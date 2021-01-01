What title do you think we're more likely to win, CL or PL?

I'd put my money on CL, although a betting company would probably say PL.



It's the gap we have to City. If we were still neck and neck with them it'd be hard to call because we're capable of going on a run business end of the season (even last season 8 wins and 2 draws last 10 games). They just very rarely drop points though, so you can't afford to be chasing them.The thing with the CL is if we've got our best side out you'd back us against anyone. Missing a key player or two can make all the difference though. We've gone to Chelsea this season with Milner in midfield and played City at home with Milner at right back. Nothing against the lad (he's still a good player to bring on in big games) but to win the CL we'll need to beat one or both of City and Chelsea and we can't afford that kind of thing. We need our best players on the pitch.