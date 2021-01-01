« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 448172 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,403
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 10:24:37 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:18:22 pm
Yes all he said was that Liverpool could win it. The other three clowns just didnt listen to what he said.

They were being stupid like Morrison had lost his mind. He said Liverpool are not out of the title race and then listed his reasons why. He didn't say Liverpool WILL win the league.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 10:26:17 am »
Its definitely unlikely but 6 points with us to face them is still not a mammoth task that would be spoken about in a decade surely?

The only thing is our record at the Etihad is horrendous, I can't remember a good time there in the league bar the 4-1 in recent memory.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,407
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 10:30:33 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:26:17 am
Its definitely unlikely but 6 points with us to face them is still not a mammoth task that would be spoken about in a decade surely?

The only thing is our record at the Etihad is horrendous, I can't remember a good time there in the league bar the 4-1 in recent memory.

We had the Champions League win too but obviously different circumstances having gone into it with a first leg lead.

We drew there last season, and drew there in 16/17 (I think) in a really good game.

Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game? A defeat there in all likelihood knocks us out of the race. A draw means wed need to make 6 points up on them from them losing/drawing at least two, probably three other games which admittedly does feel unlikely. Or is that firmly must win territory for us? If it is, itll be interesting to see how we approach the game as cant see us being too gung ho.

Obviously we need to do our job before that game comes around to make sure were still in with a shout at that point.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,096
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 10:36:28 am »
It's not over but I'd say it's match point to City. If we win the game in hand, six points with an equal number of games played is as big as we can afford the gap to get. If it goes a point above that they're uncatchable.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,096
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 10:38:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:33 am
Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game?
Once it comes around, we'll know for sure. Right now though? I probably would to be honest, and just hope something happens in these Spurs/Everton/United games.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,729
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 10:40:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:33 am
We had the Champions League win too but obviously different circumstances having gone into it with a first leg lead.

We drew there last season, and drew there in 16/17 (I think) in a really good game.

Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game? A defeat there in all likelihood knocks us out of the race. A draw means wed need to make 6 points up on them from them losing/drawing at least two, probably three other games which admittedly does feel unlikely. Or is that firmly must win territory for us? If it is, itll be interesting to see how we approach the game as cant see us being too gung ho.

Obviously we need to do our job before that game comes around to make sure were still in with a shout at that point.

Tough!

They've got six games before that and then six games after, and I think they're more likely to drop points before. I think we need to win all six of our games up to that point. If we went into that game for example two points behind with a game in hand, we're all taking a draw I think. If we go into it six points behind with no games in hand, there's no way anyones thinking a draw is a good result and then thinking the likes of Leeds, Newcastle and Villa are doing us a favour. Three points behind with no games in hand at that point is tricky.....but we're again far more likely to be able to beat them than anyone else they'd have afterwards. So unless they have a bit of a collapse before that game, we've got to be thinking we need to win it.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:43:16 am by El Lobo »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 10:50:23 am »
Odds are against us, but we have to be patient and believe. I just have a funny feeling that the cheats are due to lose a close title race, they've had the rub of the green in the ones they've won so far. I won't be disappointed if we don't win the league--it's not a level-playing field and we've done amazingly well to even compete. I'm desperate for these players and this manager to get more trophies to their name, but also realistic about the obstacles we face.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:33 am

Question for you all (and dont necessarily agree)...would anyone take a point in that game?

Nah - I don't trust anyone in this league to do the dirty work for us. I barely trust the other 12 they have to face to take 3 points of them accumulatively.  I think we have to win that one. It's the easiest way to get in their heads if nothing else. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Up
« previous next »
 