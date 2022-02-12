We may be top before we even go there, so might not need to win just not lose.



I think that's a push, especially as they'll be another game ahead of us because of the League Cup final.Personally think it's incredibly unlikely that we win out from here, especially if we progress in the CL. That game at the Etihad is going to be crucial. BUT it might well be that we don't HAVE to win it, which, in a weird way, might make it more winnable.This has never been over. But today has done what we needed - sowed doubts. Made it look feasible. Put pressure on. Win vs Leeds and that 'fake' 12 point lead is a very real 3 point lead.Then they feel pressure at 0-0, or even better if they're behind.Klopp's right, as ever. We (the players I mean) just need to focus on the next game and win it. Just keep doing that.