not on the list of current hardships.
harleydanger

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7492 on: Today at 10:05:02 am »


"tell me how Liverpool's season will go?

".....it's mid-march, you've won the league cup, you're into the quarters of the CL & FA cup and 3 points behind in the league, Chelsea are about to be in administration and Everton are odds-on to get relegated, with Lampard as their manager. You've beaten United away 5-0, clearing the stadium in the 55th min and spending the next 40mins passing it between the CB's while the rest of them team discuss the night out over near the subs bench. You've signed South America's most exciting talent under 25 for 40m and he has lit the joint on fire. You have no major injuries, and Joe Gomez is your 4th choice CB."

"I'd like my money back please, that is completely unrealistic"
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7493 on: Today at 10:30:36 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:33:46 am
I think if you look around in the world, you'll find not knowing when a football match kicks offs is not on the list of current hardships.

Agreed, they should just announce all the fixtures the day before because there are worse things happening  ::)
Jm55

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #7494 on: Today at 10:42:37 am »
Quote from: ronnie74 on Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm
If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.

If that is the case, these are so corrupt its untrue, not a way to treat anyone, never mind football supporters

Whats corrupt about it exactly?

Poor treatment of football fans? Typical of the English footballing authorities etc? Sure. But its not corrupt is it? That term seems to get thrown around incredibly readily these days.

Theyre obviously going to want to televise the Liverpool v United game, you can have your own opinions on whether that should affect the date of the match (in my opinion it shouldnt) but were taking hundreds of millions in TV money and part of the deal is that were on the tele for matches like this. Nothing corrupt about it, its the deal that was made.
