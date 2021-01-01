« previous next »
we just have to keep winning.

didnt expect city to drop any points today. they were well motivated to beat an awful side.  our main hope is to keep picking up the wins ourselves and keep the pressure on. they are more likely to drop points in a league game between champions league ties
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
City aren't invincible. They've lost to a very poor Spurs side, home to Crystal Palace, drew with Southampton, needed referee intervention to beat Wolves, Arsenal and Everton. They won't win out, and we won't have to win every game.

Thats the thing, they've been so fortunate with refereeing decisions and media spout this nonsense about decisions always favour the big teams. Besides the debatable Jota penalty where we were ahead anyway, I can't remember when we weren't shafted from poor calls
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm
We have to win our remaining games, and the title is ours.
We could still do that and not win it it. City could easily put 3 or 4 past Burnley, Watford, Newcastle and Leeds whereas our games on paper are tougher. It could be like 13/14 all over again where we need to chase goals again.
I believe the Champions League could yet play a key role here.

Just say either us or City get drawn against Chelsea in the Quarter Final. That's TWO highly intense attritional games, in the middle of the league run. Chelsea are not as good as either team but they are extremely decent and very hard to break down; two draining games would surely following leading probably to extra time in the second.
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:32:45 pm
We could still do that and not win it it. City could easily put 3 or 4 past Burnley, Watford, Newcastle and Leeds whereas our games on paper are tougher. It could be like 13/14 all over again where we need to chase goals again.

We're the top goals scores in the league. You make it sound as though we're not capable of battering a few teams ourselves. 
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
I believe the Champions League could yet play a key role here.

Just say either us or City get drawn against Chelsea in the Quarter Final. That's TWO highly intense attritional games, in the middle of the league run. Chelsea are not as good as either team but they are extremely decent and very hard to break down; two draining games would surely following leading probably to extra time in the second.

Agreed. The difference between drawing Chelsea or Benfica/Ajax/Villareal/Juve is huge. Weve had decent Cup draws this year and I have a good feeling about it assuming we do the business on Tuesday.
It's still tense for sure, but now that we have no 19 this race is a lot better on the nerves than 18/19
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
I believe the Champions League could yet play a key role here.

Just say either us or City get drawn against Chelsea in the Quarter Final. That's TWO highly intense attritional games, in the middle of the league run. Chelsea are not as good as either team but they are extremely decent and very hard to break down; two draining games would surely following leading probably to extra time in the second.

A choice between draining ourselves playing Chelsea in the quarters versus being properly rested and prepared when we step onto the Etihad on April 10 knowing that we go top of the league if we win?

A no-brainer.

Finishing ahead of Pep Guardiola's Man City after 38 games is probably the greatest accomplishment in the world of football. Winning the Champions League is easy compared to this.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
City aren't invincible. They've lost to a very poor Spurs side, home to Crystal Palace, drew with Southampton, needed referee intervention to beat Wolves, Arsenal and Everton. They won't win out, and we won't have to win every game.

Honestly its so strange how people seem to have the memory of a goldfish with them. They literally lost to Spurs three games ago, and were incredibly lucky to beat Everton two games ago. Two sides in particularly poor form. Even yesterday they were fairly even for the first half against a shocking United side. But all of a sudden they're going to win every single game they've got left and if we want to win anything we need to win all ours too (and probably win every game 3-0 such is the goal difference mountain between us)
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm
We're the top goals scores in the league. You make it sound as though we're not capable of battering a few teams ourselves. 

We are but the poster he is quoting has now, at least twice in different threads, wrongly stated that we win all our games and we win the league and this just isn't true. We cannot rely on GD, I've seen us lose the league on goals scored and I don't want to ever see that again. We all see it, even the shittest teams work their socks off against us yet roll for City. We could do with another couple of Leeds results if it is going to go to GD.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:18:11 am
Honestly its so strange how people seem to have the memory of a goldfish with them. They literally lost to Spurs three games ago, and were incredibly lucky to beat Everton two games ago. Two sides in particularly poor form. Even yesterday they were fairly even for the first half against a shocking United side. But all of a sudden they're going to win every single game they've got left and if we want to win anything we need to win all ours too (and probably win every game 3-0 such is the goal difference mountain between us)

We're not going to win all our games, we will drop points, as will City, referees ARE going to cheat to help these out, Kavanagh must be waiting with anticipation for the next times he can fuck us on VAR and assist City, so we need to do everything we can to win this title.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
I believe the Champions League could yet play a key role here.

