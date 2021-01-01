« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 390634 times)

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,885
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 09:55:20 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 09:10:39 am
What's the difference in money between CL and Europa?

Huge.

I had a quick look and found that we earned 80m EUR for getting to the QFs when we got knocked out by Madrid before Covid hit.

The year prior, Chelsea won the Europa League and earned 37.5m EUR.

I know it's not a perfect comparison as I've mixed years but goes some way to highlighting the difference.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:04 am by .adam »
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,242
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 09:55:35 am »
Remember being so dejected when the thread changed from "attacking the title"
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 10:01:21 am »
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,780
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 10:02:27 am »
Yeah was great that  :wanker
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 10:04:41 am »
Think the most batshit crazy thing is that not only did we do it, but we could have lost another game and still done it! Yet imagine how we would have felt if United had beat us, or if West Brom countered on the corner that Alisson scored from.

Obviously Leicester may have found things easier with less pressure, but still.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 10:04:56 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D



Fucked up our season and then finished 10th.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:02:27 am
Yeah was great that  :wanker
I believe that is the "season-changing moment", mate... I don't care what other people say, that could be the moment where our season's fate already sealed.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 10:05:41 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:04:41 am
Think the most batshit crazy thing is that not only did we do it, but we could have lost another game and still done it! Yet imagine how we would have felt if United had beat us, or if West Brom countered on the corner that Alisson scored from.

Obviously Leicester may have found things easier with less pressure, but still.

Allison's header definitely cranked up the pressure on both teams.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,410
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 10:09:09 am »
Hats off to the lads for finding a way.

Wasn't pretty at times in the past couple of months, and I've barely been able to watch at times because I've been shitting it so much, but to grind out the wins to claw our way back into the top 4 after a few months of being like a boxer getting pummelled on the ropes and looking like having no idea how to get out of trouble, is credit to the mentality of these players (and to the coaching team who've plotted a way to get us playing effectively)
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Willy Poolman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 10:10:18 am »
I feel immensely proud of the whole Red family at the end of a terrible season for us. To hear the few fans allowed back into Anfield singing YNWA with pride and passion, urging the team to secure a place in the top four, was magnificent. I'm feeling as grateful to the players and coaches for this outstanding effort in the past couple of months as I have for the silverware we have won over the last few seasons. It would have been very easy to succumb to the setbacks. Easy to feel sorry for ourselves, lick our wounds, and take it out on one another. I have been delighted we are out the end of that dark tunnel. Next season, we'll be back!
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,410
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 10:11:22 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D





 :puke2




Mine:

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,962
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6491 on: Today at 10:16:06 am »
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,138
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6492 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
I always had faith that we were going to do it  ::)
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,920
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6493 on: Today at 10:24:36 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D


Moment of the season tends to be reserved for something great (Allisons header), so you wont get anyone agreeing with you, and the smileys will wind people up! But it certainly shaped/changed the season, which we know is what you meant, so its all good :)
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6494 on: Today at 11:35:45 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:55:20 am
Huge.

I had a quick look and found that we earned 80m EUR for getting to the QFs when we got knocked out by Madrid before Covid hit.

The year prior, Chelsea won the Europa League and earned 37.5m EUR.

I know it's not a perfect comparison as I've mixed years but goes some way to highlighting the difference.

"Liverpool will receive £34m for finishing third in the Premier League and £58m just for qualifying for the Champions League."[liverpool echo]
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6495 on: Today at 11:40:38 am »
I reckon we could still snatch third.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6496 on: Today at 11:44:38 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:01:21 am
My "moment of the season".  ;D  ;D


Only the blue shite could celebrate seriously injuring an opponent as their highlight of the season. What an utterly shite club they are. Every single thing about that club is shite.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6497 on: Today at 11:45:12 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 11:35:45 am
"Liverpool will receive £34m for finishing third in the Premier League and £58m just for qualifying for the Champions League."[liverpool echo]
£34m+£58m = Mbappe's buyout...   ;)

There will be some on here that thinks it works that way as well.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,465
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6498 on: Today at 11:46:07 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:11:22 am

Mine:




Literally just watched that on loop for the past 5 minutes  ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6499 on: Today at 11:46:47 am »
I've done a bit of searching and found the data for the 2019/20 season which is presumably still pretty close.

CL -

Group stage participation: 15mil +2.7mil per win and 900k per draw
R16: 9.5 mil
QF: 10.5mil
SF: 12mil
Final: 15mil
Winners: 4mil

Winners can expect about 75mil - 82mil in total in prize money.

