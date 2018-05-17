When do we think Liverpool v Man United could slot in? I guess there are some free midweeks.



19/20 April10/11 May17/18 MayThey're the only free midweeks while we are in Europe. Aston Villa also likely to need put on one of those dates. If we get to the FA Cup final, Southampton also needs rescheduled.Could be any one of those 3 dates really depending on what Sky want. What better for them than Liverpool v Man United in the penultimate game of the season which could decide the outcome of the title?