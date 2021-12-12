« previous next »
The PL run-in

Having Thiago fit feels like Xabi Alonso in 08/09 or Hendo 13/14.

Please for the love of god, stay fit Thiago!
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:39:44 am
How can you possibly say that? They won every single game in the run in 3 seasons ago to beat us 98 points to 97. Going further back, they did the same including 2 games in hand in 13/14.

I'm not saying they WON'T collapse or "blow-it", just that there is no strong evidence to suggest they will. I'm also not saying that our mentality is worse - aside from the 6 home-game losing streak last season, I think our mentality is consistently better than City's.

Big difference is they dont have Silva, Aguero and Kompany anymore, even Fernandinho cant play every game for them. There definitely lacking the forward striker up front with the same mentality
First of all let's beat Leeds. The first half vs Norwich showed a little bit of complacency at times IMO.

Then City will get back to 6 ahead in all liklihood next weekend. It would be great to win the cup and then beat Hammers at home before City have to play United the next day.

We've done brilliantly to get back in this position whilst also competing in 3 other competitions.
That game against City is massive. Just noticed that the Champions League quarter final dates wrap around it so if we get drawn against City in that we have a massive epic 3 game clash against them in 8 days for both PL and CL.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:39:44 am
How can you possibly say that? They won every single game in the run in 3 seasons ago to beat us 98 points to 97. Going further back, they did the same including 2 games in hand in 13/14.

I'm not saying they WON'T collapse or "blow-it", just that there is no strong evidence to suggest they will. I'm also not saying that our mentality is worse - aside from the 6 home-game losing streak last season, I think our mentality is consistently better than City's.
Their squad isn't as good as the one they had that season and the pressure is off when clawing back a lead. They had a big lead earlier this season and the thought of blowing it will give them cold sweats. We have nothing to lose because we were written off before a ball had even been kicked (even by some of our own fans).
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 06:16:00 am
I am happy winning either of the league or champions league if we are lucky enough with either. I don't want the pressure this time. I am going to try and enjoy whatever happens. We might not win anything, but I will still not be dejected because we have a fantastic team and for decades we haven't had such a team. Enjoy it, who knows what lies on the other side once Klopp goes.
Just being in the title race makes everything so much better, even if we don't win it in the end.
Look at Chelsea - their season is basically over in February. Not that third is a bad result, but it ruins the excitement.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:44:24 am
Just being in the title race makes everything so much better, even if we don't win it in the end.
Look at Chelsea - their season is basically over in February. Not that third is a bad result, but it ruins the excitement.
Won the World Club Championship, in the League Cup final, still in the CL and the FA Cup. How is that your season over in February?! 😁
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:47:09 am
First of all let's beat Leeds. The first half vs Norwich showed a little bit of complacency at times IMO.

Then City will get back to 6 ahead in all liklihood next weekend. It would be great to win the cup and then beat Hammers at home before City have to play United the next day.

We've done brilliantly to get back in this position whilst also competing in 3 other competitions.

One match at a time as you say.
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 09:52:32 am
Won the World Club Championship, in the League Cup final, still in the CL and the FA Cup. How is that your season over in February?! 😁
He's referring to their league season. They don't really have much to play for.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:01:02 am
He's referring to their league season. They don't really have much to play for.

The league is the bread and butter but it's also not the be all and end all.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:11:50 am
Because it wasn't scheduled for TV originally.

Also don't think the PL are allowed to show games on CL nights.

It was actually scheduled to be on BT sports back in December. Your second paragraph is the reason the game isn't being showed on tv.
Crucially, 4 of our next 6 league games before we play City are at Anfield.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:16:24 am
Crucially, 4 of our next 6 league games before we play City are at Anfield.
It'll help a lot. The noise was incredible yesterday.
What a time to be a Red.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:10:14 am
The league is the bread and butter but it's also not the be all and end all.

Very true, it was only a few weeks ago many of us were happy to settle for a cup treble, as City looked out of sight.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:49:29 am
That game against City is massive. Just noticed that the Champions League quarter final dates wrap around it so if we get drawn against City in that we have a massive epic 3 game clash against them in 8 days for both PL and CL.

Add in the FA Cup SF and it could be 4 in 11  :D
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:44:24 am
Just being in the title race makes everything so much better, even if we don't win it in the end.
Look at Chelsea - their season is basically over in February. Not that third is a bad result, but it ruins the excitement.

