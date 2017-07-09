I've already seen plenty say City are faltering, or 'They're getting worse as we're getting better' - I think the last time they lost a league match before the weekend was in October. I'd probably put my life on them winning at least 11 of their last 13 league games unfortunately



I sort of agree with this.City aren't faltering and could easy go on a league winning run again. The standards have been set so high by City and Liverpool in the last few years that the current set of City results has made people think they are in some sort of bad run of form:Southampton (A) 1-1Fulham (H) 4-1 (FA Cup)Brentford (H) 2-0Norwich (A) 0-4Sporting CP (A) 0-5Spurs (H) 2-3City beat Chelsea at home and Arsenal away in the 2 league games before Southampton.Even teams like City and Liverpool will drop points. City have dropped points in 2 of the last 4 league games. It's the fact we've won 4 on the bounce in that period that puts the pressure on. It's more about us consistently getting results in this period rather than City 'faltering'. The same as you I don't see 1 league defeat in about 3 months as evidence that a team is on a downward spiral.Whilst I could see City winning 11 out of the 12 remaining league games but I wouldn't put my life on it! I think they'll win 8 as an absolute bare minimum. Throw in a draw or 2 and that gets them to about 88/89 points. That's the lowest I can see them getting. Even in that scenario we need to continue this excellent run of form to get 90 or more. 10/11 wins out of 13 probably gets us to a position where if City really did drop off we could win the league.I think City will probably win more than 8 games. Realistically I think low 90's is more likely their final points total. To overhaul that we probably need to win almost every game. Maybe we could drop 2-4 points maximum. In this scenario what happens in that game at the Etihad is absolutely crucial.It's still a really tough ask for us to claw this back. The fact we are in a position going into March, potentially only 3 points behind is a testament to the quality of our team. We just need to concentrate on winning our games and keeping the pressure on City. We know it's likely to take an amazing run of results from ourselves to get the title. Mainly because City aren't just going to fall away. We've made a good start on this run of results with a real upturn since the tough Xmas spell we had were we dropped 7 points in 3 difficult games.The next step is winning tonight.