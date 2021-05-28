« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
May 28, 2021, 10:36:30 am
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on May 28, 2021, 10:32:57 am
Likewise!

Thanks! And I agree entirely - even before VAR all fans thought refs were against their team. It extends to things like set pieces too, where all fans think their team is crap with them at both ends when that can't be true of all teams.

Yep, set pieces is a common one. Everyone thinks they are shit at them and don't put in good deliveries. Fans think its a real attacking opportunity whereas its still heavily weighted in the defending teams favour.

Manager in game changes is another. Lots seem to think their managers are shit at making subs and influencing the game, which just illustrates how hard all that is.
Re: The PL run-in
May 28, 2021, 10:45:17 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 28, 2021, 10:36:30 am
Yep, set pieces is a common one. Everyone thinks they are shit at them and don't put in good deliveries. Fans think its a real attacking opportunity whereas its still heavily weighted in the defending teams favour.

Manager in game changes is another. Lots seem to think their managers are shit at making subs and influencing the game, which just illustrates how hard all that is.

Good point. Klopp took a lot of stick for his changes this season but his subs came up with seven league goals this season and only Solskjaer (11) got more from the bench. Not that goals are the sole aim with every sub of course, but no manager gets close to getting them all 'correct' (whatever that means here).
Re: The PL run-in
May 29, 2021, 09:50:07 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 28, 2021, 10:36:30 am
Yep, set pieces is a common one. Everyone thinks they are shit at them and don't put in good deliveries. Fans think its a real attacking opportunity whereas its still heavily weighted in the defending teams favour.

Manager in game changes is another. Lots seem to think their managers are shit at making subs and influencing the game, which just illustrates how hard all that is.
To be fair. There are a lot of man united fans in the UK, so you can see why they think their manager is shit.

Also we have TAA taking corners and goalies scoring from set pieces so you can see why we expect clear goal scoring opportunities from corners .
Re: The PL run-in
May 29, 2021, 02:02:54 pm
Thinking about it, one way Phillips and Williams helped as a pairing in that run-in was lulling opposition into a false sense of security.

Look at those last three games, Burnley, West Brom and Palace all went for it because they thought they get us defensively (and they all had their moments tbf). However, they weren't as solid at the back. We struggled all season against bus parking teams, but the biggest of the lot in Dyche and Allardyce thought they could press from the front and force us into mistakes rather than put 10 men behind the ball. Although we got caught with the ball over the top at times, we were good at playing out from the back and this helped us break these teams down, who were unusually pressing high and we could break the press.
Re: The PL run-in
May 29, 2021, 02:38:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May 29, 2021, 02:02:54 pm
Thinking about it, one way Phillips and Williams helped as a pairing in that run-in was lulling opposition into a false sense of security.

As ever it's dangerous to equate correlation with causation, but our best results run of the season came when the CB pairing was most stable - Phillips and Kabak started six in a row, then after Nat missed two, he and Williams started the last five. Consistently playing actual CBs, almost regardless of their inexperience and occasional mistakes, appears to have made the difference.
Re: The PL run-in
May 29, 2021, 05:55:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 28, 2021, 10:36:30 am
Yep, set pieces is a common one. Everyone thinks they are shit at them and don't put in good deliveries. Fans think its a real attacking opportunity whereas its still heavily weighted in the defending teams favour.

Manager in game changes is another. Lots seem to think their managers are shit at making subs and influencing the game, which just illustrates how hard all that is.

It varies though. You can have a season where you're excellent at set pieces and very solid at defending them. West Ham have essentially broke into the top 6 this season off the back of scoring from a ton of corners and set pieces into the box. Then you can have a season, or a long spell where you're not scoring from them and conceding a fair few.

It tends to come in waves as well. We were utterly useless at corners from December to April. I'd actually groan if we got a corner half the time because we were more likely to concede from a breakaway than actually do anything with them. Then from nowhere we scored from a corner in our last few games, against some of the biggest, most physical teams in the league.

Re: The PL run-in
May 29, 2021, 11:51:20 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on May 29, 2021, 02:38:56 pm
As ever it's dangerous to equate correlation with causation, but our best results run of the season came when the CB pairing was most stable - Phillips and Kabak started six in a row, then after Nat missed two, he and Williams started the last five. Consistently playing actual CBs, almost regardless of their inexperience and occasional mistakes, appears to have made the difference.
So with our best CB pairing, we are going to have to up our attacking game ?
Luckily we can push on more, safe knowing we are solid at the back.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:33:13 am
Quote from: Fromola on May 29, 2021, 02:02:54 pm
Thinking about it, one way Phillips and Williams helped as a pairing in that run-in was lulling opposition into a false sense of security.

Look at those last three games, Burnley, West Brom and Palace all went for it because they thought they get us defensively (and they all had their moments tbf). However, they weren't as solid at the back. We struggled all season against bus parking teams, but the biggest of the lot in Dyche and Allardyce thought they could press from the front and force us into mistakes rather than put 10 men behind the ball. Although we got caught with the ball over the top at times, we were good at playing out from the back and this helped us break these teams down, who were unusually pressing high and we could break the press.
Great point!
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:06:38 am
Strange how a good end to a season leaves a positive taste (in much the same was scoring an equaliser in the last minute feels good), we have finished so, so have Chelsea, Leicester must have mixed feelings and, aside from West Ham no one is really all that happy. City, Spurs, Everton and United will see the end as failure.

It happened when we lost at Stoke a few years ago, it sort of sets the tone for the start of the next season.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:03:50 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:38 am
Strange how a good end to a season leaves a positive taste (in much the same was scoring an equaliser in the last minute feels good), we have finished so, so have Chelsea, Leicester must have mixed feelings and, aside from West Ham no one is really all that happy. City, Spurs, Everton and United will see the end as failure.

It happened when we lost at Stoke a few years ago, it sort of sets the tone for the start of the next season.

That's often because form carries on to the following seasons - it happens time and time again, see Villa this year and to a lesser extent Man Utd too. No idea why it has such a psychological effect the following season. That 2014-2015 just stunk the place out, the Stoke humiliation was really the staw that broke the camels back. Weird as although we had good cup runs our league form in 2015-2016 wasn't too great either - maybe we just did not have the right squad. Which is probably right to be fair as Suarez definitely masked a lot of our weaknesses under Rodgers.
