Whatever Man City 'achieve' has no merit, at all.



Is Pep a good coach? Of course.

Are they stacked with excellent players, many world class? Of course.



But none of it matters. It is all in place for them because of cheating. Financial cheating, which is actually worse than PED because it is so systematic and thorough throughout their whole existence as a current club.



Lineker and co want to talk about a nice passage of play here and there, or a De Bruyne strike, or whatever. As Liverpool fans we should stick to our guns on the most important point. Man City are corrupt cheats. Nothing they achieve has any merit.



The fact that the relevant authorities were unable to punish them is a massive stain on the game.