I firmly agree. I'm going to re-post a question I asked a bit earlier - can anyone answer? As I do think a draw landing like this could genuinely make the difference:

Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 06:30:51 pm
I don't know if this is answer-able, but could the champs league draw in theory fall that, for example, we play tues-sat-weds, and city play weds-sat-tues?

I know lots of variables in the mix but is that possible?

I appreciate in the above we currently play city on the sunday but my understanding is that moves if either club is involved in a tuesday tie.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:01 am
We're not going to win all our games, we will drop points, as will City, referees ARE going to cheat to help these out, Kavanagh must be waiting with anticipation for the next times he can fuck us on VAR and assist City, so we need to do everything we can to win this title.

We absolutely MUST kick up a stink if/when they try to give us the Manc team of officials when we go to Abu Dhabi in April.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:22:13 am
We absolutely MUST kick up a stink if/when they try to give us the Manc team of officials when we go to Abu Dhabi in April.

Yep, it's already cost us one title.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:25:59 am
Yep, it's already cost us one title.

Failure to send off Kompany in the City game and failure to send off Maguire who goes on to score the equaliser.
Next fixtures look absolutely huge. Brighton away isnt the easiest although they haven't been in great form recently so not a bad time to play them.

Man City away to Palace on a Monday night? Ooft, that is tough!
With regards to this - The UCL Draw will be key.

If City draw Bayern, Ajax or Chelsea that will be huge.

Likewise if we drew the above.
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 12:21:22 pm
Next fixtures look absolutely huge. Brighton away isnt the easiest although they haven't been in great form recently so not a bad time to play them.

Man City away to Palace on a Monday night? Ooft, that is tough!

Palace already beaten them away too, so shouldn't have any fear.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:10:16 am
Failure to send off Kompany in the City game and failure to send off Maguire who goes on to score the equaliser.

Scandalous decision that still irritates me but is largely forgotten everywhere else.

Assuming we went on to win, or draw, we most likely would have finished the season unbeaten and 100 Points
What seems clear is if we lose to City the title is theirs. A draw probably leaves us clinging on as we'd then need them to lose somewhere else plus ensure our goal difference is better. Very difficult.
It's a bit mad seeing a few in here having the optimism sucked out of them by seeing City twat Utd.

If you really thought Utd had a chance against City then you haven't been watching Utd at all. You don't beat city by being disorganised and generally a bit shite. City will only drop points against well-organised teams with a clue, Utd are not that.

Nothing changes, onto next week.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:31:10 pm
What seems clear is if we lose to City the title is theirs. A draw probably leaves us clinging on as we'd then need them to lose somewhere else plus ensure our goal difference is better. Very difficult.

Got a few games before that.

Lose or even draw any of them and it's likely the title is theirs.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:31:10 pm
What seems clear is if we lose to City the title is theirs. A draw probably leaves us clinging on as we'd then need them to lose somewhere else plus ensure our goal difference is better. Very difficult.

When has this not been clear?

We've needed snookers since Leicester beat us in December but it's March and we're still hanging in there. There is no reason to flap, we're in the same position we were in after they lost to Spurs.
Liverpool

Brighton A
Arsenal A
Man Utd H
Watford H
City A
Villa A
Everton H
Newcastle A
Spurs H
Southampton A
Wolves H


Man City

Palace A
Brighton H
Burnley A
Liverpool H
Wolves A
Watford H
Leeds A
Newcastle H
West Ham A
Villa H


Respective run-ins. Obviously week 30 fixtures to be arranged for both. Both got a few tricky fixtures in there, but City probably have the slightly easier of the 2. That being said, Palace have already beaten them this season. They needed the referee to give them a win at home to Wolves. We are capable of going there and winning. West Ham can give them a game. I'd expect them to win the others without too much trouble.
All of our home games could be relatively comfortable and we could rack up the goals v Watford and Everton.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:31:10 pm
What seems clear is if we lose to City the title is theirs. A draw probably leaves us clinging on as we'd then need them to lose somewhere else plus ensure our goal difference is better. Very difficult.

Why don't you try just looking at the next game instead of one probably 7/8 games away? If might be that we're so far behind them at that point that its largely irrelevant if we win or not, or it might be that they have such a downturn in form that we could go there and lose and still have a good chance.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:49:25 pm
Why don't you try just looking at the next game instead of one probably 7/8 games away? If might be that we're so far behind them at that point that its largely irrelevant if we win or not, or it might be that they have such a downturn in form that we could go there and lose and still have a good chance.

