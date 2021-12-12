What is everyone doing squadwise midweek now the door has opened slightly, given we've a cup final on Sunday? Every game is kind of must win now.
The Jota and Bobby injuries have come at a frustrating time but signing Diaz was for these type of scenarios.
Assuming Jota will play a part in the cup final and may even start I think we see Diaz, Origi and Salah for Leeds. Elliot, Keita and Henderson. Trent, Matip, VVD and Tsmikas at the back.
I think Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson is our midfield 3 for the final. Robertson and Kounate come into the defence for the final and Jota, Mane and Mo will be up front.