There is also coefficient money awarded based on each teams coefficient ranking for the last ten years. Not sure what we are for the last 10 but for the last 5 we're 9th which works out about 25mil. Presumably 10 years would put us a bit lower though so maybe 20mil is more realistic.


EL -

Group stage participation: 2.92mil + 570k per win and 190k per draw
R32: 500k
R16: 1.1mil
QF: 1.5mil
SF: 2.4mil
Final: 4.5mil
Winners: 4mil

Winning every game in the Europa would net a team 20.34mil.

We'd have almost certainly have been the highest coefficient in the Europa which would net us 3.42 mil extra.

Finally for the tv money there is a pool of 292mil distributed amongst the teams for the CL and 168mil for the EL. It doesn't seem clear to me exactly how this is distributed.



Quite a big difference between the two competitions in terms of money so we've done ourselves a massive favour by getting into the CL from purely a financial standpoint!
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6500 on: Today at 11:47:24 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:46:07 am

Literally just watched that on loop for the past 5 minutes  ;D ;D
It has to be the moment of the whole PL season.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6501 on: Today at 11:49:30 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 08:48:03 am
I am so pound of the lads.

Penny for your thoughts.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,173
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6502 on: Today at 12:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:46:07 am

Literally just watched that on loop for the past 5 minutes  ;D ;D

There should be a 24*7 Ultra hi def Tv channel showing that.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,908
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6503 on: Today at 12:15:32 pm »
To be honest I'm amazed we finished in the CL places. Back when we were still in the CL QFs, I still felt the league was our best way of getting back in the CL (rather than winning the CL itself). However, the back to back draws at Leeds and at home to Newcastle felt like the killer blows. I was convinced we wouldn't win the last 5 games. I was convinced, based on how the season had gone, that United away would be the game that confirmed are absence from next season's CL.

Shouldn't;t have doubted this squad though. Immense character and some key players hitting form near the end of the season Thiago was excellent for the last month. Mane, Firmino and Robertson also had strong ends to the season after months of inconsistency and looking knackered.

People will look to the summer for recruitment to bolster this squad. Whilst that important, probably more important will be retention. A significant number of players with 2 years remaining on their current deals and approaching 30. It will be interesting to see if the added security of CL money in 2021/22 provides impetus for new deals for VvD, Alisson, Salah, Fabinho, Mane, Firmino, Keita, Henderson, AOC, Shaqiri (plus loads of the lads out on loan -  Grujic, Ojo, Wilson, Awoniyi).

I don't expect all the senior squad members to be offered new long term deals. I'd prioritise Salah, Fabinho, Alisson and VVD if it was me. Those 4 have shown their tremendous worth this season and definitely need to be the basis of the squad going forward in the next 2-4 seasons.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,511
  • YNWA
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6504 on: Today at 12:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:15:32 pm
I don't expect all the senior squad members to be offered new long term deals. I'd prioritise Salah, Fabinho, Alisson and VVD if it was me. Those 4 have shown their tremendous worth this season and definitely need to be the basis of the squad going forward in the next 2-4 seasons.

Yeah, it's a no brainer to secure those 4. See how Mane starts the season and secure his by Christmas if he's back to his best form. The rest I'd prob look to move on.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6505 on: Today at 12:19:08 pm »
With the season that we've had, we still get CL and finish way above the blueshite...

Mind you, they did win the "we beat Liverpool at Anfield" trophy, but bastard luck is that they have to share it... Bit like when you drew at the Charity Shield...
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,908
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6506 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:18:56 pm
Yeah, it's a no brainer to secure those 4. See how Mane starts the season and secure his by Christmas if he's back to his best form. The rest I'd prob look to move on.

Id keep Henderson, Mane and Firmino. At this point I wouldnt prioritise giving them a new contract over the 4 I mentioned.

Id look to move on Shaqiri and 1 of Keita or AOC this summer. I suspect well keep both Keita and AOC for another season though
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6507 on: Today at 01:41:55 pm »
Liverpools cental defensive pairings this season:

credit: https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1396564440926113795?s=20
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6508 on: Today at 01:41:56 pm »
what a run of results 5 wins on the trot and 8 out of last 10 even considering the Leeds & Toon draws. The Manchester United win away and the relentless return to form and win in the last with the highlight Alisson Becker headed goal to secure WBA 3 points . delicious!
yes losing Gini will be big loss - but opportunity to refresh the midfield.

It is going to be interesting to see how our 4/5 senior players all with 2 years left are handled/negotiations to extend their contract.

