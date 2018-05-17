« previous next »
The PL run-in

When do we think Liverpool v Man United could slot in? I guess there are some free midweeks.

19/20 April
10/11 May
17/18 May

They're the only free midweeks while we are in Europe. Aston Villa also likely to need put on one of those dates. If we get to the FA Cup final, Southampton also needs rescheduled.

Could be any one of those 3 dates really depending on what Sky want. What better for them than Liverpool v Man United in the penultimate game of the season which could decide the outcome of the title?
When do we think Liverpool v Man United could slot in? I guess there are some free midweeks.

Whenever United fans can organise their next protest.
Could be any one of those 3 dates really depending on what Sky want. What better for them than Liverpool v Man United in the penultimate game of the season which could decide the outcome of the title?

Fuck me what better for us? Imagine we have to beat united at anfield to win the league, there's not enough ale in the country.
when will the premier league announce the new date for Liverpool v United  ???? , i am waiting, so i get off work
Logged

when will the premier league announce the new date for Liverpool v United  ???? , i am waiting, so i get off work

You need to factor in that the Premier League and TV companies are a bunch of c*nts and couldn't care less about fans, but these are the dates they stated for TV announcements

We're on 10th March, and still none the wiser when the fixtures for the 2nd half of April will be confirmed. They should've been announced 2 weeks ago.
United game has to be scheduled. Aston Villa game will likely have to be rescheduled.
There was a suggestion that there will be no confirmation of the remaining April fixtures until after the Champions League QF draw is done, and the FA Cup SF participants are known. If that turns out to be the case, we won't here anything until w/c 21st March.
