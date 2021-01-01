« previous next »
Offline jackh

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6680 on: Yesterday at 05:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:45:09 pm
What do you mean ?

Secure Champions League 2022-23 qualification as early as possible, I think.
Offline Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6681 on: Yesterday at 05:59:39 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:10:11 pm
What title do you think we're more likely to win, CL or PL?
I'd put my money on CL, although a betting company would probably say PL.

It's the gap we have to City. If we were still neck and neck with them it'd be hard to call because we're capable of going on a run business end of the season (even last season 8 wins and 2 draws last 10 games). They just very rarely drop points though, so you can't afford to be chasing them.

The thing with the CL is if we've got our best side out you'd back us against anyone. Missing a key player or two can make all the difference though. We've gone to Chelsea this season with Milner in midfield and played City at home with Milner at right back. Nothing against the lad (he's still a good player to bring on in big games) but to win the CL we'll need to beat one or both of City and Chelsea and we can't afford that kind of thing. We need our best players on the pitch.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6682 on: Yesterday at 06:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:59:39 pm
It's the gap we have to City. If we were still neck and neck with them it'd be hard to call because we're capable of going on a run business end of the season (even last season 8 wins and 2 draws last 10 games). They just very rarely drop points though, so you can't afford to be chasing them.

The thing with the CL is if we've got our best side out you'd back us against anyone. Missing a key player or two can make all the difference though. We've gone to Chelsea this season with Milner in midfield and played City at home with Milner at right back. Nothing against the lad (he's still a good player to bring on in big games) but to win the CL we'll need to beat one or both of City and Chelsea and we can't afford that kind of thing. We need our best players on the pitch.


We could win the CL avoiding both of them
Offline Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6683 on: Yesterday at 06:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:20:50 pm
We could win the CL avoiding both of them

Possibly, chances are it'll be another all-English final unless Bayern step up.

The Italian and Spanish sides aren't strong and PSG will fall short against a good side. You'd be disappointed if we went out to any of them (like with Real last year it'd take a bunch of injuries and a bad day at the office). With City and Chelsea we're more evenly matched.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6684 on: Yesterday at 06:28:20 pm »
Covid unfortunately will play a part at some stage again. I've got horrible visions of Salah missing a key game somewhere because of a covid positive test.

Hopefully we get to a stage in the not too distant future where isolation is no longer needed for vaccinated people.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6685 on: Yesterday at 06:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:46:56 pm
We conceded one goal yesterday. Of course we could make sure teams don't get a sniff by playing a low block defence and making sure Trent and Robertson don't cross the halfway line. Maybe have two defensive midifelders and play one striker up top...

Or we play the high risk strategy that won us the league and the European Cup. has us 2nd in the league, in a cup final and still in the FA Cup and CL. We rely on the recovery speed of our centre backs, a monster of a defensive midfielder and the brilliance of our goalkeeper. There will be gaps to play in behind Trent because he's usually high up on the wing or moving into the centre to create mayhem and provide assists.

TV pundits love talking about our high line as if Klopp and his team aren't well aware of the risks involved.
I know what you're saying Alan but we could easily have conceded 3 or 4 yesterday, they were creating big chances. We seemed much more measured in the title winning season. I know the fundamentals are the same but we felt nowhere near as on edge as we do now. Teams wouldn't get close to our goal for most of the 90 minutes, it seems all they need to do at the moment is win the ball back, stick one over the top and they're in. Part of the problem is the midfield because it's become too easy to run straight at our defence. Maybe there's more to it, I'm not an expert on the tactical side of things, all I can say is it's pretty clear that we aren't on the level defensively as we were then.
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6686 on: Yesterday at 06:36:25 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:28:20 pm
Covid unfortunately will play a part at some stage again. I've got horrible visions of Salah missing a key game somewhere because of a covid positive test.

Hopefully we get to a stage in the not too distant future where isolation is no longer needed for vaccinated people.

I think the UK are planning removing isolation rules from March? So youre in luck, unless you live in the UK
Offline rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6687 on: Yesterday at 07:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm
The problem when you look at City is that it is easy to only remember the runs where they win 10 or 15 games in a row and forget about the times when they do drop points.  In the last 38 game stretch they have had 5 game runs of 9 points, 9 points, and 11 points back to back (to back) for a total of 29 points over 15 games.  If they repeat that run then they finish om 86 points which is definitely beatable.  They are not perfect, and we just need to keep the pressure on and get them worried.  A run of injuries, bad refereeing decisions, early red cards, or a couple of wonder strikes can happen at any time and suddenly things can start to look very different.

We just need to go back to that siege mentality of 'one game at a time' that we did so well in 18/ 19 and 19/ 20, and hope for some good luck around injuries.  And if City do run up a crazy points total that we can't catch then we'll just have to settle for the treble rather than the quadruple.

There is a four game run starting with Everton away where they'll be expected to win them all, but I have a sneaky suspicion they will drop points. When they go to the Pit, if Drunken is still in charge, I expect them to get the shit kicked out of them and I don't think they will be up for the fight and could drop points there. Solskjaer somehow managed to get wins at the Emptyhad and hopefully they will at least scab a draw, Palace away will be tough, they could lose there and Brighton are capable of getting a point.

We'll just go one game at a time and try to chip away at their lead.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6688 on: Yesterday at 09:11:29 pm »
Everton will absolutely not be taking anything from City. It would be interesting to see Everton's results against any side where there was even a glimmer of helping us out if they won. I'd bet they've lost every single game in that scenario. When was the last time Everton didn't lose to City actually? Must be going back a while.

Edit: just looked, they've lost their last 9 games against them. Last time they got something was August 2017 in a 1-1 draw.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6689 on: Yesterday at 09:28:01 pm »
Surely the key for us will be when the Champions League comes back - we're going to be having 2 really intense games in a week (at least). This is where we need to freshen up from time to time, especially in midfield. I think having a fit and available squad as possible come 2 weeks time will be massive. And us being at least close means City can't rest all their key players. As others have said, we have a large squad than City but their drop-off in quality is next to nothing.

It's going to be incredibly tough and there's little margin for error. City have this odd habit of dropping points out of nowhere though, I think them losing the winning streak was key as it could easily have gone to 15+ games.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6690 on: Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm »

Just win our games. The pressure will build on them if we start winning relentlessly. So far weve looked more likely to drop points so theyve been able to play without fear. If we do our business Im comfortable that theyll start to tighten up.
Offline MNAA

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6691 on: Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:05:30 pm
Listing the fixtures out like that has pretty much zapped my hopes after the optimism of City dropping points this weekend. I can't see them losing any of those games. We're already in need of snookers but we know that. We just have to really hope we can keep the pressure on them and capitalise (and win any games in hand) when the opportunity arises.
Did you see them losing 2 points at Southampton? Why look too far ahead. Focus on our game. One at a time. Thats how you enjoy the ride 
Offline harleydanger

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6692 on: Today at 02:02:16 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:11:29 pm
Everton will absolutely not be taking anything from City. It would be interesting to see Everton's results against any side where there was even a glimmer of helping us out if they won. I'd bet they've lost every single game in that scenario. When was the last time Everton didn't lose to City actually? Must be going back a while.

Edit: just looked, they've lost their last 9 games against them. Last time they got something was August 2017 in a 1-1 draw.

It would be classic Everton to beat City when the entirety of Goodison wants their own team to lose.
Offline jckliew

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6693 on: Today at 03:57:43 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:02:16 am
It would be classic Everton to beat City when the entirety of Goodison wants their own team to lose.

 :mooncat
