Well, this is interesting. A month or so ago I'd have said very little chance. Not only did I not see City dropping enough points, but I also didn't think we would be consistent enough to make up the ground.
Glad to say I've been wrong on both.
Obviously, City are still favourites, but with Diaz coming in, Elliot and even Thiago being fit again I look at our squad and think we now have some kind of depth.
We can win this title. I think we will have to do it the hard way though, as I don't see us getting a win at the Etihad. Well overdue a win there in the league, mind. We are certainly capable of it.
Regardless of what happens, it's nice to actually have a bit of a title race.