Most teams are going to struggle to bring in huge new signings. Even on free transfers _  i think the agents and players think there is huge sign on money available - but it is not.
A lot of teams have some serious player wages and not much in the transfer kitty - except maybe PSG, City.

great end to a roller coaster season with so many low points. the positive end and CL football and 3rd position in table means we are not too far away from where we want to be. Challenging for CL and Prem league titles.

Now it is over  to FSG, Edwards, Klopp and the players to make this another successful summer.

SP hopefully Hendo does not make Southgate squad so he can have a rest and really recuperate.
Southgate dropping Trent for last 2 England matches helped us and Trent return to top form
Logged

Offline actwithoutwords

  • postswithoutreading
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6509 on: Today at 06:12:43 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on April 12, 2021, 12:20:34 am
Did one of those result prediction things, and, being generous to our rivals, 5 wins and 2 draws from us squeaked us into fourth. Agree though that more points than that will be dropped by everyone. Ultimately comes down to us and whether we can maintain consistency for the last seven games. Which remains an open question.

Well there we go. The Newcastle result was the main wobble, but winning away at OT made up for it. It was on from the Wolves/Arsenal results onwards, even though at times it didn't feel like it. We deserve huge credit for dragging ourselves out of the deep psychological hole we were in. There was no lightbulb moment, or no moment when it all suddenly clicked again. Just fucking graft. Gradually rebuilding confidence again.

I won't miss those months of feeling aggrieved at the bad injury luck, the refereeing/VAR decisions, the scheduling, the lack of a title celebration, the media treatment and everything else seeming to go against us. Absolutely miserable. Been brilliant to see smiles on faces the last month. Jurgen and the lads all deserve it and more.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6510 on: Today at 06:42:50 pm »
I think the key thing for me is how we managed the games after the Newcastle draw - we really did treat them like a cup competition, especially after the Man Utd game. I never felt nervous against Palace yesterday as I knew we were managing the game to be solid. I do think when you are this way, you limit the amount of chances we concede but create less up front as the game is far more controlled.

The Allisson header was the moment which galvanised the team and the fan base too. That was such a big moment (although we might have sneaked in the CL anyway seeing as Leicester and Chelsea dropped points!?) and you felt we weren't going slip up after that. I think what is really pleasing for me longer term is the team showed we can put a great run of form together. I really did worry we might have lost the ability to do this. Really think it is a good platform for us to build upon next season.

I'm wondering if the March international break came at the right time for us too. We beat Wolves just before but the few games before that in the league was just about as bad as it got. I wonder if that gave Klopp and the team the right thinking space. Also, I do think the United game getting postponed probably helped us too.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6511 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm »
did Carragher apologise for calling this team the mentality midgets yet?

i mean our goalkeeper scored a crucial winner in the last minute of a game ffs.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6512 on: Today at 08:39:39 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:09:02 pm
did Carragher apologise for calling this team the mentality midgets yet?

i mean our goalkeeper scored a crucial winner in the last minute of a game ffs.

Depends,did he spit it in a rhyme ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,902
  • JFT96
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6513 on: Today at 09:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:11:22 am


 :puke2




Mine:


Is there any extended footage of the wide angle where you can see everyone's reaction to it going in?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,890
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6514 on: Today at 09:15:57 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 09:01:43 pm
Is there any extended footage of the wide angle where you can see everyone's reaction to it going in?

yes - the team released the all angles video for free. I'll see if I can locate it - otherwise just try Alisson wonder goal all angles.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6515 on: Today at 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 09:01:43 pm
Is there any extended footage of the wide angle where you can see everyone's reaction to it going in?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc</a>
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,366
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6516 on: Today at 10:22:15 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 06:12:43 pm
I won't miss those months of feeling aggrieved at the bad injury luck, the refereeing/VAR decisions, the scheduling, the lack of a title celebration, the media treatment and everything else seeming to go against us. Absolutely miserable. Been brilliant to see smiles on faces the last month. Jurgen and the lads all deserve it and more.
That really is the biggest positive to finishing the way we have done in 3rd. It allows us to put all the bad times to one side, forget about it and build for next season with the focus only on regaining our title.

Had we come 5th, the feeling of disappointment would've festered for the whole summer and the pressure would've been that much greater.

Of course, Jurgen still needs to decide which players still have the hunger and desire to go again but maybe the number of casualties will be a couple less now.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #6517 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm »
Astounding how much shit went against us by utter garbage officiating, this is a compilation of every dodgy decision that fucked us over.

https://twitter.com/lverpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=21
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Up
« previous next »
 