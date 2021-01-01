That Dale Johnson has posted the final VAR decisions of the season. Overturns - decisions against



Liverpool 13

Tottenham 10

Arsenal 9

Man United 9

West Brom 9

Brighton 8

Leicester 7

Southampton 7

Wolves 7

Fulham 6

West Ham 6

Aston Villa 5

Chelsea 5

Crystal Palace 5

Newcastle 5

Leeds 4

Man City 4

Sheffield United 4

Everton 2

Burnley 1



Our net score is bottom too at -6. I'd just be happy to be net zero and midtable in this, would be dreamland rather than being fucked over all the time!



Not to mention the ludicrous foul counts against us which sometimes became illogical(eg. when we had over 70% possession but managed to commit twice as many fouls as the opposition):Opponent our possession fouls(our number first each time) refleeds(h) 4-3 48% 9-6 oliverchelsea(a) 2-0 62% 6-10 tierneyarsenal(h) 3-1 66% 11-7 pawsonvilla(a) 2-7 70% 10-7 atkinsoneverton(a) 2-2 59% 9-15 oliversheff utd(h) 2-1 63% 7-15 deanwest ham(h) 2-1 73% 13-14 friendman city(a) 1-1 45% 11-19 pawsonleicester(h)3-0 57% 15-6 kavanaghbrighton(a) 1-1 60% 13-9 attwellwolves(h) 4-0 61% 8-14 pawsonfulham(a) 1-1 76% 5-9 marinerspurs(h) 2-1 76% 8-9 taylorpalace(a) 7-0 65% 11-5 mosswba(h) 1-1 79% 8-5 friendnewcastle(a) 0-0 74% 13-9 tierneysouthampton(a) 0-1 67% 12-5 marinermanu(h) 0-0 66% 15-6 tierneyburnley(h) 0-1 72% 11-8 deanspurs(a) 3-1 51% 11-9 atkinsonwest ham(a) 3-1 68% 8-7 mossbrighton(h) 0-1 64% 12-6 friendman city(h) 1-4 56% 13-8 oliverleicester(a) 1-3 62% 6-7 tayloreverton(h) 0-2 72% 10-10 kavanaghsheff utd(a) 2-0 61% 9-9 mosschelsea(h) 0-1 55% 9-8 atkinsonfulham(h) 0-1 64% 10-8 friendwolves(a) 1-0 47% 10-17 pawsonarsenal(a) 3-0 65% 10-10 attwellvilla(h) 2-1 67% 16-11 tierneyleeds(a) 1-1 38% 15-7 taylornewcastle(h) 1-1 69% 9-7 marrinersouthampton(h) 2-0 55% 10-6 friendmanu(a) 4-2 46% 12-10 taylorwba(a) 2-1 77% 14-7 deanburnley(a) 3-0 59% 7-10 kavanaghpalace(h) 2-0 70% 10-8 pawsonEither the opposition twigged that they could just drop at the slightest/no contact and the ref was too lazy not to give it or glad to give it or there was something more sinister in play(it kicked in mainly around WBA at home).With no fans there the refs could give what they wanted with no comeback.