Thinking about it, one way Phillips and Williams helped as a pairing in that run-in was lulling opposition into a false sense of security.



Look at those last three games, Burnley, West Brom and Palace all went for it because they thought they get us defensively (and they all had their moments tbf). However, they weren't as solid at the back. We struggled all season against bus parking teams, but the biggest of the lot in Dyche and Allardyce thought they could press from the front and force us into mistakes rather than put 10 men behind the ball. Although we got caught with the ball over the top at times, we were good at playing out from the back and this helped us break these teams down, who were unusually pressing high and we could break the press.