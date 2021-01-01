To be honest I'm amazed we finished in the CL places. Back when we were still in the CL QFs, I still felt the league was our best way of getting back in the CL (rather than winning the CL itself). However, the back to back draws at Leeds and at home to Newcastle felt like the killer blows. I was convinced we wouldn't win the last 5 games. I was convinced, based on how the season had gone, that United away would be the game that confirmed are absence from next season's CL.
Shouldn't;t have doubted this squad though. Immense character and some key players hitting form near the end of the season Thiago was excellent for the last month. Mane, Firmino and Robertson also had strong ends to the season after months of inconsistency and looking knackered.
People will look to the summer for recruitment to bolster this squad. Whilst that important, probably more important will be retention. A significant number of players with 2 years remaining on their current deals and approaching 30. It will be interesting to see if the added security of CL money in 2021/22 provides impetus for new deals for VvD, Alisson, Salah, Fabinho, Mane, Firmino, Keita, Henderson, AOC, Shaqiri (plus loads of the lads out on loan - Grujic, Ojo, Wilson, Awoniyi).
I don't expect all the senior squad members to be offered new long term deals. I'd prioritise Salah, Fabinho, Alisson and VVD if it was me. Those 4 have shown their tremendous worth this season and definitely need to be the basis of the squad going forward in the next 2-4 seasons.