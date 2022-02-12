I hope Everton win this coming weekend.
Not only because they deserve the satisfaction of knowing that they did their part in helping us win our 20th title, but also because if they lose and subsequently go on to get relegated, I am seriously worried I will do myself harm from laughing.
As you are doubtless aware, Alex Mitchell in King's Lynn died 47 years ago next month after laughing uncontrollably for 25 minutes, after watching an episode of The Goodies.
His wife later sent The Goodies a letter thanking them for making his last moments in life so pleasant.
If, for some reason, you dont hear from me after the Everton- Watford relegation six-pointer on March 19, could someone from RAWK please write to Everton Football Club, expressing similar sentiments on my behalf, posthumously?