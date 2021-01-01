Surely the key for us will be when the Champions League comes back - we're going to be having 2 really intense games in a week (at least). This is where we need to freshen up from time to time, especially in midfield. I think having a fit and available squad as possible come 2 weeks time will be massive. And us being at least close means City can't rest all their key players. As others have said, we have a large squad than City but their drop-off in quality is next to nothing.
It's going to be incredibly tough and there's little margin for error. City have this odd habit of dropping points out of nowhere though, I think them losing the winning streak was key as it could easily have gone to 15+ games.