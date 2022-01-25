« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
January 25, 2022, 11:38:52 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 25, 2022, 09:46:49 am
The Ev can definitely get something. Historically, they have a good record against City and they'll need the points to secure their safety.
LOL no they don't
Re: The PL run-in
January 25, 2022, 12:18:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 25, 2022, 09:48:21 am
Th year we got 97 and didnt win it they were pretty mentally tough sadly. The bastards.

Only just, it took a once in a lifetime Kompany screamer to get them over the line and many Silva and Aguero interventions on the way. Those are gone and Im not convinced they have the same mentality without them, its also the only time theyve really shown any mentality when under pressure cos they usually buckle when behind. 1 or 2 wins when behind at half time in the last 10 years I remember seeing something like that earlier in the season.
Re: The PL run-in
January 25, 2022, 12:27:18 pm
Fair points, they have lost some big names and last year became a stroll for them so a lot of this team arent as used to a team (hopefully) breathing down their necks.

Think I read theyve won every league game where theyve scored first this season. While they have won the odd one from a goal down (Arsenal) Im not sure why coaches dont simply tell their team to score early against them. :D
Re: The PL run-in
January 25, 2022, 12:30:23 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on January 25, 2022, 10:45:35 am
Too easy to conflate the fans with the players too - these are professionals at the end of the day and I just cannot believe that the Everton players would willingly throw a game.

Fact of the matter is that while it may look like they aren't trying or are making it easy for teams the reality is that they are just that dogshit

See this every season. The players and managers have definitely gone out not to win before. Was it Ancelotti who dropped Sigurdsson and Richarlison once for their game with City for no apparent reason?
Re: The PL run-in
January 25, 2022, 12:33:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 25, 2022, 12:27:18 pm
Fair points, they have lost some big names and last year became a stroll for them so a lot of this team arent as used to a team (hopefully) breathing down their necks.

Think I read theyve won every league game where theyve scored first this season. While they have won the odd one from a goal down (Arsenal) Im not sure why coaches dont simply tell their team to score early against them. :D

Yeah they've won 17/17 when scoring first. That they have can give us a glimmer of hope as no team ever wins 100% of the time when scoring first across a whole season so they may drop a few points from such games over the rest of the season (and as I said on here recently, they've yet to concede an equaliser when the underlying numbers suggest they definitely should have).
Re: The PL run-in
January 25, 2022, 12:34:52 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January 25, 2022, 10:21:17 am
Yeah I probably should've cleared up the criteria  ;D

League Cup final
FA Cup 4th/5th round (depending on the schedule that year)
Champions League Round of 16/2nd Group Stage
Leading the league/within 5 points of the leaders (Yes, I know we'll be 6 behind if we win our game in hand but we also have a game against the leaders still to come)

The answer is 20th February 1983.

1983
20.02.1983 FA Cup 5th round lost 2-1 to Brighton at home

The year later we made it to 29th January.

1984
29.01.1984 FA Cup 4th round lost 2-0 to Brighton away.

So we beat Cardiff and itll be our longest time left going for all 4 competitions since 1983.
Re: The PL run-in
January 25, 2022, 01:41:29 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on January 25, 2022, 11:38:52 am
LOL no they don't
They are due a win mate. :)
Re: The PL run-in
January 25, 2022, 02:47:17 pm
Everton are shit, but then again Southampton ain't peak Barcelona and they still got a draw off ManC.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:41:05 am
We've only lost 2 games this season despite employing a very open style of play and we score 2/3 goals every game. IMO, we are more than good enough to win the lot (League, League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup).
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:53:26 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:41:05 am
We've only lost 2 games this season despite playing employing a very open style of play and we score 2/3 goals every game. IMO, we are more than good enough to win the lot (League, League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup).

The draws have been killer, really. Very frustrating
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:58:23 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:53:26 am
The draws have been killer, really. Very frustrating

The frustration is we've taken the lead in nearly all of the games we've dropped points in.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 12:39:58 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:53:26 am
The draws have been killer, really. Very frustrating
Even the ones we drew, we should have won and the same thing applies to the 2 that we lost.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 03:41:41 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on January 25, 2022, 12:30:23 pm
See this every season. The players and managers have definitely gone out not to win before. Was it Ancelotti who dropped Sigurdsson and Richarlison once for their game with City for no apparent reason?

Remember the run in 2018/19 when Watford made 7 changes against City for no apparent reason. Really pissed me off, like they'd given up before a ball was even kicked. Surprisingly they actually held on until the second half until they conceded and ultimately lost 3-1.

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm
Utd at home looks likely to be midweek in May in the last few games should either of us get through the next two FA Cup rounds, that could be massive.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:25:01 am
They just need to draw one more and theyre under huge pressure. Bad results in Europe, huge pressure. Pep especially doesnt deal with pressure well.

I also feel like were about to kick up a gear, weve got through everything that was worrying this season using the squad and now weve got nothing to lose.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:04:42 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm
Utd at home looks likely to be midweek in May in the last few games should either of us get through the next two FA Cup rounds, that could be massive.
Imagine the ground that night if there is something still to play for
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:05:21 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:25:01 am
They just need to draw one more and theyre under huge pressure. Bad results in Europe, huge pressure. Pep especially doesnt deal with pressure well.

 

a bit wishful thinking though isnt it.
The season where they beat us by a point was one of the best 'handling pressure in a run in' from a team there's ever been.
