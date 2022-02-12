« previous next »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:35:28 pm
If City drop any more points before we play them at The Etihad I think theyll collapse and focus on the Champions league

They wont. Even if their form drops off a Cliff in the next couple they can probably go into our game knowing if they win it, then at worst things will probably be level again. And form can return as quickly as it goes.

If were to win it its probably going to go right to the wire.
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:35:28 pm
If City drop any more points before we play them at The Etihad I think theyll collapse and focus on the Champions league

Im not sure this time but if we had beat Leicester at home in 19 they deffo would have
Spare a thought for united and everton supporters. They are caught between the devil and deep sea and not sure if they want their team to win. Fortunately for us they are in a tricky situation and cannot afford to drop points.
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:35:28 pm
If City drop any more points before we play them at The Etihad I think theyll collapse and focus on the Champions league

Just take one game at a time.

They won a ridiculous amount on the spin so not sure they will collapse. Maybe if they got a couple of injuries then it might happen.
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 05:50:22 pm
Spare a thought for united and everton supporters. They are caught between the devil and deep sea and not sure if they want their team to win. Fortunately for us they are in a tricky situation and cannot afford to drop points.

Exactly and utd have a decent record at the empty over the last few years
Think of the amount of Reds who will be supporting both Everton and Utd in the next 2 weeks. Be the first time in our house we're all supporting the same team ;D
What might prove to be the difference is squad depth, especially considering we're both going for 3 trophies (one more Carabao game for us with the cup final next week so that doesn't really count) - ours is better.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:53:41 pm
Just take one game at a time.

They won a ridiculous amount on the spin so not sure they will collapse. Maybe if they got a couple of injuries then it might happen.

So you're saying they might have problems if they play a team renowned for kicking and injuring other players. If only they had to play such a team of cloggers sometime soon.
Quote from: Currywurst on Yesterday at 06:57:57 pm
So you're saying they might have problems if they play a team renowned for kicking and injuring other players. If only they had to play such a team of cloggers sometime soon.

Wonder how many McTominay will injure a week later?
Win, win whatever with Everton v City.

Everton win it puts us on level pegging as long as we keep winning.

City win it drops the Blues closer to every Red's nirvana ... relegation.

Draw fucks them both up.
We are incredible and I cant wait to see how it plays out. If we come away with no trophies Id be gutted but I just cant see that now.

To me we look like two years ago but have more depth. I feel privileged to watch this. Even after the last years that have been unreal but I remember the 90s when I started following, we were always a few steps behind a number of teams. This is exceptional.
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 01:13:01 pm
God I hope we win the league so much. Couldnt even celebrate our first one in 30 years due to covid, the parade for this one would be mental
You mean parade for the quadruple? 8) 8) 8) 8) 8)

Honestly I take it one game at a time but having a chance at 4 trophies is amazing
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:35:28 pm
If City drop any more points before we play them at The Etihad I think theyll collapse and focus on the Champions league

They're not going to collapse unless they become very long outsiders....which would only happen if they collapsed, which they won't.

Too many teams will still think 'only' losing 2-0 to them is a good result.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:07:45 am
They're not going to collapse unless they become very long outsiders....which would only happen if they collapsed, which they won't.

Too many teams will still think 'only' losing 2-0 to them is a good result.

They have been scraping by a lot over the last few weeks before the Southampton & Spurs dropped points.

That Wolves 1-0 was a literal robbery, the worst penalty decision I have ever seen. Arsenal twatted them too.

I think if we win our next 4 we will do it. Leeds theres no excuse, they are shite, but the next 3 (West Ham H, Brighton A, Arsenal A) are tough, we will do well to get 9/9.
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 07:11:29 pm
Win, win whatever with Everton v City.

Everton win it puts us on level pegging as long as we keep winning.

City win it drops the Blues closer to every Red's nirvana ... relegation.

Draw fucks them both up.

Draw it is then.
We have done brilliantly to get back into this...but its been City undoing themselves by dropping points to Southampton and Spurs...and I really do hope they have to fight for every point because if they are allowed back in a groove then they are more than capable to go on another winning streak

The players themselves know their club want the CL most of all, and having to fight for every point in the PL at the same time is something they really didn't want so credit to us for keeping them honest which was the only thing we could do.

