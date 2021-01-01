I think the key thing for me is how we managed the games after the Newcastle draw - we really did treat them like a cup competition, especially after the Man Utd game. I never felt nervous against Palace yesterday as I knew we were managing the game to be solid. I do think when you are this way, you limit the amount of chances we concede but create less up front as the game is far more controlled.



The Allisson header was the moment which galvanised the team and the fan base too. That was such a big moment (although we might have sneaked in the CL anyway seeing as Leicester and Chelsea dropped points!?) and you felt we weren't going slip up after that. I think what is really pleasing for me longer term is the team showed we can put a great run of form together. I really did worry we might have lost the ability to do this. Really think it is a good platform for us to build upon next season.



I'm wondering if the March international break came at the right time for us too. We beat Wolves just before but the few games before that in the league was just about as bad as it got. I wonder if that gave Klopp and the team the right thinking space. Also, I do think the United game getting postponed probably helped us too.