That's what the match threads are for. This one is for the run in and playing mental gymnastics  :D

It's an issue for the players to be looking solely at the next game, not us. Should they beat us, we would need them to realistically lose 2 and draw one and us win the other 10. That probably is a stretch, but still possible. Dropping any points against Palace or Burnley, while we beat Brighton, Arsenal and Watford would be the ideal scenario.   
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:45:33 pm
Liverpool

Brighton A
Arsenal A
Man Utd H
Watford H
City A
Villa A
Everton H
Newcastle A
Spurs H
Southampton H
Wolves H


Man City

Palace A
Brighton H
Burnley A
Liverpool H
Wolves A
Watford H
Leeds A
Newcastle H
West Ham A
Villa H


Respective run-ins. Obviously week 30 fixtures to be arranged for both. Both got a few tricky fixtures in there, but City probably have the slightly easier of the 2. That being said, Palace have already beaten them this season. They needed the referee to give them a win at home to Wolves. We are capable of going there and winning. West Ham can give them a game. I'd expect them to win the others without too much trouble.
All of our home games could be relatively comfortable and we could rack up the goals v Watford and Everton.


Thanks for that Barney.

I think the next crack, either side is going to be huge.

City have faltered the last two times. Oh what I wouldn't give for it to be them again.
If we keep the pressure up i.e win our next couple of games and go into the Emptyhad  with the possibility of over taking them then I really fancy us. Likewise it all make life difficult, even more so, for them to win the UCL. It's all to play for. Brighton are wobbly of late and Arsenal are cocky, both could be beneficial for us though we never, ever have it easy with Brighton.
I'm pretty sure like others we'll need to beat them when we play them to win the league.

I also tend to think, though I agree the CL draws could well have a bearing on this, that we very much could do with Palace to get something against them next Monday - that certainly looks like one of the harder games they have left to me.  Apart from us I fear they will win all the home games they have left.
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 01:08:43 pm


I think the next crack, either side is going to be huge.


it's very 18/19 in that sense. Their streak back then of [i think] 14 games was incredible. They had a handful of close run things but they just kept on winning. I really expected them to crack that year. I'm a bit 'once bitten twice shy' in that sense this time around. Expect them to win the lot and we might just get a pleasant surprise.
Quote from: mike777 on Today at 01:10:43 pm
I'm pretty sure like others we'll need to beat them when we play them to win the league.

I also tend to think, though I agree the CL draws could well have a bearing on this, that we very much could do with Palace to get something against them next Monday - that certainly looks like one of the harder games they have left to me.  Apart from us I fear they will win all the home games they have left.

Yep it's the aways for them that looks tough other than Burnley and Leeds which they'll win by 4, 5 or 6 probably.

Villa at home on the last day in most seasons is piss for them but Stevie at the helm and some decent attacking threat in Coutinho, Watkins and Ings means if there's still something to play for then that might be interesting.
« Reply #7429 on: Today at 01:45:25 pm »
And the flip side to that is that we still have Villa away.
Quote from: daveypauly on Today at 01:45:25 pm
And the flip side to that is that we still have Villa away.

Stevie knows......
One of the reasons they felt out of sight in January was the balance of fixtures. We're obviously much closer now, but we have 4 'big six' games left (plus a derby) and they only have 1. Will be a huge achievement if we overtake them, even from here.
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 03:34:14 pm
One of the reasons they felt out of sight in January was the balance of fixtures. We're obviously much closer now, but we have 4 'big six' games left (plus a derby) and they only have 1. Will be a huge achievement if we overtake them, even from here.

I don't think there is a big six anymore, more like a big three
With the FA Cup game meaning a postponement to the United game, where does that game fit in?  Depending on progression for either side in the CL, it looks as though April 19th/20th would be the only option.
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 12:23:33 pm
With regards to this - The UCL Draw will be key.

If City draw Bayern, Ajax or Chelsea that will be huge.

Likewise if we drew the above.

Imagine if we draw City.. Absolute madness..
Knock them out of the CL knowing how badly they want it..
But would that give them an advantage in the run in?

Just feel as others have pointed out.. The CL draw and matches will have a massive bearing on what happens in the title run in.. Plenty of twists and turns and dropped points for both teams..
I think if we are within 3 points after our next 6 games then it's ours. They do look tougher on paper than theirs
To even be in the situation when you can only lose 2 or 3 games over a season is just ridiculous anyway.
Sport washers fc
