« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 430547 times)

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,666
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6600 on: Today at 07:32:18 am »
I turned down an offer to watch our game vs the Red Mancs so were deffo winning this now.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,494
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6601 on: Today at 08:18:39 am »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 11:07:40 pm
They need to drop a shit load of points for their high standards and it's still a 6 points lead IF we win our games in hand and even then they will most likely have a superior goal difference, on top of that the best we can hope for is probably a draw at the Etihad seeing as they have never lost to us in the league at home under PEP in almost 6 seasons and our recent record against them is not that great.

Thats the spirit!
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6602 on: Today at 08:25:40 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm
Never mind mate; a great big fuck off asteroid might hit the Earth and brighten up your day.
😁 things always pan out exactly as you expect them. Thats why football, and life in general, is so much fun
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,768
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6603 on: Today at 08:46:16 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:18:39 am
Thats the spirit!

Its always ones you least expect.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 