Two week's ago people were saying and alot of them our fans was that we weren't in the title race so I wouldn't discount Chelsea yet. There next 3 fixtures in March are against Burnley, Newcastle and Norwich.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:32:43 am
Two week's ago people were saying and alot of them our fans was that we weren't in the title race so I wouldn't discount Chelsea yet. There next 3 fixtures in March are against Burnley, Newcastle and Norwich.

Chelsea aren't getting back in it.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:34:59 am
Chelsea aren't getting back in it.

Agree, the difference with us was we needed just one team to drop points, Chelsea need both us and City to hit the buffers at the same time
to stand any chance of getting back in it.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:34:59 am
Chelsea aren't getting back in it.

Precisely. All 3 of those games are total banana skins; Burnley are scrapping for everything and won't give up, Newcastle are finding form precisely when no one really wants them to, and Norwich showed yesterday that they really have nothing to lose so will upset a few on their way down. I actually wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea won nothing else in terms of trophies this season.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:32:43 am
Two week's ago people were saying and alot of them our fans was that we weren't in the title race so I wouldn't discount Chelsea yet. There next 3 fixtures in March are against Burnley, Newcastle and Norwich.

If they win their game in hand then they are 10 points off City.

No chance they turn that around.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:33:30 am

Haha!

We definitely tapped Pep and his gang of merry cheats on the head this weekend.
It was not our game but as we are in mounting a serious title charge... https://twitter.com/CarlyFletch/status/1495117783708966914

And I read that 7 penalties awarded for Man City in 11 games. 7 / 11 is more that 50% rate of probability.
God I hope we win the league so much. Couldnt even celebrate our first one in 30 years due to covid, the parade for this one would be mental
What is everyone doing squadwise midweek now the door has opened slightly, given we've a cup final on Sunday? Every game is kind of must win now.
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 01:23:42 pm
What is everyone doing squadwise midweek now the door has opened slightly, given we've a cup final on Sunday? Every game is kind of must win now.

The Jota and Bobby injuries have come at a frustrating time but signing Diaz was for these type of scenarios.

Assuming Jota will play a part in the cup final and may even start I think we see Diaz, Origi and Salah for Leeds. Elliot, Keita and Henderson. Trent, Matip, VVD and Tsmikas at the back.

I think Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson is our midfield 3 for the final. Robertson and Kounate come into the defence for the final and Jota, Mane and Mo will be up front.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:31:11 pm
The Jota and Bobby injuries have come at a frustrating time but signing Diaz was for these type of scenarios.

Assuming Jota will play a part in the cup final and may even start I think we see Diaz, Origi and Salah for Leeds. Elliot, Keita and Henderson. Trent, Matip, VVD and Tsmikas at the back.

I think Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson is our midfield 3 for the final. Robertson and Kounate come into the defence for the final and Jota, Mane and Mo will be up front.
The Diaz signing has been absolutely bang on the money in terms of timing and how he fits our system, and I hope those that love to criticise our spending can see this has really paid dividends with Bobby/Jota out.

I agree Fabinho/Hendo/Thiago is the ideal cup final midfield, but I'd have Matip over Konate partnering Virgil at Wembley, with Konate against Leeds to give Joel a rest.

In Tsimikas/Gomez we have credible backup for Trent/Robbo, and even Alisson gets a rest on Sunday when Kelleher is rewarded with a start. It's all looking good for competing on 4 fronts.
Cliched and all as it is to say it, it's vital Jurgen keeps the lads focused from here on in, one game at a time. There's already been a few unexpected results this season (Brentford, Brighton etc.) and while it feels different at this point in the season, absolutely nothing can be taken for granted.

It's great to be in the League Cup final (and here's hoping the Reds can win of course), but the timing of it's a bit of a pisser - presuming the lads get 3 points against Leeds and reduce that gap to 3, it'd be nice to keep City under pressure but they have a chance to re-extend it temporarily with a win against the bitters on Saturday  :(
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 01:23:42 pm
What is everyone doing squadwise midweek now the door has opened slightly, given we've a cup final on Sunday? Every game is kind of must win now.
Beat team possible. Ideally, we'll kill the game early so that we can see it out and rest some players.
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 01:23:42 pm
What is everyone doing squadwise midweek now the door has opened slightly, given we've a cup final on Sunday? Every game is kind of must win now.

I would go as strong as we can against Leeds. Normal full backs back in and then a coin toss for who partners Virgil.

Midfield. I imagine Fab comes in and them Id start any two from Hendo, Elliott, Keita and Thiago.

Up front wouod probably start the same three again as cant imagine Jota will be ready. You could give Origi or Minamino a start but would rather go strong and sub people off if we can.

You never quite know which Leeds will turn up so go strong and hopefully win it early.
