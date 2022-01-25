The Ev can definitely get something. Historically, they have a good record against City and they'll need the points to secure their safety.
Th year we got 97 and didnt win it they were pretty mentally tough sadly. The bastards.
people like big dick nick.
Too easy to conflate the fans with the players too - these are professionals at the end of the day and I just cannot believe that the Everton players would willingly throw a game.Fact of the matter is that while it may look like they aren't trying or are making it easy for teams the reality is that they are just that dogshit
Fair points, they have lost some big names and last year became a stroll for them so a lot of this team arent as used to a team (hopefully) breathing down their necks.Think I read theyve won every league game where theyve scored first this season. While they have won the odd one from a goal down (Arsenal) Im not sure why coaches dont simply tell their team to score early against them.
Yeah I probably should've cleared up the criteria League Cup finalFA Cup 4th/5th round (depending on the schedule that year)Champions League Round of 16/2nd Group StageLeading the league/within 5 points of the leaders (Yes, I know we'll be 6 behind if we win our game in hand but we also have a game against the leaders still to come)
LOL no they don't
We've only lost 2 games this season despite playing employing a very open style of play and we score 2/3 goals every game. IMO, we are more than good enough to win the lot (League, League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup).
The draws have been killer, really. Very frustrating
See this every season. The players and managers have definitely gone out not to win before. Was it Ancelotti who dropped Sigurdsson and Richarlison once for their game with City for no apparent reason?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Utd at home looks likely to be midweek in May in the last few games should either of us get through the next two FA Cup rounds, that could be massive.
They just need to draw one more and theyre under huge pressure. Bad results in Europe, huge pressure. Pep especially doesnt deal with pressure well.
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]