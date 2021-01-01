« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6520 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
Astounding how much shit went against us by utter garbage officiating, this is a compilation of every dodgy decision that fucked us over.

https://twitter.com/lverpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=21

Should come with a warning not to watch this before bedtime. Makes my blood boil looking at that.

Having fans back next season will definitely make it harder for the refs to fuck us over the same way.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6521 on: Yesterday at 11:56:27 pm »
That Dale Johnson has posted the final VAR decisions of the season. Overturns - decisions against

Liverpool 13
Tottenham 10
Arsenal 9
Man United 9
West Brom 9
Brighton 8
Leicester 7
Southampton 7
Wolves 7
Fulham 6
West Ham 6
Aston Villa 5
Chelsea 5
Crystal Palace 5
Newcastle 5
Leeds 4
Man City 4
Sheffield United 4
Everton 2
Burnley 1

Our net score is bottom too at -6. I'd just be happy to be net zero and midtable in this, would be dreamland rather than being fucked over all the time!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6522 on: Yesterday at 11:59:20 pm »
So the mental unprecedented never to be repeated again 6 games lost on the spin at home oooint in the season was the league title

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 12:00:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Missing a few too, especially in the away game against Leicester.
Yes Anthony Fucking Taylor.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 12:17:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:41:55 pm
Liverpools cental defensive pairings this season:

credit: https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1396564440926113795?s=20

Well that's not the pairing I would have expected to concede the most goals...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 12:17:58 am
Well that's not the pairing I would have expected to concede the most goals...

Yeah we were conceding for fun at the start of the season, culminating in the "game which shall not be named".
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 12:34:57 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 12:17:58 am
Well that's not the pairing I would have expected to concede the most goals...

The Villa anomaly
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 12:39:13 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:34:57 am
The Villa anomaly

Yeah, that mess contributed 7 to the total.... :P
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 01:06:34 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:56:27 pm
Our net score is bottom too at -6. I'd just be happy to be net zero and midtable in this, would be dreamland rather than being fucked over all the time!
Not to mention the ludicrous foul counts against us which sometimes became illogical(eg. when we had over 70% possession but managed to commit twice as many fouls as the opposition):
Opponent         our possession  fouls(our number first each time) ref
leeds(h) 4-3        48%        9-6      oliver
chelsea(a) 2-0      62%        6-10     tierney
arsenal(h) 3-1      66%        11-7     pawson
villa(a)  2-7       70%        10-7     atkinson
everton(a) 2-2      59%        9-15     oliver
sheff utd(h) 2-1    63%        7-15     dean
west ham(h) 2-1     73%        13-14    friend
man city(a) 1-1     45%        11-19    pawson
leicester(h)3-0     57%        15-6     kavanagh
brighton(a) 1-1     60%        13-9     attwell
wolves(h) 4-0       61%         8-14    pawson
fulham(a) 1-1       76%         5-9     mariner
spurs(h) 2-1        76%         8-9     taylor
palace(a) 7-0       65%        11-5     moss
wba(h) 1-1          79%         8-5     friend
newcastle(a) 0-0    74%        13-9     tierney
southampton(a) 0-1  67%        12-5     mariner
manu(h) 0-0         66%        15-6     tierney
burnley(h) 0-1      72%        11-8     dean
spurs(a) 3-1        51%        11-9     atkinson
west ham(a) 3-1     68%         8-7     moss
brighton(h) 0-1     64%        12-6     friend
man city(h) 1-4     56%        13-8     oliver
leicester(a) 1-3    62%         6-7     taylor
everton(h) 0-2      72%        10-10    kavanagh
sheff utd(a) 2-0    61%         9-9     moss
chelsea(h) 0-1      55%         9-8     atkinson
fulham(h) 0-1       64%        10-8     friend
wolves(a) 1-0       47%        10-17    pawson
arsenal(a) 3-0      65%        10-10    attwell
villa(h) 2-1        67%        16-11    tierney
leeds(a) 1-1        38%        15-7     taylor
newcastle(h) 1-1    69%         9-7     marriner
southampton(h) 2-0  55%        10-6     friend
manu(a) 4-2         46%        12-10    taylor
wba(a) 2-1          77%        14-7     dean
burnley(a) 3-0      59%         7-10    kavanagh
palace(h) 2-0       70%        10-8     pawson

Either the opposition twigged that they could just drop at the slightest/no contact and the ref was too lazy not to give it or glad to give it or there was something more sinister in play(it kicked in mainly around WBA at home).
 With no fans there the refs could give what they wanted with no comeback.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6529 on: Today at 05:27:46 am »
The frustrating thing about that Alisson goal was that it happened in an empty stadium. Never was there a goal that so needed fans present to really complete it.

Strangely (but perhaps fittingly for this crapfest of a season) being as it happened in the 95th minute it was literally the very last significant action for us (we hope) without some fans present (albeit there were no LFC fans (officially) present in the Burnley game)

Almost as if it were one almighty "fuck you and fuck off" to football without fans.
