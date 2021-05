That Dale Johnson has posted the final VAR decisions of the season. Overturns - decisions against



Liverpool 13

Tottenham 10

Arsenal 9

Man United 9

West Brom 9

Brighton 8

Leicester 7

Southampton 7

Wolves 7

Fulham 6

West Ham 6

Aston Villa 5

Chelsea 5

Crystal Palace 5

Newcastle 5

Leeds 4

Man City 4

Sheffield United 4

Everton 2

Burnley 1



Our net score is bottom too at -6. I'd just be happy to be net zero and midtable in this, would be dreamland rather than being fucked over all the time!