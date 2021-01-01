We're the top goals scores in the league. You make it sound as though we're not capable of battering a few teams ourselves.



Honestly its so strange how people seem to have the memory of a goldfish with them. They literally lost to Spurs three games ago, and were incredibly lucky to beat Everton two games ago. Two sides in particularly poor form. Even yesterday they were fairly even for the first half against a shocking United side. But all of a sudden they're going to win every single game they've got left and if we want to win anything we need to win all ours too (and probably win every game 3-0 such is the goal difference mountain between us)



We are but the poster he is quoting has now, at least twice in different threads, wrongly stated that we win all our games and we win the league and this just isn't true. We cannot rely on GD, I've seen us lose the league on goals scored and I don't want to ever see that again. We all see it, even the shittest teams work their socks off against us yet roll for City. We could do with another couple of Leeds results if it is going to go to GD.We're not going to win all our games, we will drop points, as will City, referees ARE going to cheat to help these out, Kavanagh must be waiting with anticipation for the next times he can fuck us on VAR and assist City, so we need to do everything we can to win this title.