Everything up for grabs now, and I am hoping our winning run extends for a while now. Our squad is as good as it has ever been, genuine competition for places and players coming into form. A lot of football left and exciting times
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:31:45 am
We have done brilliantly to get back into this...but its been City undoing themselves by dropping points to Southampton and Spurs...and I really do hope they have to fight for every point because if they are allowed back in a groove then they are more than capable to go on another winning streak

The players themselves know their club want the CL most of all, and having to fight for every point in the PL at the same time is something they really didn't want so credit to us for keeping them honest which was the only thing we could do.

Everything up for grabs now, and I am hoping our winning run extends for a while now. Our squad is as good as it has ever been, genuine competition for places and players coming into form. A lot of football left and exciting times

I wouldnt really say drawing at Southampton and losing at Spurs is undoing themselves, theyre both reasonable enough results. I think its rather that theyre ridiculous form of winning every match probably had to end somewhere and it has done, thankfully its come at a time where weve been winning all of our games so weve been able to capitalise on it.
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:09:36 am
They have been scraping by a lot over the last few weeks before the Southampton & Spurs dropped points.

That Wolves 1-0 was a literal robbery, the worst penalty decision I have ever seen. Arsenal twatted them too.

I think if we win our next 4 we will do it. Leeds theres no excuse, they are shite, but the next 3 (West Ham H, Brighton A, Arsenal A) are tough, we will do well to get 9/9.


Wolves was nearly three months ago, and had 29% possession and one shot on target. I'm not I'd class it as scraping by, dodgy as the penalty was. They're not going to collapse, certainly not when they're in this position. And to think it might happen is just daft. We need to keep winning.
I hope Everton win this coming weekend.

Not only because they deserve the satisfaction of knowing that they did their part in helping us win our 20th title, but also because if they lose and subsequently go on to get relegated, I am seriously worried I will do myself harm from laughing.

As you are doubtless aware, Alex Mitchell in King's Lynn died 47 years ago next month after laughing uncontrollably for 25 minutes, after watching an episode of The Goodies.

His wife later sent The Goodies a letter thanking them for making his last moments in life so pleasant.

If, for some reason, you dont hear from me after the Everton- Watford relegation six-pointer on March 19, could someone from RAWK please write to Everton Football Club, expressing similar sentiments on my behalf, posthumously?

Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:09:36 am
They have been scraping by a lot over the last few weeks before the Southampton & Spurs dropped points.

That Wolves 1-0 was a literal robbery, the worst penalty decision I have ever seen. Arsenal twatted them too.

I think if we win our next 4 we will do it. Leeds theres no excuse, they are shite, but the next 3 (West Ham H, Brighton A, Arsenal A) are tough, we will do well to get 9/9.

City wont collapse as they have done this dance before. Also as you say we still have some very tricky games to navigate.

They are still overwhelming favourites but we have done amazing to give ourselves a chance.
One game at a time. It has to be the mantra here. 

No one predicted that Spurs would beat them and they did.

A lot could be decided by the CL draws.

Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:09:36 am
They have been scraping by a lot over the last few weeks before the Southampton & Spurs dropped points.

That Wolves 1-0 was a literal robbery, the worst penalty decision I have ever seen. Arsenal twatted them too.

I think if we win our next 4 we will do it. Leeds theres no excuse, they are shite, but the next 3 (West Ham H, Brighton A, Arsenal A) are tough, we will do well to get 9/9.

Agree with most of this, including your point that theyd been struggling before Southampton and Spurs done them. What city havent got this time around are enough leaders or match winners on the pitch like they had in the past. Kompany, Aguerro, Silva. Different gravy now.

Regarding our next 4, Leeds are in big trouble. West Ham are struggling and we owe them, Brighton the same. Arsenal will be tricky but weve got way too much for them all over the park. Unless were off it and they play the game of their lives I dont see a problem there. Youre right though, the next four are massive for both teams
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:25:53 am
One game at a time. It has to be the mantra here. 

No one predicted that Spurs would beat them and they did.

A lot could be decided by the CL draws.



Yes I think you are right and I believe it is written in the stars we are meeting City in the Champions League as well, how late in the tourny, we'll wait and see.

Everton is a massive game for City now. Sadly, you'd have to observe that it is Fun Frank Lampard doing the prep work for the blues so set expectations pretty low.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:25:53 am
One game at a time. It has to be the mantra here. 

No one predicted that Spurs would beat them and they did.

A lot could be decided by the CL draws.
^^^ This
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:25:53 am
One game at a time. It has to be the mantra here.
100% agreed. I'm not concerned with next six games for either side. Just Wednesday.
